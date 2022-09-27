ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Silicon Valley’s El Alto, One of the Year’s Most Anticipated Restaurants, Shutters After Just 6 Months

By Tori Latham
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cOGPv_0iCXBYDf00

El Alto in Silicon Valley was one of the most anticipated restaurant openings this year. But now, only six months after beginning service, the California -Mexican restaurant has surprisingly closed.

James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur Traci Des Jardins announced the closure on Instagram on Saturday, with El Alto serving its last meal the day before. A note on the restaurant’s website reads , “As of September 23, 2022, el Alto has ceased operations. Thank you to all that have supported the restaurant through this time, especially our wonderfully supportive guests and our staff.”

El Alto, which opened in March, cooked up Mexican cuisine with a spotlight on California agriculture, inspired by Des Jardins’s family. It was a personal restaurant from a chef who has been instrumental to the Bay Area’s high-end dining scene in the 21st century. That came across in dishes such as queso fundido with pasilla chile rajas and chorizo verde served with housemade tortillas and confit duck leg with apricot mole and King City Pink Beans. The restaurant was part of the State Street Market complex, which also houses spots from other big-name chefs.

On Instagram, Des Jardins wrote about the closing, “It has been incredible to operate in Los Altos where the interest, excitement and reception to the restaurant blew me away. It was a wonderful experience to again work alongside Chef Robert Hurtado, as well as the amazing kitchen and front-of-house staff that worked to bring this concept to life … At the end of the day, I’m incredibly proud and grateful to have been a part of this project.”

What Des Jardins has yet to share is the reason for the closure. A representative for the restaurant did not immediately respond to Robb Report ’s request for comment, and none of the other publications that have reported on the news have yet to receive a response either. Bon Appétit Management Company, which was involved with the restaurant, told Palo Alto Online that it “has been honored to collaborate with Traci Des Jardins and Los Altos Community Investments on the el Alto project.”

Unfortunately, Des Jardins is no stranger to closing a restaurant: Her most well-known spot, Jardinière, shut down in 2019 after 21 years in business, and three more of her restaurants closed between 2020 and 2021, according to Eater SF. She is currently still a partner in the Public House sports pub, but the culinary industry is surely waiting to see what Des Jardins does next.

Culinary Masters
Don’t miss the food event of the year. Register for Robb Report ’s Culinary Masters now. Or, for more information, visit RR1 .

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Secret SF

NorCal’s Biggest Sandcastle Competition Comes To Ocean Beach This October

The Leap Sandcastle Classic is back at Ocean Beach on October 22 from 11am-3:30pm! The free event brings out thousands of people for the ultimate sandcastle contest. You can watch teams build absolutely enormous sand sculptures while enjoying live music, performances, and local food trucks. The event is hosted by Leap Arts in Education as their main fundraising effort to support arts education in Bay Area schools. This will be the event’s 40th year, and the theme is “Sandcastle Remix” — that is, teams can pick a previous theme from any of the past competitions to “remix” in a new...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
viatravelers.com

17 Fun & Best Things to Do in Palo Alto, California

If you’re looking for a fun day out in Palo Alto, California, you’ll find no shortage of activities to enjoy. From exploring the Stanford University campus to strolling through Gamble Garden, there’s something for everyone in the Palo Alto area. Gorgeous, sunny Palo Alto is situated in...
PALO ALTO, CA
Eater

The Bay Area Is Getting Another Chick-Fil-A Whether You Like It or Not

In an area with so many new incredible fried chicken sandwich options, including newcomers Birdbox and Ok’s Deli, get ready for a shop that will probably never even come close. Chick-Fil-A, the fast food chain with a long history of donating to charities with anti-LGBTQ views, is opening a new location in San Jose at 5815 Silver Creek Valley Place by September 30. SFGATE reports this marks the fourth of the chicken sandwich restaurants in the city. The chain also announced an Emeryville location is in its sights, though details are sparse.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Filipino filmmaker's dream project heads to Bay Area theaters

