Rail unions emphasize positives of their tentative deal to avoid strike
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The two biggest U.S. railroad unions were working Wednesday ahead of key ratification votes to dispel rumors about the contract deals that averted a potentially devastating nationwide strike. The unions have been fighting rumors on social media that they would impose the deals on workers...
Neb. 2nd District House candidates squabble over debates
OMAHA — The debate about debates reached Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District on Wednesday, with a twist: an incumbent goading his challenger to do two more debates. Republican U.S. Rep. Don Bacon and his opponent for the Omaha-area seat, Democratic State Sen. Tony Vargas, are set to participate in a League of Women Voters debate at the Omaha Press Club on Oct. 13, which will be aired on WOWT. They agreed to debate a second time Oct. 16 on KETV.
2 Lincoln residents killed in Morrill County crash
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Tuesday afternoon in Morrill County. Preliminary investigation shows that just after 12:00 p.m. MT, a Subaru Forester was westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County. The Forester passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and was then attempting to make a left turn. The semi was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Forester.
Regents to vote on project to expand Neb. medical center campus
OMAHA — A favorable vote this Friday would trigger full-throated transformation of an old steel mill operation into the Catalyst, a $60 million entrepreneurial tech hub meant to expand the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. Various enterprises are to be housed at the retrofitted, enlarged and infilled structure...
Nebraska patrol investigating shooting in Oakland
The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9:00 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland. Upon arrival, officers and deputies located a male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim has been identified as Ryan Schuman, 32.
Troopers arrest 2 following pursuits in Lincoln, Douglas counties
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested multiple drivers this weekend after pursuits on opposite ends of the state. Saturday evening, NSP received a report of a Dodge Challenger traveling well over 100 miles per hour in a reckless manner on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper was able to locate the Challenger in Lincoln County and clocked the vehicle at 132 miles per hour.
Lincoln, Neb., plans new $27M youth baseball, softball complex
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s Capitol City joined the regional arms race in youth sports Wednesday, announcing plans for a new venue with eight turf fields for baseball and softball. The new Lincoln Youth Complex is set to be built just north of the University of Nebraska’s Haymarket Park and...
Lincoln woman sentenced to 15 years for dealing meth
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Katrina L. Coffman, 36, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Coffman to 180 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture, with a prior serious felony drug conviction. Due to a prior conviction for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, Coffman faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years. After serving her sentence, Coffman will be placed on supervised release for 10 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
Police say 13-year-old shot to death near Omaha park
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha were searching Thursday for a suspect or suspects in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy near a city park. The shooting happened late Wednesday night near Hanscom Park in southeast Omaha, police said. Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area found Lenny Rodriguez, 13, with a gunshot wound.
Lincoln police investigating Sunday morning homicide
LINCOLN, Neb.-On Sunday morning, Sept. 25, at 12:06 a.m., Lincoln police officers responded to a report of a male who had been shot in the alley near 19th and O St. The suspect, also a male, had run away from the area. Officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue medics attempted life-saving measures, but the victim believed to be in his 30s, died at the scene. Investigators are working to confirm his identity and notify his family.
UNMC Study to measure health benefits of Girls Inc. programs
UNMC student conducts two-year study to measure organization’s impact on young women who participate in programming. Rebecca Slotkowski, a student in the MD/PhD program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), received National Institutes of Health funding for a two-year study that will measure the physical and cardiovascular health impact that Girls Inc. has on its young participants.
