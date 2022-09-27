The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9:00 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland. Upon arrival, officers and deputies located a male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim has been identified as Ryan Schuman, 32.

