Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Georgetown, just north of Charleston County

Hurricane Ian made landfall just after 2 p.m. Sept. 30 in Georgetown, north of the Charleston, sparing the Lowcountry from grave storm surges that were predicted the previous day. But hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall battered coastal South Carolina throughout Sept. 30 as the storm accelerated north at 15 mph....
live5news.com

Joint Base Charleston begins damage assessments after Ian

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Now that Hurricane Ian has made landfall, crews at Joint Base Charleston are beginning the work of combing through the damage. Those teams will work to ensure installation facilities, infrastructure and homes are safe. After reviewing the damage, the base will try to restore military...
live5news.com

POWER OUTAGES: Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the Lowcountry on Friday. Dominion Energy is reporting 4,307 customers impacted by 134 active outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday morning. Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app...
The Post and Courier

SC Ports handled record deepest draft container ship

South Carolina Ports efficiently handled a container ship at the deepest draft to-date, reinforcing the importance of Charleston Harbor’s new 52-foot depth. The MSC Rayshmi recently set a record for deepest draft at SC Ports, arriving at 48 feet and 11 inches of draft. Five cranes — standing 155 feet above the wharf deck — worked the MSC Rayshmi at Wando Welch Terminal. Crane operators seamlessly moved 2,758 containers on and off the ship.
WSAV-TV

Power outages reported across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy is reporting that 86,948 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 4:15 p.m. Charleston County – 60,407. Berkeley County – 11,766.
WCBD Count on 2

Police urge residents to limit travel during Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Numerous law enforcement agencies are calling for people to avoid travel Friday morning due to deteriorating conditions. Hurricane Ian is taking aim at the South Carolina coast bringing with it strong, gusty winds and coastal flooding. “We are seeing standing water along multiple roads along with debris,” the Isle of Palms […]
The Post and Courier

Hurricane Ian charges toward Charleston in second US landfall

Deadly Hurricane Ian spun out of Florida into the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, leaving a trail of devastation behind while forging anxiety ahead as it moved toward a second U.S. landfall near Charleston on Sept. 30. Free from land, fueled by the mighty river in the ocean, Ian...
WCBD Count on 2

Tri-County officials hold briefing ahead of Ian’s arrival

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Mayor John Tecklenburg (City of Charleston) :08 “I don’t like what I see with Hurricane Ian. As you know, right now, it’s just pounding Southwest Florida.” TRI-COUNTY OFFICIALS — WARNING CITIZENS ABOUT THE IMPACT IAN COULD HAVE.. ON THE LOWCOUNTRY Joe Coates (Director of Emergency Management, Charleston County) :17 “We […]
