Wyoming Schools With the Most Football State Championships [LIST]
Wyoming High School football has reached the midpoint of the 2022 season. Teams begin the stretch run towards the playoffs, which means that chasing the dream of a state championship is ramping up. The state football championship games will be at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Nov. 11 and 12, 2022.
2022 Wyoming High School Football Peak Performers Thru Week 4
We’re halfway through the 2022 high school football season in Wyoming, and some terrific performances have been turned in through Week 4 of this year. These are the Peak Performers across six statistical categories. We’ve added team totals in a few areas and the highest scoring games by teams.
UW Football and Basketball On Saturday/Former SHS Football Player Returns To Sheridan
University of Wyoming Athletics: The Wyoming Cowboy football team is back at home to resume Mountain West Conference play against San Jose State. Kick off is scheduled for 5:30pm. We’ll have the broadcast live on AM 1410 WYO beginning with the pre-game show starting at 4pm. If you’re going...
Montana's 8 NFHS officials of the year announced
The Montana High School Association has released the names of the 2021-22 National Federation of State High School Association Officials of the Year for Montana. The list includes Craig Thompson of Billings (boys' basketball), Cory Thompson of Great Falls (girls' basketball), Joel Fuhrmann of Charlo (football), Stephen Boone of Whitefish (boys' soccer), Dan Jankowski of Helena (girls' soccer), Tim Hofferber of Billings (softball), Lea Potoczny of Great Falls (volleyball) and Joe Sol of Missoula (wrestling).
Montana Prep Football Rankings: Sept. 28
And just like that, the rush for Class AA state football gold appears destined to run through Helena’s Vigilante Stadium — without a clear-cut home team. At least, that’s the way it looked Friday night, when Helena and Helena Capital both flexed their muscles against ranked opposition. No. 2 Capital’s 35-27 shootout over No. 3 Kalispell Glacier went according to chalk, but chalk up unranked Helena’s 35-7 romp over top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Missoula Sentinel as the all-class stunner of the season.
Daniels Fund is Accepting Applications for 2023 Intake
Wyoming high school seniors can now apply to become a 2023 Daniels Scholar and receive up to $100,000 for their college degree. Interested students must apply at DanielsFund.org/Scholarships by 4 p.m. MST on Oct. 15 to be considered for the scholarship. The Daniels Scholarship Program provides the opportunity for motivated...
