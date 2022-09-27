ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Stranger Things’ Star Caleb McLaughlin Calls Out Fan Racism: ‘Why Am I the Least Favorite?’

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

Stranger Things ” actor Caleb McLaughlin is addressing the racist backlash he endured as a child star during the first season of the viral Netflix series.

McLaughlin has starred as Lucas alongside Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Gaten Matarazzo since Season 1, and as “Stranger Things” approaches its fifth and final season, McLaughlin reflected on how his career has taken a different turn than his co-stars.

“Why am I the least favorite? [Have] the least amount of followers?” McLaughlin said as part of a “deep conversation” during Heroes Comic Con Belgium . “I’m on the same show as everybody from Season 1.”

McLaughlin opened up about how being viewed differently “definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid.”

“My very first Comic-Con, some people didn’t stand in my line because I was Black,” McLaughlin said. “Some people told me, ‘Oh I didn’t want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven.’ Even now some people don’t follow me or don’t support me because I’m Black. Sometimes overseas you feel the racism, you feel the bigotry. Sometimes it’s hard to talk about and for people to understand, but when I was younger it definitely affected me a lot.”

He added, “My parents had to be like, ‘It’s a sad truth, but it’s because you’re the Black child on the show…Because I was born with this beautiful chocolate skin, I’m not loved. But that’s why with my platform I want to spread positivity and love because I do not give hate back to people who give hate to me.”

McLaughlin previously spoke with IndieWire about fan reactions to the race-based trauma Lucas has endured throughout the show. “I was reading comments recently and I remember people’s theories on part two of Episode 9. People were like, “What trauma has Luke gone through?” And I was looking through everything like, well, his girlfriend’s brother didn’t like him for being Black, also he was being made fun of [for] his skin color in Season 1. People miss those things,” he said.

McLaughlin was 14 years old when “Stranger Things” premiered in 2016. McLaughlin’s comments come on the heels of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” actress Moses Ingram , “House of the Dragon” actor Steve Toussiant , and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” star Ismael Cruz Cordova addressing racist backlash received by their franchises’ so-called fans.

McLaughlin’s “Stranger Things” co-star Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on the series, previously revealed she has endured sexist comments and “gross” sexual messages since turning 18.

The Duffer Brothers are currently working on “Stranger Things 5” after another massively successful “Stranger Things” release on Netflix earlier this year.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Christian Bale Stopped Talking to Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ Set: He Was ‘So Bloody Funny I Couldn’t Act’

Say what you will about “Amsterdam,” but nobody can deny that the latest David O. Russell film assembled a stellar cast. It’s anchored by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, who play three Americans that make a lifelong friendship pact while serving in World War I and eventually find themselves investigating a dangerous conspiracy. But even the supporting cast is stacked with A-listers like Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, and Chris Rock.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Alan Rickman Almost Quit the ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise: ‘They Don’t Want to Hear It’

Professor Snape almost slithered out of the “Harry Potter” films. Late star Alan Rickman, who famously played Professor Snape in all eight “Harry Potter” movies from 2001 to 2011, said he considered parting ways with the franchise ahead of 2004’s “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” directed by Alfonso Cuarón. In diary excerpts released more than six years after Rickman’s 2016 death from prostate cancer, Rickman is revealed to have written that he had second thoughts about the franchise while working on sequel “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.” Rickman’s 27 diaries are published as a book under the title...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kevin Feige: ‘It Was Much Too Soon to Recast’ Chadwick Boseman in ‘Black Panther 2’

Chadwick Boseman’s memory lives on in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The sequel film, which is set to premiere November 11 in theaters, comes out more than two years after Boseman’s death in August 2020 of colon cancer. Boseman portrayed the titular MCU superhero, King T’Challa. While a fan petition with over 60,000 signatures called on Marvel to honor the late actor and character by recasting the role, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige addressed why “Wakanda Forever” opted to go without Black Panther altogether. “It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” Feige told Empire magazine. “Stan Lee always said...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Schnapp
Person
Gaten Matarazzo
Person
Caleb Mclaughlin
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Finn Wolfhard
Elite Daily

