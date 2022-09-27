Anker’s new flagship pair of earbuds is jam-packed with features that could very well rival Apple's AirPods Pro 2. Called Liberty 4 (opens in new tab), the buds are part of Anker’s Soundcore audio devices brand. They'll house some of the same features as the AirPods Pro 2, including active noise canceling via HearID ANC and spatial audio. Unique to the Liberty 4 is a heart rate monitor nestled in the right earbud, something that was supposed to be present in the Apple earbuds but was, apparently, cut.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO