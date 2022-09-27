Read full article on original website
Related
fox32chicago.com
Federal trial begins for alleged leader of West Side gang: 'Wicked Town's specialty was violence'
CHICAGO - Brazen, devastating acts of bloodshed earned respect in the world of the Wicked Town street gang, a federal jury heard Monday. And in that world, Donald "Lil’ Don" Lee quickly rose within the ranks. He allegedly killed three people in three years, and he soon became the leader of the West Side gang — its "shot caller," a prosecutor said.
3 members of Janus family died in 1982, and pain has passed on to generations
COMING SOON, 'PAINKILLER': A multipart docuseries about the Tylenol Murders. Watch a preview and learn more about the case. CHICAGO (CBS) -- "When I see this bottle, it takes me back to the most tragic moment of my family's life," said Monica Janus.She was only 8 years old when a killer or killers deliberately laced Tylenol capsules with cyanide and placed the tainted bottles on the shelves of stores around the Chicago area. CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini asked Monica's father, Joe Janus, if he thinks the crime will ever be solved. "I hope so, before I die," Joe said as he broke...
Chicago Natives Share Stories of Evacuation During Hurricane Ian
Daylight began to show the country images of devastation in Florida on Thursday, and several former Chicagoans are sharing their stories after the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Catherine Bergerson and her daughter, Ellie are taking refuge in Chicago. They’re relatives of NBC 5's Mary Ann Ahern. "You don’t exactly...
‘His mental state can be chaotic,’ estranged wife of man charged with infiltrating CPD facility told court
CHICAGO — In the weeks and months before Donald Patrick was arrested for allegedly infiltrating the Chicago Police Department’s Homan Square facility, his estranged wife was sounding alarms about his behavior. On Aug. 11, the woman, a Wisconsin resident, filed for an emergency restraining order against Donald. In her application, the woman told a judge […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cwbchicago.com
2 men go to prison for brutal River North attack that went viral last summer
Two Chicago men have been sentenced to prison for brutally beating and robbing two men in the middle of State Street last year. CWBChicago published city of Chicago surveillance footage of the attack one day after it happened early on August 28, 2021. The video went viral, drawing widespread attention to River North’s growing crime problem.
Chicago police: Man charged in West Loop attempted kidnapping accused in other attacks on women
A man has been charged in an attempted kidnapping in the West Loop last weekend, but investigators now say he was involved in at least two more attacks against women.
Man arrested in brutal Red Line bottle attack
CHICAGO — Chicago police have arrested a person in connection with an attack and robbery on the CTA Red Line. A man was attacked and robbed by two people early Sunday morning a the Red Line train near 95th Street. Police said 30-year-old Solomon Washington of Chicago Heights was arrested Wednesday in connection to the […]
fox32chicago.com
Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.
CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Western Chicago suburb in top ten ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task — finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. Enter Fortune researchers, 215,000 data points, and 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. and you get the […]
14-year-old and woman shot in Roseland
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy and woman were shot in Roseland Thursday evening. According to police, the two were near the sidewalk on the 500 block of East 104th place around 6:55 p.m. when someone fired shots. The boy was shot in the back and transported to the Comer Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in good […]
Chicago violence: Jury selection set to begin for Gage Park mass murder case
"In my 28 years, I haven't seen a case that has hit as close to home for myself and so many others in this department," then-CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said at the time.
cwbchicago.com
13-time felon pickpocketed CTA passengers while on bail for pickpocketing CTA passengers and robbery: prosecutors
Hey, Chicago! Let’s say “hello” to Albert Fields. Again. You may remember him as the 13-time convicted felon (including a 1981 murder) who was charged with robbery, theft, and identity theft two years ago for crimes allegedly committed while working with a pickpocket team on the CTA train system downtown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capitolwolf.com
Welch: Safe-T opponents favor fear, lies
The speaker of the Illinois House said Wednesday his political opponents want to sow fear and spread misinformation. Speaker Chris Welch (D-Hillside) told the City Club of Chicago that the elimination of cash bail, effective Jan. 1, is a good thing. “Those who want to repeat the Safe-T Act, ask...
'Got him yet?': Boy overhears kidnappers plotting, escapes abduction
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert after a man tried to kidnap an 11-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon in the Portage Park neighborhood. The boy was walking around 4 p.m. northbound on Laramie Avenue near Pensacola Avenue when he was approached by a man who said he had something for him, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Ferrara Candy Co. fined for exposing workers to amputation at Bellwood facility
BELLWOOD, Ill. - The US Department of Labor found five OSHA violations at Ferrara Candy Co.'s Bellwood facility and proposed over $201,000 in fines. Following a federal workplace safety inspection at the Chicago-area candy manufacture, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found the company was exposing workers to amputation hazards at its Bellwood site.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Booster Side Effects, Post-COVID Symptoms
Do new COVID booster shots come with more side effects than previous coronavirus vaccines?. Chicago's top doctor explained what experts are seeing. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Is Vertigo a Post-COVID Symptom? Here's Why Some May Experience it After Infection. As temperatures...
chicitysports.com
Former Chicago Bear Tommie Harris arrested for trespassing
Former Chicago Bear Tommie Harris arrested in Oklahoma City. According to Koco News, the police report stated that the incident started on Sunday night when a bartender at the Omni Hotel decided to cut Tommie Harris off and not serve him any more alcohol because he thought he had had enough to drink.
Intruder who wore bulletproof vest, threatened CPD officers with their own guns being held on bond
Police say the 47-year-old man got inside CPD's Homan Square facility from a fire escape, and allegedly picked up multiple weapons before being shot by police.
fox32chicago.com
Top 2 best school districts in the US are in Illinois
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Two Illinois school districts are America's best!. Niche's 2023 best schools and districts list has been released. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District in Lincolnshire and Glenbrook High School District 225 are ranked one and two respectively in the United States. The education platform also ranked Payton...
Comments / 0