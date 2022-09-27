Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Georgetown, just north of Charleston County
Hurricane Ian made landfall just after 2 p.m. Sept. 30 in Georgetown, north of the Charleston, sparing the Lowcountry from grave storm surges that were predicted the previous day. But hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall battered coastal South Carolina throughout Sept. 30 as the storm accelerated north at 15 mph....
The Post and Courier
8 a.m. update: Nearly 23,000 SC residents without power as Hurricane Ian nears landfall
Residents in South Carolina coastal areas and even farther inland are hunkering down Sept. 30 as Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall in the Palmetto State after devastating Florida. More than 25,000 residents throughout the state were without power as of 10 a.m., according to a database that tracks power...
The Post and Courier
Charleston port dispute not among issues union wants to resolve ahead of new contract
The union that represents dockworkers at the Port of Charleston wants to resolve legal disputes before it starts to negotiate a new contract covering the East and Gulf coasts, but a labor disagreement at the Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston won't be on the table. The International Longshoremen's Association said...
live5news.com
Joint Base Charleston begins damage assessments after Ian
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Now that Hurricane Ian has made landfall, crews at Joint Base Charleston are beginning the work of combing through the damage. Those teams will work to ensure installation facilities, infrastructure and homes are safe. After reviewing the damage, the base will try to restore military...
live5news.com
POWER OUTAGES: Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the Lowcountry on Friday. Dominion Energy is reporting 4,307 customers impacted by 134 active outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday morning. Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app...
The Post and Courier
SC Ports handled record deepest draft container ship
South Carolina Ports efficiently handled a container ship at the deepest draft to-date, reinforcing the importance of Charleston Harbor’s new 52-foot depth. The MSC Rayshmi recently set a record for deepest draft at SC Ports, arriving at 48 feet and 11 inches of draft. Five cranes — standing 155 feet above the wharf deck — worked the MSC Rayshmi at Wando Welch Terminal. Crane operators seamlessly moved 2,758 containers on and off the ship.
WSAV-TV
Power outages reported across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy is reporting that 86,948 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 4:15 p.m. Charleston County – 60,407. Berkeley County – 11,766.
The Post and Courier
Hurricane warning issued as Ian expected to regain strength before SC landfall
Tropical Storm Ian swirled over the Atlantic Ocean in the late morning Sept. 29, with the most recent forecasts predicting it will again reach hurricane strength before barreling into the Palmetto State. Shortly after 11 a.m., cellphones at the Costco in West Ashley screamed out emergency tones in waves: Charleston...
Police urge residents to limit travel during Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Numerous law enforcement agencies are calling for people to avoid travel Friday morning due to deteriorating conditions. Hurricane Ian is taking aim at the South Carolina coast bringing with it strong, gusty winds and coastal flooding. “We are seeing standing water along multiple roads along with debris,” the Isle of Palms […]
Hurricane Ian makes second U.S. landfall as Category 1 storm near Georgetown, SC
LANDFALL: Hurricane Ian officially made landfall at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. This is Ian’s second landfall in the United States. It first made landfall in Cuba before taking on Florida’s west coast, making landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm at Cayo Costa near Fort Myers. — UPDATES: […]
The Post and Courier
Hurricane Ian charges toward Charleston in second US landfall
Deadly Hurricane Ian spun out of Florida into the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, leaving a trail of devastation behind while forging anxiety ahead as it moved toward a second U.S. landfall near Charleston on Sept. 30. Free from land, fueled by the mighty river in the ocean, Ian...
abcnews4.com
Tree knocked down in front of Dewberry Hotel on Meeting Street
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — One tree with several branches has been knocked down in front of the Dewberry Hotel on Meeting Street. Meeting Street is closed while crews work on removing debris from the road.
LIST: Roads closed due to Hurricane Ian flooding and downed trees
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Multiple roads are closed in the Charleston area as Hurricane Ian bears down on the South Carolina coast. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday afternoon. See below for a full list of road closures: This list will be updated as additional road closures are […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Charlotte-based steel giant Nucor grows again with $425 million SC plant expansion
Charlotte-based Nucor Corp. is expanding again. The steel company will invest $425 million and add 50 full-time jobs at its South Carolina manufacturing facility. The news comes less than a month after Nucor said it would invest $200 million over five years on a modernization project at the same sheet and beam Berkeley County mill.
View Charleston area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian is expected to lash the South Carolina coast on Friday after dealing a devastating blow to Florida earlier in the week. Much of the Lowcountry began to feel impacts from the storm on Thursday by way of gusty winds, rain, and some coastal flooding. Those impacts are expected to […]
Town of Summerville issues state of emergency; no curfew
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Town of Summerville has declared a state of emergency due to Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near the Charleston area on Friday morning. A curfew has not been issued at this time. Multiple roads are closed in Summerville as a result of flooding.
abcnews4.com
SCDOT crews responded to 500 plus downed trees calls
In just one day the SCDOT has responded to over 500 calls for downed trees. The SCDOT crew from Laurens County is working om the Charleston area to clear the roadways after Hurricane Ian.
Tri-County officials hold briefing ahead of Ian’s arrival
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Mayor John Tecklenburg (City of Charleston) :08 “I don’t like what I see with Hurricane Ian. As you know, right now, it’s just pounding Southwest Florida.” TRI-COUNTY OFFICIALS — WARNING CITIZENS ABOUT THE IMPACT IAN COULD HAVE.. ON THE LOWCOUNTRY Joe Coates (Director of Emergency Management, Charleston County) :17 “We […]
“Will the bridges close?” Here are Charleston County’s high wind procedures for bridges
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian is expected to bring strong, gusty winds to the Charleston area this week – likely Thursday night into the day on Friday – making travel conditions difficult for some drivers. Many who live in the area often question when – or if – area bridges will shut down during […]
live5news.com
See property damage from Hurricane Ian? Here’s how to report it
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Now that Hurricane Ian has made landfall, municipalities are asking residents to alert them to damage in the storn’s aftermath. Berkeley County is asking residents who have encountered damage to report it to them. The county has a Storm Damage Report Form on its website.
