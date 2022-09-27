Read full article on original website
Related
5 takeaways from Liberty's big statement win over defending Open state champion Saguaro o
Peoria Liberty let the state know that West Valley football is for real and that it can play with anybody in Arizona, making clutch plays and controlling the clock to hold off host and defending Open Division state champion Scottsdale Saguaro 26-17 before a big crowd Friday night. It had...
Cole Cabana's three touchdowns leads Dexter football past Ann Arbor Huron
DEXTER, MI. – The undefeated Dexter Dreadnaughts (6-0) defeated the Ann Arbor Huron River Rats (3-3) in a narrow 21-14 victory that featured Dexter running back Cole Cabana rushing for three touchdowns, including a last-minute game-winner. The Dreadnaughts looked to continue their undefeated season ...
Comments / 0