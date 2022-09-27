ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

WHO 13

❄Frost possible Wednesday morning in central Iowa❄

DES MOINES, IOWA — A Frost Advisory is in place for much of Iowa into Wednesday morning. All of Iowa north of I-80 can expect temperatures cold enough for frost, as well as all of Southeast Iowa and areas as far southwest as Greenfield and Winterset. Lows will be well into the 30s throughout the […]
97X

The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois

One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
MORTON, IL
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation, which goes into effect immediately, allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of the proclamation (through October 30th, 2022).
kiwaradio.com

Weekly Iowa DNR Fishing Report

Northwest Iowa — Here’s the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Weekly Fishing Report issued Thursday, September 29, 2022……. Lake temperature is in the low 60s. The water level is 5 inches below crest. There has been a fairly good crappie and bluegill and yellow perch bite recently. Bigger fish are out deeper in 12-17 feet of water; smaller fish are closer to shore. Trolling has been working fairly well. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good: Try tube jigs, plastics or other small jigs. Live bait such as wax worms, wigglers and red worms work well. Muskellunge – Good: Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
97X

This Iowa License Plate Is Easy To Buy But Rare To Find

Back in 2017, three new Iowa plate designs were made and citizens of Iowa voted on which one would be the new plate. As we know, the current City and Country Reboot design (top left) won, with its city/farm design along the top and green grass along the bottom. However, there was a very close second-place winner.
Radio Iowa

Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery

A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
iheart.com

State of Iowa Named Most Data Driven Government in the U.S.

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Center for Digital Government is naming Iowa the most Data Driven Government in the country. "This award shows that the investments the State of Iowa made in Information Technology are yielding real results for Iowans," says Iowa Chief Information Officer Dr. Matt Behrens in a press release. "We feel this demonstrates the comprehensive way we are innovating and improving information technology in Iowa."
97X

This Is The Pumpkin Capital Of Iowa

It's that time of the year again when many of us get ready for Halloween by picking up some pumpkins. Even those who aren't a fan of the holiday can still enjoy the season and get a pumpkin or two. If you live in Iowa and want to truly find...
ANAMOSA, IA
104.5 KDAT

Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa

Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
97X

This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Wisconsin

When looking at different towns and cities in America there are plenty of different ways to judge whether it is a "great" location or a "bad" one. Most of the time bad areas are picked out based on crime rates, income levels, and housing costs. Those are some of the...
97X

Iowa, If Your House Smells Like Ammonia, Get Out Immediately

What is ammonia? Ammonia is a colorless gas, but this is not a warning about a gas leak in your home. Ammonia has a strong odor that smells like urine or sweat. Ammonia occurs naturally in water, soil, and the air, and is also found naturally in plants, animals, and the human body.
Radio Iowa

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
LINCOLN, NE
97X

97X