DALY CITY – A new action-comedy film made by a Bay Area Filipino filmmaker will make its debut this weekend in the hometown where he grew up.Patricio Ginelsa directed "Lumpia with a Vengeance."Before the film's national release, it was screened and paneled at Comic-Con in San Diego over the summer, receiving rave reviews. "I think people are really hungry for these types of films," said Ginelsa.The film, with a mostly Filipino and Asian-American cast and crew comes at a time when Asian American and Pacific Islander representation remains low.A study by USC shows between 2007 and 2019, AAPI characters only accounted...
DALY CITY, CA
The Infatuation

25 Classic Restaurants In SF

A classic restaurant is like a classic car. They’re familiar to lots of people, often endearingly imperfect, and you’ll more than likely see Jerry Seinfeld sitting in one of them. We don’t think of a classic as something that solely equates to age though. Like, let's be real, that old stain on your kitchen wall isn’t "a classic stain." It’s the scene of a so-so ragu you cooked ten years ago. Something as special as a classic restaurant needs more than longevity and more than perfect food. It needs to make you feel something.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mexican Food#Silicon Valley#El Alto#Palo Alto#Food Drink#The State Street Market
sfstandard.com

Crumbling 1920s San Francisco Theater Could Become 76 Homes

A beloved 1920s movie theater that fell into disrepair after closing could become homes if early-stage plans are realized. The Richmond District’s Alexandria Theater may be turned into between 26 and 76 homes, a September 19 letter sent to the city and seen by The Standard says. The letter...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
brides.com

A Sophisticated Black-Tie Wedding in San Francisco

Hailey Stone and Ben Sperry met through mutual friends at a birthday party in San Francisco in August 2017. Two years later on November 9, 2019, Ben proposed at another birthday party. This one was for his bride-to-be. “Ben proposed on Hailey’s 30th birthday,” the couple shares. “He had an amazing party planned at our favorite place in Sausalito, Le Garage, with all our closest friends and family. He popped the question right before guests arrived and Hailey’s ‘birthday’ became the most beautiful engagement celebration.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Money

San Jose, California

Located smack in the middle of Santa Clara Valley, San Jose is known as the birthplace of tech innovation, its commitment to creativity and its cultural diversity. The city is home to more than 2,500 high-tech companies that employ more than 90,000 people, including Apple, Cisco Systems, Western Digital, eBay, PayPal and Zoom.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ksro.com

Two New Fault Lines Discovered in Bay Area

A new study is raising the risk of another earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area. Researchers at Stanford University have found at least two new fault lines. They’re east of the San Andreas Fault and run from south of Gilroy through Silicon Valley, past Palo Alto. Experts say either are capable of producing a six-point-nine earthquake every 250 to 300 years, much like what hit near Loma Prieta Peak in 1989.
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Fleet Week: 1 million people expected to visit SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In San Francisco, Fleet Week is set to return next week. There are also several other big events coming up in October. October is set to be a very busy month in San Francisco. The weather’s usually fantastic. The fog pulls back, and the city packs in all of its really […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from San Jose to Santa Barbara

If you fancy a quick but stunning road trip along the west coast of California, then consider the road trip from San Jose to Santa Barbara. Whether you opt for the coast or inland, or dip into some of the best national parks and forests, you'll be guaranteed a breathtaking trip.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
californiaglobe.com

Northern California activist builds a temple for San Jose Cambodian population

UPDATE: This story has been updated to include a more nuanced explanation of the Khmer Krom community and its relationship to the broader Cambodian Khmer population. Northern California is getting a look at exactly what happens when an irresistible force meets an immovable object. At issue is the effort to establish a Cambodian Buddhist temple in the Evergreen community of San Jose to serve the spiritual and community needs of the local Khmer Krom population, which at 6,000, is among the biggest diaspora populations of Cambodians in the United States.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area

California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

Robb Report

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy