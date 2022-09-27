Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
WTOP
Putin urges Ukraine to sit down for talks but warns that Moscow will not give up the newly incorporated regions
MOSCOW (AP) — Putin urges Ukraine to sit down for talks but warns that Moscow will not give up the newly incorporated regions. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
US sanctions more than 1,000 Russians, firms, rejecting Putin’s ‘fraudulent’ annexation of Ukrainian regions
WASHINGTON (AP) — US sanctions more than 1,000 Russians, firms, rejecting Putin’s ‘fraudulent’ annexation of Ukrainian regions. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Biden: Russia showing ‘contempt for peaceful nations everywhere’ with ‘phony’ claim of annexation of Ukrainian territory
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden: Russia showing ‘contempt for peaceful nations everywhere’ with ‘phony’ claim of annexation of Ukrainian territory. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Soldiers seize control of state broadcaster in Burkina Faso, announce coup leader-turned-president has been overthrown
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Soldiers seize control of state broadcaster in Burkina Faso, announce coup leader-turned-president has been overthrown. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia will protect the newly incorporated regions using ‘all available means’
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia will protect the newly incorporated regions using ‘all available means.’. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
UK’s Office of Budget Responsibility to give initial analysis on government economic plan on Oct. 7 after Truss meeting
LONDON (AP) — UK’s Office of Budget Responsibility to give initial analysis on government economic plan on Oct. 7 after Truss meeting. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
U.K.・
WTOP
UN chief urges Yemen’s warring sides to renew expiring truce
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief is strongly urging Yemen’s warring parties to not only renew but expand a truce that expires Sunday, saying it has brought the longest period of relative calm since the conflict began in 2014. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that the internationally...
WTOP
Russia vetoes UN resolution condemning its “illegal” referendums in Ukraine and saying they have “no validity”
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia vetoes UN resolution condemning its “illegal” referendums in Ukraine and saying they have “no validity.”. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of sabotaging the Russian gas pipelines to Germany
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of sabotaging the Russian gas pipelines to Germany. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
EU members in a joint statement ‘firmly reject and unequivocally condemn the illegal annexation, of Ukrainian territory
BRUSSELS (AP) — EU members in a joint statement ‘firmly reject and unequivocally condemn the illegal annexation, of Ukrainian territory. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
President Vladimir Putin signs treaties absorbing occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia, defying international law
MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin signs treaties absorbing occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia, defying international law. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Court rules Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth did not exceed constitution’s 8-year term limit, can stay in office
BANGKOK (AP) — Court rules Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth did not exceed constitution’s 8-year term limit, can stay in office. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Experts: Mexico jeopardizes justice in missing students case
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A group of international experts investigating the 2014 disappearance of 43 students in southern Mexico denounced the attorney general Thursday, saying he engaged in “improper interference” and created “obstacles” to justice, apparently in a rush to show results. The Interdisciplinary Group...
Japanese wrestler and politician Antonio Inoki dies at 79
Popular Japanese professional wrestler and lawmaker Antonio Inoki, who faced a world boxing champion Muhammad Ali in a mixed martial arts match in 1976, has died
Florida, Carolinas count the cost of one of the worst U.S. hurricanes
FORT MYERS, Fla./CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct 1 (Reuters) - Florida, North and South Carolina were on Saturday trying to recover from the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms to hit the U.S. mainland that left tens of billions in cost and an unknown death toll in its wake.
