One arrested on drug related charges

During the early morning hours of Sunday, September 25, police officers responded to a call regarding two individuals who were allegedly passed out in a vehicle. The incident ended with the arrest of one person, Tasha Pack, 39, of Pipestem. According to the criminal complaint, police arrived and identified both individuals. Pack was the passenger. An investigation took place, which revealed a brown substance believed to be fentanyl in the pocket of a woman's jacket. Additionally, the criminal complaint states that several small plastic bags and a digital scale were in the vehicle. The scale was reportedly in a bag on the passenger side of the vehicle. Pack was booked in Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment in magistrate court. At the time of writing, she is no longer in SRJ.

