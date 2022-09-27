Read full article on original website
❄Frost possible Wednesday morning in central Iowa❄
DES MOINES, IOWA — A Frost Advisory is in place for much of Iowa into Wednesday morning. All of Iowa north of I-80 can expect temperatures cold enough for frost, as well as all of Southeast Iowa and areas as far southwest as Greenfield and Winterset. Lows will be well into the 30s throughout the […]
The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois
One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation, which goes into effect immediately, allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of the proclamation (through October 30th, 2022).
Iowa law enforcement identifies body found in Missouri River in April
After seeking assistance from the public, Iowa law enforcement identified a body found in the Missouri River in April. On Thursday, the Mills County Sheriff's Office asked for help identifying a man found in the Missouri River on April 23, north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa.
Eastern Iowa Balloon Glow Event Rescheduled For This Saturday
When hot air balloons are involved, the weather is everything. Unfortunately, the weather for the original date of Farm Glow in Mount Vernon was not ideal. But luckily for balloon glow fans, the weather for this weekend looks amazing!. Farm Glow at Bass Farms in Mount Vernon was initially held...
Weekly Iowa DNR Fishing Report
Northwest Iowa — Here’s the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Weekly Fishing Report issued Thursday, September 29, 2022……. Lake temperature is in the low 60s. The water level is 5 inches below crest. There has been a fairly good crappie and bluegill and yellow perch bite recently. Bigger fish are out deeper in 12-17 feet of water; smaller fish are closer to shore. Trolling has been working fairly well. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good: Try tube jigs, plastics or other small jigs. Live bait such as wax worms, wigglers and red worms work well. Muskellunge – Good: Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
This Iowa License Plate Is Easy To Buy But Rare To Find
Back in 2017, three new Iowa plate designs were made and citizens of Iowa voted on which one would be the new plate. As we know, the current City and Country Reboot design (top left) won, with its city/farm design along the top and green grass along the bottom. However, there was a very close second-place winner.
Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery
A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
Central Iowa company sending crews to Florida to help in Hurricane Ian aftermath
WINTERSET, Iowa — A central Iowa Company is sending help to Floridians devastated by Hurricane Ian. Agriland, a member-owned cooperative in Winterset, has crews on the way with trucks loaded with tanks full of diesel, propane and other supplies, which will be used to power generators. "We are powering...
State of Iowa Named Most Data Driven Government in the U.S.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Center for Digital Government is naming Iowa the most Data Driven Government in the country. "This award shows that the investments the State of Iowa made in Information Technology are yielding real results for Iowans," says Iowa Chief Information Officer Dr. Matt Behrens in a press release. "We feel this demonstrates the comprehensive way we are innovating and improving information technology in Iowa."
This Is The Pumpkin Capital Of Iowa
It's that time of the year again when many of us get ready for Halloween by picking up some pumpkins. Even those who aren't a fan of the holiday can still enjoy the season and get a pumpkin or two. If you live in Iowa and want to truly find...
Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa
Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
8 Must-Do Fall Activities in Illinois That Will Put You In A Festive Mindset
Now that Autumn is here, everyone is looking for those fun fall festivities to participate in. Pumpkin patches, apple picking, corn mazes, tractor rides, etc. If you are looking for things to do, you are in the right place! We have put together a nice variety of activities for you! Maybe you can plan a road trip and visit them all.
This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Wisconsin
When looking at different towns and cities in America there are plenty of different ways to judge whether it is a "great" location or a "bad" one. Most of the time bad areas are picked out based on crime rates, income levels, and housing costs. Those are some of the...
Iowa’s Case Of ‘Brain Drain’ Among The Worst in The Nation
The state of Iowa is having a major issue with 'brain drain'. No, it isn't some mystery illness that gives you a headache for days. But it is a significant issue that doesn't bode well for future generations of Iowans. So what exactly is 'brain drain'? The Cedar Rapids Gazette...
'We could not ask for anything better' | Early corn harvests promise record yields, but it's not time to relax
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — Despite a cold and rainy spring, early corn harvests are showing some of the best yields in recent memory. But local farmers say with rising input costs, not even a banner crop leaves much room to relax. The first early corn crops began coming out...
Iowa, If Your House Smells Like Ammonia, Get Out Immediately
What is ammonia? Ammonia is a colorless gas, but this is not a warning about a gas leak in your home. Ammonia has a strong odor that smells like urine or sweat. Ammonia occurs naturally in water, soil, and the air, and is also found naturally in plants, animals, and the human body.
Barbecue, Pizza, & Beer-Illinois’ Route 84 has Some Hidden Gems This time of year
This time of year is great. Yeah, I love summer (I don't hate the heat like most people) but the older I get the more I enjoy fall. Fall is a great time to do some road tripping. One of the best, most scenic rides is going north on Route...
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
