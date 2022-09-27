ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seal & Daughter Leni Klum Were Both Glowing With Happiness as They Shared a Snuggle at the US Open

Leni Klum may be her mom Heidi Klum’s lookalike, but the 18-year-old has a special bond with her dad, Seal. The two attended the 2022 US Open in New York City yesterday and shared a special snuggle before heading inside to cheer on Serena Williams as she won the Women’s Singles round 2 against Anett Kontaveit. The moment was photographed, and it is so incredibly sweet! The young model gave her dad a big hug outside the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31. Leni wore jeans, a black shirt, and black-and-white sneakers, with her hair in a...
Christie Brinkley Shared Rare Snapshots of a Beautiful Day on the Ocean With Daughter Alexa Ray & Son Jack

Christie Brinkley is often spotted hanging out with her lookalike daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 24, but she recently spent time with her oldest daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, 36, from her marriage to Billy Joel, and son Jack Brinkley-Cook, 27, from her relationship to Richard Taubman. The 68-year-old supermodel shared rare snapshots and video of the gorgeous day they spent out on the ocean together on her Instagram account. The carousel of images showed that it was a brisk day out on the water as the family bundled up in light jackets to stay warm. Joel’s adorable black-and-white polka-dot crop top was soon...
Anna Nicole Smith's 16-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her Mom in This Moving Birthday Tribute

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn turned 16 on Tuesday and her father, Larry Birkhead, penned a sweet tribute to his teen. The proud dad shared photos of his daughter growing up, including snapshots that featured her late mom cradling the little one. Birkhead acknowledged all of the pain Dannielynn went through in her early years — from losing Smith to an accidental overdose in 2007 to a very public court battle over the identity of her father. “Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” he wrote. “Through tragedy, turmoil...
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Her Daughter Charlotte’s Super-Rare Red Carpet Appearance Proves They’re the Most Fun Mother-Daughter Duo

At the premiere of the long-awaited Netflix revenge movie aptly named Do Revenge, all eyes were on the insanely cool and chic cast. From Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawke to Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes, we couldn’t get enough of this red carpet. But who we really couldn’t stop staring at was Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Sarah Michelle Gellar! Not only did she make a rare red carpet appearance, but her daughter Charlotte made an insanely rare appearance alongside her superstar mom!
Hilary Duff Shares Adorable Photo of All 3 of Her Smiling Kids Cuddling on the Couch Together

The actress is mom to son Luca, 10, and daughters Banks, 3, and Mae, 17 months Sibling dog pile! Hilary Duff shared a series of adorable photos of her kids on Instagram Monday, including a heartwarming picture of her three children snuggled up on the couch together. Duff is mom to daughters Mae James, 17 months, and daughter Banks Violet, 3, with husband Matthew Koma, 35, as well as son Luca Cruz, 10, with ex-husband Mike Comrie. In the sweet shot, the kids lie on top of one another in age order,...
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
The Young And The Restless' Jordi Vilasuso And Wife Suffer Another Heartbreaking Loss

It's safe to say that former "The Young and the Restless" star Jordi Vilasuso hasn't had the best year. The actor was forced to speak about his exit back in March after his character Rey Rosales suddenly and surprisingly died in a car crash. "Thank you @YandR_CBS 4 always welcoming me&giving me the opportunity 2 tell stories that impacted millions," Vilasuso took to his Twitter account to write, "As this door closes, others will and have opened. If you're interested in hearing a little more about my story."
New mom Jennifer Lawrence finally shares the name of her baby

For the first time since giving birth earlier this year, Jennifer Lawrence has shared a couple of big details about her little one. In a new cover story for the October issue of Vogue, the star revealed she and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed a son named Cy — and that her life hasn’t been the same since the moment he arrived.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins, 13, Are Nearly As Tall As Her As They Join Her For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, brought almost her entire family to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere event on Tuesday, September 27, including her 13-year-old twins. The actress posed for photos with husband Matthew Broderick, 60, and their daughters Tabitha and Marion on the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Sarah’s twins were nearly as tall as her in the adorable family photos.
