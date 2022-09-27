Read full article on original website
darientimes.com
Community news: Darien’s Tokeneke School prepares to celebrate fall with Pumpkin Carnival, and more
Tokeneke Elementary School is scheduled to hold its Tokeneke Pumpkin Carnival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at the school on Old Farm Road in Darien. The event, organized by the Tokeneke Parent Teacher Organization, will feature a variety of mechanical rides, rides suitable for young children, boardwalk games, lawn games, art activities, face painting, bounce houses and prizes.
darientimes.com
Calendar Close-up: Westporters share their experience with death in new book
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Peritz Levinson led a very interesting life. Born and educated in Cincinnati, he began his psychiatric practice there. Moving to New York – the center of the psychiatric world – in the 1950s, he saw 30 to 40 patients a week, and was beloved by them. He joined the staff at Greenwich Hospital, and continued his private practice. He read voraciously, followed world events, played golf into his 80s, and always ate healthily. When his wife developed Alzheimer’s he became interested in Exit International, a global organization that advocates for a person’s right to determine the time and place of their own death.
Connecticut Foodshare mobile food pantry program resumes following pandemic pause
Connecticut Foodshare says its crucial mobile food pantry program is finally returning to the way it operated pre-pandemic.
darientimes.com
Snowy owl hit by car in Stratford now an 'ambassador' at CT rehab center
A snowy owl that was hit by a car in Stratford late last year will never fly again, but the radiant white raptor is a natural star and the newest "ambassador bird" at a rehabilitation and education center. Otsi, from a Native American word for White Ghost, suffered severe head...
zip06.com
Fundraiser to Benefit Guilford Man and Family
John Van Steenbergen was enjoying a day with his family at Rhode Island’s Misquamicut Beach when his life unexpectedly changed forever. John was in the water on July 19 when he was struck by a wave, breaking several vertebrae in his neck. His son, Wiley, pulled him from the waves and saved his life. John was treated by Westerly, Rhode Island first responders before ultimately being transported via helicopter to Yale New Haven Hospital. Though there have been some encouraging signs during his recovery, doctors remain uncertain about the level of mobility John may eventually regain.
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?
35-year-old Brenda Roberts was last seen in Hartford, Connecticut on April 24, 1999. She has never been seen or heard from again. Brenda Roberts is 5'1" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished.
Eyewitness News
Pastor says vandalism at Meriden church is a ‘cry for help’
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pastor with the First Congregational Church says someone spray painted words on their front steps over the weekend. Police are looking for a suspect, but the pastor is not looking to press charges. “I felt angry and then when I saw and read what they...
ctexaminer.com
Loss of Iconic Post Road Sign in Orange Sparks a Row on Social Media
ORANGE – The recent demolition of an iconic sign at Firelite Plaza has sparked a row on social media and accusations that town leaders and developers of the property could have done more to preserve a piece of local history. The sign stood along the Boston Post Road for...
darientimes.com
Opinion: It’s time to teach our youth nonviolence
Back-to-school season heralds a whirlwind of activities — homework, exams, sports, fundraisers, extracurriculars — but frighteningly, it also brings with it the specter of school shootings. We in Connecticut are still haunted by the tragedy of Sandy Hook a decade ago. Just last May, we faced another incidence of violence in our own backyard, when a Fairfield Prep student was killed at a house party in Shelton.
biteofthebest.com
A Stop in at Dive Bar & Restaurant, Milford, CT
We planned an afternoon on Gulf Beach after lunch to catch up on life. We never got there. We stopped at Dive Bar & Restaurant, a place offering a great view of Long Island Sound that’s just across the street. Oddly, Connecticut’s expansive coastline offers little waterside dining. This Dive Bar is just over the Milford border in West Haven.
Norwalkers protest outside City Hall
NORWALK, Conn. — A About 20 people, including some political candidates, gathered Tuesday outside City Hall in a dual protest against NPS’ planned switch to Middle School Choice and the Board of Education’s holding meetings on Zoom. In a Friday announcement about the latest “choice” development, Norwalk...
Register Citizen
Outpouring of support for Clinton family burned out of home. 'The true meaning of the love of a community.'
CLINTON — Domingo Millan is looking forward to sitting down at the dining room table to enjoy a home-cooked family dinner. This is something he savored, before a fire swept through his Old Nod Road home, Sept. 1. The family lost everything in the house they have lived in...
Register Citizen
Peter Rogers Florist in Stamford to close after almost 50 years: Not enough traffic 'to continue going on'
STAMFORD — After nearly 50 years in business and two location changes within Stamford, Peter Rogers Florist will close later this month. Peter Rogers, 75, said he opened the shop in 1973 at St. John’s Towers after he was trained in New York. He then moved to Route 1 and Courtland Avenue and operated there for about 20 years. When the spot “became too tight,” Rogers said he moved again to his current location on Pine Hill Avenue in Glenbrook.
Whatever Floats Your Boat – New Milford Road Blocked by Sea Vessel
Yes, that is what it appears to be, a boat blocking a New Milford road. This picture was taken on Monday (9/26/22) by Brittany Mosimann at around 11 am. I spoke to Brittany's mom Allison who was in the car, she told me the following:. "It was about an hour...
Yale Daily News
Steam explosion at Peabody Museum traced to pipe leak
A loud bang, rotten egg smell and clouds of steam that erupted from the Peabody Museum early Tuesday morning have been traced by fire officials to a pipe leak. Yale Police received a fire alarm report from the Kline Geology Laboratory, just behind the museum, at 210 Whitney Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Steam was emanating from the area of the museum that is currently under construction.
Wallingford dog recovering after hit-and-run
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A dog was hit by a car in Wallingford on Tuesday afternoon, and the car missed the dog's owner by just inches. Police are now seeking help from the public in identifying the driver. Animal advocacy groups are also offering a reward for information. A dog...
darientimes.com
Ridgefield residents approve $1.8 million for two new, 'longer life' fire trucks
RIDGEFIELD — Residents have unanimously approved the town to buy two fire trucks for about $1.8 million — a purchase that's greatly needed, Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi said. The cost of the trucks, which is almost $1.77 million, is part of the town's five-year capital plan. There...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Child Hit By A Car
2022-09-26@5:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a child hit by a car on Treeland Drive. There are no further updates. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: I-95 Crash
2022-09-28@1:11pm–#Milford CT– #cttraffic– A crash in the right lane I-95 northbound near exit 38. No further details. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
darientimes.com
Opinion: Keep zoning laws local when seeking solutions to affordable housing
In my experience, politicians in Hartford rarely have better ideas than Connecticut residents when confronting local issues, including the problem of zoning laws in our cities and towns. Town zoning members and other local officials — not legislators in Hartford — are in the best position to decide whether these...
