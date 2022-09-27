ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, CT

darientimes.com

Community news: Darien’s Tokeneke School prepares to celebrate fall with Pumpkin Carnival, and more

Tokeneke Elementary School is scheduled to hold its Tokeneke Pumpkin Carnival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at the school on Old Farm Road in Darien. The event, organized by the Tokeneke Parent Teacher Organization, will feature a variety of mechanical rides, rides suitable for young children, boardwalk games, lawn games, art activities, face painting, bounce houses and prizes.
DARIEN, CT
darientimes.com

Calendar Close-up: Westporters share their experience with death in new book

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Peritz Levinson led a very interesting life. Born and educated in Cincinnati, he began his psychiatric practice there. Moving to New York – the center of the psychiatric world – in the 1950s, he saw 30 to 40 patients a week, and was beloved by them. He joined the staff at Greenwich Hospital, and continued his private practice. He read voraciously, followed world events, played golf into his 80s, and always ate healthily. When his wife developed Alzheimer’s he became interested in Exit International, a global organization that advocates for a person’s right to determine the time and place of their own death.
WESTPORT, CT
Bethel, CT
Bethel, CT
Danbury, CT
Danbury, CT
zip06.com

Fundraiser to Benefit Guilford Man and Family

John Van Steenbergen was enjoying a day with his family at Rhode Island’s Misquamicut Beach when his life unexpectedly changed forever. John was in the water on July 19 when he was struck by a wave, breaking several vertebrae in his neck. His son, Wiley, pulled him from the waves and saved his life. John was treated by Westerly, Rhode Island first responders before ultimately being transported via helicopter to Yale New Haven Hospital. Though there have been some encouraging signs during his recovery, doctors remain uncertain about the level of mobility John may eventually regain.
GUILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Pastor says vandalism at Meriden church is a ‘cry for help’

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pastor with the First Congregational Church says someone spray painted words on their front steps over the weekend. Police are looking for a suspect, but the pastor is not looking to press charges. “I felt angry and then when I saw and read what they...
darientimes.com

Opinion: It’s time to teach our youth nonviolence

Back-to-school season heralds a whirlwind of activities — homework, exams, sports, fundraisers, extracurriculars — but frighteningly, it also brings with it the specter of school shootings. We in Connecticut are still haunted by the tragedy of Sandy Hook a decade ago. Just last May, we faced another incidence of violence in our own backyard, when a Fairfield Prep student was killed at a house party in Shelton.
STRATFORD, CT
biteofthebest.com

A Stop in at Dive Bar & Restaurant, Milford, CT

We planned an afternoon on Gulf Beach after lunch to catch up on life. We never got there. We stopped at Dive Bar & Restaurant, a place offering a great view of Long Island Sound that’s just across the street. Oddly, Connecticut’s expansive coastline offers little waterside dining. This Dive Bar is just over the Milford border in West Haven.
MILFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalkers protest outside City Hall

NORWALK, Conn. — A About 20 people, including some political candidates, gathered Tuesday outside City Hall in a dual protest against NPS’ planned switch to Middle School Choice and the Board of Education’s holding meetings on Zoom. In a Friday announcement about the latest “choice” development, Norwalk...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Peter Rogers Florist in Stamford to close after almost 50 years: Not enough traffic 'to continue going on'

STAMFORD — After nearly 50 years in business and two location changes within Stamford, Peter Rogers Florist will close later this month. Peter Rogers, 75, said he opened the shop in 1973 at St. John’s Towers after he was trained in New York. He then moved to Route 1 and Courtland Avenue and operated there for about 20 years. When the spot “became too tight,” Rogers said he moved again to his current location on Pine Hill Avenue in Glenbrook.
STAMFORD, CT
Yale Daily News

Steam explosion at Peabody Museum traced to pipe leak

A loud bang, rotten egg smell and clouds of steam that erupted from the Peabody Museum early Tuesday morning have been traced by fire officials to a pipe leak. Yale Police received a fire alarm report from the Kline Geology Laboratory, just behind the museum, at 210 Whitney Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Steam was emanating from the area of the museum that is currently under construction.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Wallingford dog recovering after hit-and-run

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A dog was hit by a car in Wallingford on Tuesday afternoon, and the car missed the dog's owner by just inches. Police are now seeking help from the public in identifying the driver. Animal advocacy groups are also offering a reward for information. A dog...
WALLINGFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Child Hit By A Car

2022-09-26@5:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a child hit by a car on Treeland Drive. There are no further updates. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: I-95 Crash

2022-09-28@1:11pm–#Milford CT– #cttraffic– A crash in the right lane I-95 northbound near exit 38. No further details. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
MILFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Opinion: Keep zoning laws local when seeking solutions to affordable housing

In my experience, politicians in Hartford rarely have better ideas than Connecticut residents when confronting local issues, including the problem of zoning laws in our cities and towns. Town zoning members and other local officials — not legislators in Hartford — are in the best position to decide whether these...
HARTFORD, CT