Millie Bobby Brown Is Back On The Case In The Explosive Enola Holmes 2 Trailer

When Netflix snapped up Enola Holmes from Warner Bros. Pictures in the wake of the 2020 theater shutdown, the film seemed like a natural fit. It starred Millie Bobby Brown (Netflix's Stranger Things), Henry Cavill (Netflix's The Witcher), and Helena Bonham Carter (Netflix's The Crown). Unsurprisingly, the film became a streaming hit, and the mystery of a sequel was very quickly solved. Less than a year after it premiered, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that a new game is afoot with the announcement of Enola Holmes 2 for Netflix.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Caleb McLaughlin Says ‘Stranger Things’ Fans Didn’t Stand in His Comic-Con Line Because of His Race

Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin says he was treated unfairly by racist fans of the Netflix hit when it first premiered back in 2016. McLaughlin first began playing Lucas Sinclair on the sci-fi series when he was 14 years old, and shared at Sunday’s (Sept. 25) Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention that some Stranger Things fans avoided him at his first Comic-Con because of his race.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Stranger Things#Racism
Rolling Stone

Caleb McLaughlin Speaks Out About Racism in ‘Stranger Things’ Fandom: It ‘Took a Toll on Me’

Caleb McLaughlin faced some covert (and overt) racism as he rose to stardom while portraying Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things. The star made an appearance at the Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention over the weekend and talked about some of the experiences he’s had as a Black actor on the beloved Netflix show. “It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid,” the actor said in a video captured by an attendee. “My very first Comic-Con, some people didn’t stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, ‘Oh I didn’t want to be in...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Disney Fully Updated 2023 and 2024 Movie Release Schedule

Disney just dropped a bunch of new release date schedule changes for its 2023 and 2024 movie slate, including live-action Disney films, Marvel and Star Wars films, and Disney Animation and Pixar releases. Disney (like so many other studios) has had to make so many changes to its planned releases over the last couple of years that it is truly hard to remember what we are supposed to be getting, when.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Black PA Slams ‘Dahmer’ Production Experience: ‘One of the Worst Shows I’ve Ever Worked On’

In a turn of events that should surprise absolutely no one, Netflix’s “Dahmer” has been both a ratings juggernaut and a source of constant controversy since debuting on the streaming service last week. In addition to ethical debates about making yet another show about an infamous serial killer and questions about its factual accuracy, Ryan Murphy’s show is now the subject of complaints about how it treated its crew. Kim Alsup, a production assistant on the show, recently slammed the series in a tweet alleging that she was treated poorly on set and experienced subtle forms of racial discrimination. “I worked on...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Reservation Dogs’ Season Finale: Why Closing Daniel’s Story Is the Best Decision

Editor’s Note: Spoilers for the season finale of “Reservation Dogs” Season 2 are included. The sophomore season of Sterlin Harjo’s “Reservation Dogs” felt a lot like the final season of “Atlanta,” with an emphasis on strong bottle episodes that ultimately compelled the Res Dogs to seek their own individual identities. But the season finale, appropriately titled “I Still Believe,” ultimately drew the foursome back together to find strength and faith in their friendship. A trip to California, a meeting with white Jesus, and a trip to the beach was enough for the Res Dogs to finally close the chapter on what...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AM 1390 KRFO

Illinois Family’s Brilliant ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Illusion Has the Internet Stumped

TikTok users' level of frustration over how this family pulled off this Stranger Things Halloween decoration has reached a high level. How do you think they did this?. It appears that the millions of people who have seen this illusion in a Plainfield, Illinois yard have absolutely no idea how this man got a 'Max' from the extremely popular Netflix series, Stranger Things, to float high about his yard.
PLAINFIELD, IL
IndieWire

