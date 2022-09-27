ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Webb, Hubble space telescopes share images of DART slamming into an asteroid

CNN — Two of the most powerful telescopes in space watched as a NASA spacecraft intentionally slammed into an asteroid this week. The James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope captured images of the moment when the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, spacecraft crashed into Dimorphos on Monday. The images were released on Thursday.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy