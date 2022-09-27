ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Health
Economy
Social Security payment: Monthly benefit check worth up to $1,657 to be sent out today for millions

The monthly payments worth up to $1,657 given to Social Security recipients are set to go out to millions of people on Wednesday. The payment marks the third and final round of payments that Social Security recipients are given this month, with each person getting paid depending on when they were born. Wednesday's payments are intended for recipients who were born somewhere between the 21st and 31st of a month, according to a calendar from the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
Kath Lee

Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.

Each hour worked in excess of 40 in a given workweek is considered overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) of the United States Department of Labor. New York follows the federal law that mandates overtime pay for all workers who are not excluded from it. Many New Yorkers, however, wonder if there is a cap on the number of overtime hours that can be worked lawfully. Whether or not your employer can require you to work overtime, and whether or not they can fire you if you refuse to do so, are two of the most frequently asked topics in this area. There are two simple answers to these questions: yes, they can legally ask you to work overtime, and yes, they can legally fire you if you refuse to do that work. While this is true, you should still take the time to familiarize yourself with the finer points of US Labor Laws in order to protect your rights and the rights of your employer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FinanceBuzz

14 Lucrative Jobs Where You Can Work Less Than 40 Hours a Week

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Earn...
EDUCATION
getnews.info

The Best Dental Insurance for Seniors on Medicare

Premium insurance broker, Abby’s Consulting Services, has penned down its own selection of the best dental and vision insurance for Medicare recipients. Original Medicare offers limited dental protection that excludes services like cleanings, crowns, dentures, and fillings. Those who want these extra benefits usually have to purchase a separate dental insurance plan or enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan (commonly known as Medicare Part C), which includes dental coverage. However, it can be difficult to shop around for a Medicare Advantage Plan with dental insurance coverage that provides the most relevant dental benefits or dental services. One also has to be sure that the dental plan they settle on is widely available and has reasonable prices.
ECONOMY
J.R. Heimbigner

Social Security expected to pay out up to $1,900 a year more

money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you or someone you care about is on Social Security, here is some positive news that will affect how much money you receive from the program. Because of the high inflation reading for August of around 8.3%, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023. This estimate comes from a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group. So, if this estimate is correct, that amount comes to $1,908 in additional money that you will receive next year. It is important to note this amount is an estimate until the official confirmation from the Social Security Administration. Here's how that process works.
rsvplive.ie

Cost of living: Everything workers will receive as Budget 2023 is confirmed

After months of speculations and reports, Budget 2023 has finally been confirmed by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe. Hoards of information was announced from energy credits for Irish households, changes in store for the hospitality sector and cuts and increases for petrol and diesel. Workers across the country have been...
INCOME TAX
aarp.org

Surprising Things Covered by Homeowners Insurance

Homeowners insurance can help pay for damage to your home, but you may be surprised to find out what else your policy covers. Here are three things that may fall under your homeowners policy that you may not know about.
LIFESTYLE
foodlogistics.com

More Than Half of U.S. Frontline Workers Ready to Walk

At a time when the supply chain industry is already faced with the labor shortage and driver shortage, now the pressures of a post-COVID-19 world are forcing many frontline workers in the United States to rethink their jobs, according to a new survey from SafetyCulture. In fact, more than half...
ECONOMY

