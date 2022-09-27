Read full article on original website
Governor debate: Noem for abortion ban, Smith wants changes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says that if re-elected she will uphold the state’s abortion ban that provides no exceptions for rape or incest. Her remarks came Friday during her reelection campaign’s lone debate with her Democratic challenger, state lawmaker Jamie Smith, The Republican governor explained her position simply as “pro-life." She pledges to push for expanded parental leave in the state and alleviate the toll of inflation on people’s budgets. Smith called Noem’s stance extreme and said it was endangering women’s lives. He also said it was causing concern among physicians for its lack of clarity on when an abortion is allowed — only to save the life of a pregnant woman.
McMaster pauses campaign events as Hurricane Ian hits SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has temporarily suspended campaign activities as he leads the state’s response to Hurricane Ian. McMaster’s campaign told The Associated Press that the Republican incumbent would cancel a fundraiser scheduled for Friday night in Clemson, as well as an appearance for tailgating before the Clemson Tigers’ football game on Saturday. McMaster has been talking with officials across the state and holding daily briefings this week as the state made preparations for the storm, which ravaged Florida and barreled onward to South Carolina’s coast. Politics and campaigns often collide in South Carolina, where the final months before the November general elections can turn into busy storm seasons.
Nevada governor orders prison head to resign after escape
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of an escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unreported for four days. The governor's office said Friday that Sisolak “requested and received Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels’ resignation, effective immediately." Six other officers have also been placed on administrative leave. Porfirio Duarte-Herrera escaped from a medium-security prison outside Las Vegas on Sept. 23 without anyone noticing for four days. A tip led to his capture at a transit center in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.
Newsom has mixed verdict on California criminal justice laws
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a mixed verdict on more than three dozen criminal justice laws before his bill-signing deadline Friday. He approved measures to seal criminal records and free dying inmates. But Newsom denied bids to restrict solitary confinement and boost inmates’ wages. One new law will give California what proponents call the nation’s most sweeping law to seal criminal records. Newsom also relaxed standards to allow more ill and dying inmates to be released. He blocked a bill that would have made California the latest state to restrict segregated confinement. He also rejected giving the state prison system five years to marginally boost inmates' wages.
Gun owners, rights groups challenge Connecticut firearms ban
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gun rights groups and firearms owners have launched another attempt to overturn Connecticut’s ban on certain semiautomatic rifles that was enacted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. A new lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court, citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that overturned a New York law and expanded gun rights. The high court had earlier upheld assault weapons bans in Connecticut and New York passed in response to the school shooting that killed 20 first graders and six educators in 2012. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says the state's gun laws save lives and he will defend them against the new lawsuit.
New law aims to make California haven for transgender youth
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new law aims to stop other states from punishing children who come to California for gender-affirming care. Newsom signed the law on Thursday but it won't take effect until January. It is designed to stop Texas and other conservative states from removing children from parents who allow them to receive gender-affirming care. It would stop California courts from enforcing subpoenas from other states seeking information about gender-affirming care. Legislative staffers say it's not clear if the law would survive a legal challenge. State Sen. Scott Wiener's office says they believe the law is constitutional.
US defense chief visits Hawaii amid fuel spill distrust
HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is visiting Hawaii this week amid lingering community frustration and distrust after jet fuel from a military storage facility last year spilled into Pearl Harbor’s drinking water. The spill poisoned thousands of military families and threatened the purity of Honolulu’s water supply. Austin is meeting with his counterparts from several Indo-Pacific region allies. He is also scheduled to meet with the commander of a joint task force in charge of draining fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility so it can be shut down.
Alaska reality star injured while cleaning up storm damage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A reality television star and Iditarod musher was injured this week while helping clean up extreme storm damage along the Bering Sea coast in western Alaska. Jessie Holmes was hurt by falling debris in a building in the community of Golovin on Wednesday. The Anchorage Daily News reports he was treated for a broken wrist, broken ribs and some internal injuries at an Anchorage hospital and released. Since 2015, Holmes has been a cast member of “Life Below Zero,” a show about life in rural Alaska produced by National Geographic TV. The Bering Sea coast was batted two weeks ago by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok.
