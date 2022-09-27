Read full article on original website
Tom Hanks set to release debut novel next year
Tom Hanks is releasing a novel. The Oscar winner’s debut novel, “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece,” will be up for sale in bookstores next May. The story centers around the opening of a movie that is a “colossal, star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film” and involves a timeline from the 1940s to the present day.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Coolio died on the anniversary of the Stevie Wonder song that made ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’
Before his biggest hit happened in 1995, Coolio wasn’t even aware of the song that gave it its hook. “Gangsta’s Paradise” sampled the Stevie Wonder 1976 single, “Pastime Paradise.” The rapper died Wednesday at the age of 59, the same day Wonder’s song and his Grammy-winning album, “Songs in the Key of Life” debuted 46 years ago.
He thought of the perfect place to propose. Hurricane Ian threatened his plans
Rob Cohen had been waiting for the perfect moment to propose — and that moment dawned on him as Hurricane Ian approached Florida. Cohen had a feeling that the site of his first date with Mary Fixl — along Lake Eola in Orlando — would soon be flooded by the monster storm. So, he rushed his partner out to the spot on Wednesday as it was starting to rain.
Hugh Jackman to reprise Wolverine role in next ‘Deadpool’ film
Ryan Reynolds just broke some Hugh-ge news in the movie world. The actor announced on Tuesday that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in the next “Deadpool” film, slated for September 6, 2024. “Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been...
Nick Cannon welcomes his tenth child
Nick Cannon is a new dad, again. The “Masked Singer” host announced on Friday that he and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third child together, a son named Rise Messiah Cannon. This makes a total of 10 kids for Cannon. “Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet...
Look of the Week: Kanye West is apparently team socks and sandals
Fashion forward to some, and a faux pas to others, wearing socks with sandals has been a sartorial boundary that many celebrities have transgressed. Recently, models Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner were spotted owning the look running errands last year, while earlier this summer, Bella Hadid was seen wearing a pair of preppy white ankle socks and black strappy sandals while in New York City.
Trevor Noah is leaving ‘The Daily Show’
“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah has announced he will step away from the anchor desk. In a video statement shared on Twitter Thursday, Noah said that after seven years as host of the Comedy Central satirical news program, his “time is up.”. “It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s...
‘Interview With the Vampire’ pumps fresh blood into Anne Rice’s story on AMC
Significantly improving upon the 1994 film, “Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire” does more than just add the late author’s name to the title, ambitiously updating the story, introducing a racial component and serving up plenty of sex and gore. Desperate to replace “The Walking Dead,” AMC might have completed an improbable baton pass from zombies to another kind of undead.
Coolio, ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper, dead at 59
Coolio, the ’90s rapper who lit up the music charts with hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” has died, his friend and manager Jarez Posey, told CNN. He was 59. Posey said Coolio died Wednesday afternoon. Details on the circumstances were not immediately...
Selena Gomez calls for kindness after Hailey Bieber’s recent interview
Selena Gomez says she’s not here for the negativity. Earlier this week, Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber spoke out on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast about hate she’s received from some Gomez fans since she and her husband first got engaged. Without naming Hailey, Gomez...
Utkarsh Ambudkar: ‘Once upon a time, they wouldn’t put a brown face on the billboard’
Utkarsh Ambudkar isn’t sure what you know him from. For the longest time, he was fielding falsetto fangirl screams for Donald, the lightning-fast emcee he played in the joyous 2012 college a cappella comedy, Pitch Perfect.Lately, the squeals of delight when someone recognises him are more varied. If he’s in Pacific Palisades, for instance… well, honestly, in the fashionable LA suburbs, they’re still clamouring for Pitch Perfect.“But if I’m in Africa,” says the 38-year-old American, “it’s Barbershop” – the long-running film franchise fronted by Ice Cube. “If I’m at JFK, it’s usually The Mindy Project because the folks working at...
Malala intends to change the stories told by Hollywood from the inside out
Malala has long been known for her global activism, but now she’s turning her sights stateside — to Hollywood. Speaking Wednesday at Variety’s Power of Women event, Malala Yousafzai, who became an activist after being shot by the Taliban, called out Hollywood for its lack of representation for Muslims and other Asian people. She intends to change that.
Slipknot’s Shawn Crahan: ‘I know what real evil is… My past problems are minuscule now compared with the path my wife and I are on’
“That’s always a loaded question,” replies Shawn Crahan. As clown, percussionist and creative engine of Slipknot, Crahan is familiar with loaded questions. With their 1999 debut, the heavy metal band unexpectedly punctured the mainstream. Their skull-splitting sound and spine-chilling masks attracted fans en masse, intense scrutiny in tow. “My hardcore fans are gonna hate me for what I say.”Slipknot are on the way to Nashville and Crahan is calling from his tour bus, which is currently churning along somewhere in Texas while he does some on-the-road promo for their new album The End So Far. “Well, not hate me, but...
Bark Social Making West Coast Debut in San Pedro Early 2024
The company is also opening a new location in Philadelphia soon
Virgin Atlantic launches new gender-neutral uniform policy
Virgin Atlantic has said it is scrapping gendered uniform options in an effort to champion the individuality of its employees. The British airline announced in a press release on Wednesday that cabin crew, pilots and ground staff can select which uniform they feel most comfortable in — “no matter their gender, gender identity, or gender expression.” Optional pronoun badges will also become available for crew and passengers.
