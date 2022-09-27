ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KULR8

Montana's 8 NFHS officials of the year announced

The Montana High School Association has released the names of the 2021-22 National Federation of State High School Association Officials of the Year for Montana. The list includes Craig Thompson of Billings (boys' basketball), Cory Thompson of Great Falls (girls' basketball), Joel Fuhrmann of Charlo (football), Stephen Boone of Whitefish (boys' soccer), Dan Jankowski of Helena (girls' soccer), Tim Hofferber of Billings (softball), Lea Potoczny of Great Falls (volleyball) and Joe Sol of Missoula (wrestling).
Flathead Beacon

Montana Prep Football Rankings: Sept. 28

And just like that, the rush for Class AA state football gold appears destined to run through Helena’s Vigilante Stadium — without a clear-cut home team. At least, that’s the way it looked Friday night, when Helena and Helena Capital both flexed their muscles against ranked opposition. No. 2 Capital’s 35-27 shootout over No. 3 Kalispell Glacier went according to chalk, but chalk up unranked Helena’s 35-7 romp over top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Missoula Sentinel as the all-class stunner of the season.
KOWB AM 1290

Daniels Fund is Accepting Applications for 2023 Intake

Wyoming high school seniors can now apply to become a 2023 Daniels Scholar and receive up to $100,000 for their college degree. Interested students must apply at DanielsFund.org/Scholarships by 4 p.m. MST on Oct. 15 to be considered for the scholarship. The Daniels Scholarship Program provides the opportunity for motivated...
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

