Bears-Giants pits two of the bigger surprises early in 2022
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — First-year coaches Matt Eberflus in Chicago and Brian Daboll in New York have created unexpected excitement for the Bears and Giants early this season. Barring a tie, one of them will improve to 3-1 when they meet at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. A good...
Bears’ defense refocuses on tackling to stop Giants’ Barkley
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — While the Chicago Bears have experienced more trouble passing the ball than any team in coach Matt Eberflus’ first season, they’ve found playing defense far less frustrating. Despite switching to a 4-3 scheme from a 3-4, the Bears quickly seemed to solve...
Wild Card Glance
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. Boston (Bello 2-7) at Toronto (Stripling 9-4), 3:07 p.m. Oakland (Sears 6-3) at Seattle (Castillo 7-6), 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-7) at Houston (Javier 10-9), 7:20 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger...
MLB・
Orlando Magic return to practice, teams donate to Ian relief
At the Orlando Magic training facility on Friday, the lights were on and the water was running. Not everybody in the storm-ravaged state of Florida can say that right now, and some may not be able to for weeks. The Magic aren’t losing sight of that. The team returned...
Chase Young, Brian Robinson Jr. will be re-evaluated before possible Week 5 returns
Young, Robinson Jr. will be re-evaluated after Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Following the conclusion of Week 4’s game in Dallas, the Washington Commanders will have the option to activate pass rusher Chase Young and running back Brian Robinson Jr. Young is currently on the Physically...
NFL・
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf not impressed by Lions CB Jeff Okudah
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have been encouraged by cornerback Jeff Okudah’s play after the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft missed significant time his first two seasons with injury. Watching the tape, Seattle receiver DK Metcalf isn’t so impressed. “There’s a safety over...
Triple-A Championship
Friday, Sept. 30: El Paso at Reno, 10:05 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1: Durham at Nashville, 9:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2: TBD at TBD, 7:05 p.m.
MLB・