Adrien Brody Tried to Persuade ‘Peaky Blinders’ Writers to Keep Him on: ‘I Did Not Want to Go Home’

Adrien Brody did not want to hear the curtain call on his “Peaky Blinders” stint. The Oscar winner joined Season 4 of the hit Netflix series as New York mobster Luca Changretta in 2017, starring in six episodes. But Brody was left wanting more, and even tried to persuade the showrunners to keep him on for another season. “I desperately tried to persuade them to find a way to keep Luca alive to come back for revenge,” Brody told Entertainment Weekly. “I really wanted to stay. I did not want to go home.” The “Blonde” actor continued, “A character like that was something...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Raymond & Ray’ Trailer: Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor Dig Up Their Dead Dad

Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor are two half-brothers with a whole lot of problems. The duo star as the titular Raymond and Ray for the upcoming AppleTV+ dramedy “Raymond & Ray,” premiering October 21 on the streamer. Raymond and Ray come to terms with their estranged father’s death by attending his funeral and dredging up their past — emotionally as well as literally, as the pair grab actual shovels to dig up their father’s grave. Raymond and Ray then embark on a road trip to get to know their deceased father. Their path leads them to a nurse (Sophie Okonedo) who cared for...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Last of Us’ Trailer: Pedro Pascal Outlives the Apocalypse

“Save who you can save.” The whispered warning triggers the dramatic survival story at the heart of “The Last of Us,” the HBO series adaptation of the acclaimed video game franchise of the same name. “The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal leads the Western-inspired series opposite “Catherine Called Birdy” and “Game of Thrones” breakout Bella Ramsey as two survivors of the apocalypse. Joel (Pascal) is tasked with smuggling tween Ellie (Ramsey) out of a quarantine zone to safety across the U.S. in hopes for a cure for the zombie-like plague. Nick Offerman, Murray Bartlett, and Melanie Lynskey also star in “The Last of...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Trailer: The Dark Side of Barney Explored in Peacock Series

Barney can be your friend, too, if you just make-believe him. But what if you just irrationally hate him? Hit children’s series “Barney and Friends” promoted loving each other despite differences, but new Peacock docuseries “I Love You, You Hate Me” chronicles the rising backlash to Barney’s message. The two-part limited series premieres October 12 and features a deep dive into the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaur’s furious backlash — and what it says about the human need to hate, per an official synopsis. From Barney-bashing to frat parties to homicidal video games, something in American society broke into a...
TV SERIES
msn.com

'Barney' Doc Trailer 'I Love You, You Hate Me' Reveals Drug Rumors, Threats

Peacock's upcoming docuseries I Love You, You Hate Me delves into the alleged threats of violence and drug rumors surrounding Barney & Friends. The beloved children's television show, which was created by Sheryl Leach and co-developed by Kathy Parke and Dennis DeShazer, premiered in April 1992 and ran until November 2010.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Bones and All’ Trailer: Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell Are Cannibal Outcasts

Timothée Chalamet is truly eating the scenery “Bones and All,” if that scenery includes vagrants, lost souls, and vagabonds. Chalamet reunites with “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino for cannibal love story “Bones and All,” co-starring “Waves” breakout Taylor Russell. Per the official synopsis, the film is a story of first love between Maren (Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Hunt’ Trailer: ‘Squid Game’ Emmy Winner Lee Jung-jae Makes His Directorial Debut

Newly minted Emmy winner Lee Jung-Jae steps behind the camera for his directorial debut, “Hunt.” The “Squid Game” actor stars as Park Pyong-ho, KCIA Foreign Unit chief who is tasked with uncovering a North Korean spy known as Donglim, with the help of Domestic Unit chief Kim Jung-do (Jung Woo-Sung) after a high-ranking North Korean official requests asylum. When the spy begins leaking top secret intel that could jeopardize national security, the two units are each assigned to investigate each other. In this tense situation where if they cannot find the mole, they may be accused themselves, Pyong-ho and Jung-do slowly...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy