Seal & Daughter Leni Klum Were Both Glowing With Happiness as They Shared a Snuggle at the US Open
Leni Klum may be her mom Heidi Klum’s lookalike, but the 18-year-old has a special bond with her dad, Seal. The two attended the 2022 US Open in New York City yesterday and shared a special snuggle before heading inside to cheer on Serena Williams as she won the Women’s Singles round 2 against Anett Kontaveit. The moment was photographed, and it is so incredibly sweet! The young model gave her dad a big hug outside the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31. Leni wore jeans, a black shirt, and black-and-white sneakers, with her hair in a...
Today’s Hoda Kotb takes center stage on show after Savannah Guthrie abruptly leaves studio
THE TODAY Show host Hoda Kotb has taken up a new seat in the middle on Friday's show. Her seat changed after Savannah Guthrie left for the UK to cover the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Hoda took on the role of lead anchor on September 9 when Savannah had...
Christie Brinkley Shared Rare Snapshots of a Beautiful Day on the Ocean With Daughter Alexa Ray & Son Jack
Christie Brinkley is often spotted hanging out with her lookalike daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 24, but she recently spent time with her oldest daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, 36, from her marriage to Billy Joel, and son Jack Brinkley-Cook, 27, from her relationship to Richard Taubman. The 68-year-old supermodel shared rare snapshots and video of the gorgeous day they spent out on the ocean together on her Instagram account. The carousel of images showed that it was a brisk day out on the water as the family bundled up in light jackets to stay warm. Joel’s adorable black-and-white polka-dot crop top was soon...
The Truth About Savannah Guthrie And Hoda Kotb’s Feud, According To A ‘Today’ Show Insider
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have long charmed fans with their loving friendship and shared enthusiasm when broadcasting together on The Today Show. Naturally, fans on Twitter and elsewhere became worried when rumors began to emerge last month that the two co-anchors might be feuding. Luckily for Today fans, based...
Today host Carson Daly shares health update with co-hosts on live TV after undergoing major surgery
CARSON Daly paid a surprise visit to the Today Show on Thursday to share a major health update. The Today host revealed he is recovering from his now second back surgery in three months, after dealing with chronic pain for years. On Thursday, Carson dialed in virtually to update co-hosts...
Anna Nicole Smith's 16-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her Mom in This Moving Birthday Tribute
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn turned 16 on Tuesday and her father, Larry Birkhead, penned a sweet tribute to his teen. The proud dad shared photos of his daughter growing up, including snapshots that featured her late mom cradling the little one. Birkhead acknowledged all of the pain Dannielynn went through in her early years — from losing Smith to an accidental overdose in 2007 to a very public court battle over the identity of her father. “Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” he wrote. “Through tragedy, turmoil...
Valerie Bertinelli Selling Rings, Shoes She Wore in 2011 Wedding to Tom Vitale: 'Bad Memories Attached'
Valerie Bertinelli is parting ways with the shoes she wore to wed ex Tom Vitale. The Food Network host — who filed for divorce from Vitale in May after they legally separated in November 2021 — posted a photo of a few items she's handing over to luxury marketplace The RealReal.
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Her Daughter Charlotte’s Super-Rare Red Carpet Appearance Proves They’re the Most Fun Mother-Daughter Duo
At the premiere of the long-awaited Netflix revenge movie aptly named Do Revenge, all eyes were on the insanely cool and chic cast. From Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawke to Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes, we couldn’t get enough of this red carpet. But who we really couldn’t stop staring at was Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Sarah Michelle Gellar! Not only did she make a rare red carpet appearance, but her daughter Charlotte made an insanely rare appearance alongside her superstar mom!
Hilary Duff Shares Adorable Photo of All 3 of Her Smiling Kids Cuddling on the Couch Together
The actress is mom to son Luca, 10, and daughters Banks, 3, and Mae, 17 months Sibling dog pile! Hilary Duff shared a series of adorable photos of her kids on Instagram Monday, including a heartwarming picture of her three children snuggled up on the couch together. Duff is mom to daughters Mae James, 17 months, and daughter Banks Violet, 3, with husband Matthew Koma, 35, as well as son Luca Cruz, 10, with ex-husband Mike Comrie. In the sweet shot, the kids lie on top of one another in age order,...
Your Favorite ‘Today’ Stars Are Proud Parents! Meet the Kids of Jenna Bush Hager, Craig Melvin and More
The hosts of Today are always sharing wisdom about parenting their adorable kids! Jenna Bush Hager, Craig Melvin and their costars are all so happy to come home after long days of work and spend time with their children. Jenna and pal Hoda Kotb enjoy sharing memories about their little...
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'
Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
The Young And The Restless' Jordi Vilasuso And Wife Suffer Another Heartbreaking Loss
It's safe to say that former "The Young and the Restless" star Jordi Vilasuso hasn't had the best year. The actor was forced to speak about his exit back in March after his character Rey Rosales suddenly and surprisingly died in a car crash. "Thank you @YandR_CBS 4 always welcoming me&giving me the opportunity 2 tell stories that impacted millions," Vilasuso took to his Twitter account to write, "As this door closes, others will and have opened. If you're interested in hearing a little more about my story."
Jon Hamm Says He's 'Very Much' in Love with Anna Osceola, and Marriage and Kids Are a 'Possibility'
Jon Hamm is thinking about the future. In an interview with Howard Stern for a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, the Mad Men alum, 51, opened up about how he feels "very settled and comfortable" at this stage of his life and in his relationship. "I'm in a...
Simon Cowell walks ‘AGT’ red carpet with his son, 8, and fiancée Lauren Silverman
Simon Cowell’s latest red carpet appearance was a family affair!. Cowell, 62, arrived at the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 live show in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and their 8-year-old son, Eric. The famously acerbic TV personality was all smiles...
Today host Dylan Dreyer claps back after ‘rude’ troll posts ‘crushing’ comment about her, Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie
TODAY host Dylan Dreyer has clapped back after an online troll posted a rude comment about her and her co-hosts, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. The harsh comment has come as the meteorologist has been celebrating a major career accomplishment this week. Dylan released her second children's book, entitled Misty...
Mark Ballas Fans Cry ‘Never Thought This Day Would Come’ Ahead of ‘DWTS’ Return
'Dancing with the Stars' fans claimed they never believed Mark Ballas would return to the ballroom after leaving in 2017.
New mom Jennifer Lawrence finally shares the name of her baby
For the first time since giving birth earlier this year, Jennifer Lawrence has shared a couple of big details about her little one. In a new cover story for the October issue of Vogue, the star revealed she and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed a son named Cy — and that her life hasn’t been the same since the moment he arrived.
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Ben Affleck and His Mom from Their Georgia Wedding Celebration
Ben Affleck shared a sweet moment with his mother during his wedding party with Jennifer Lopez last month. Christopher Anne Boldt was in attendance on Aug. 20 alongside over 100 friends and family at Ben's 87-acre compound in Georgia to celebrate her son and new daughter-in-law. In a photo shared...
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins, 13, Are Nearly As Tall As Her As They Join Her For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere
Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, brought almost her entire family to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere event on Tuesday, September 27, including her 13-year-old twins. The actress posed for photos with husband Matthew Broderick, 60, and their daughters Tabitha and Marion on the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Sarah’s twins were nearly as tall as her in the adorable family photos.
