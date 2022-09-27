Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
Hamilton officer fired, police say facts of case are 'deeply troubling'
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – The Hamilton Police officer charged with OVI and vandalism was fired Friday. Police say Sgt. Casey Johnson was involved in an argument in the parking lot of Ross High School during a football game. From there, police say Johnson left in a pickup truck,...
WLWT 5
Hamilton Police Department fires officer charged with OVI, causing head-on crash
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Hamilton Police Department announced Friday the termination of a police officer who has been charged with driving under the influence and causing a crash. According to police reports, officer Casey Johnson has been terminated from his position after he was placed on administrative leave. Johnson...
Fox 19
Messages of love left for UC freshman killed in crash; underage driver arrested
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police on Friday announced the arrest of the suspected driver in Wednesday’s deadly crash on Jefferson Avenue. They have not named the suspect, who is a 17 years old male. Police say the teenager was the driver of the 2014 Honda CR-V involved in the crash.
Dayton Police seek help finding Crime Stoppers Most Wanted
Anyone who has seen any of the three suspects should call Miami Valley Crimestoppers at 937-222-STOP.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Police find suspect for possible explosive found in local high school
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) – Police have released an update about a possible explosive device that was in a local high school bathroom. On Wednesday, Middletown Police responded to a report of a possible explosive in the boys’ bathroom. The unidentified device was found, and the school was evacuated....
WKRC
Suspect allegedly shot man 5 times and stole his phone in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Fairfield man is in custody for a shooting in Colerain Township. Jeremiah McCloud is accused of shooting a man five times on Monday and stealing his phone. Assistant prosecutor David Wood said the victim was shot in the chest, stomach and hand. McCloud is...
WKRC
Man indicted for fatal hit-and-run in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A man was indicted for a fatal hit-and-run in Covington. A grand jury charged Howard Sampson with leaving the scene of an accident involving death. Police responded to a call of a pedestrian hit on March 10, 2022. When they arrived, they found the pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in West Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJAC TV
Woman who admits to killing husband who was dismembered claims self-defense
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) — The cases of an Ohio woman accused of fatally shooting her husband and the man she allegedly asked to dismember and help dispose of his body will go to a grand jury. Bonnie Vaughn faces a murder charge. John Havens is charged with abuse of...
WKRC
Mother who abandoned non-verbal 5-year-old in Colerain Twp. will spend time in jail
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Hamilton County judge sentenced the mother who abandoned her 5-year-old son on a dark, rainy Colerain Township street to six months at the River City Correctional Center. Heather Adkins recently accepted a plea deal, months after abandoning her son, who non-verbal. As part of her sentence,...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Durrell Avenue in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Durrell Avenue in Evanston. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Air Care responds to Clermont County dog attack
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A dog attack reported in Clermont County sent the animal’s owner to the hospital in a medical helicopter overnight, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at the owner’s residence in the 800 block of Neville-Penn Schoolhouse Road in Washington Township...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Three pedestrians struck in North Avondale, 1 seriously hurt, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) ) - At least one person went to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a vehicle struck three pedestrians in North Avondale overnight, Cincinnati police confirm. It was reported at 11:54 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Reading Road near Burton Avenue. A witness told police...
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery with injuries on Bramble Avenue in Madisonville
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a robbery with injuries on Bramble Avenue in Madisonville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Mother of escapee shot to death by police says 'demons' had hold of her son
The mother of Thomas Cromwell, a River City Correctional Center escapee who was shot to death by police in July, said her son had "severe" mental illnesses and drug use disorders.
70-year-old dies one week after fire
A 70-year-old man is dead after an apartment fire in Cincinnati, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's office
dayton.com
RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: Updates on eateries, coffee shops and breweries in Butler and Warren counties
Several new restaurants, breweries, coffee shops and other hotspots with an array of cuisines have opened across the region this month after a few longtime restaurants have decided to close their doors. A few of the dining establishments have re-emphasized their purpose, such as Kitty Brew Café and J&E Rootbeer...
WKRC
Suspect accused of kidnapping, raping woman the same night he stabbed a man 30 times
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man already charged with stabbing another man 30 times is now charged with kidnapping and raping a woman that same night. Shawn Carter is in jail on $1 million for the murder of Andre Dockery during an argument on August 13. Prosecutor Joe Deters now says...
WKRC
Pedestrian struck in College Hill
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police say a pedestrian has been struck in College Hill Thursday. The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while riding a bike on W. North Bend Road at Collegevue Place around 7 a.m. That person was rushed to the hospital. W. North Bend is...
LATEST: UC student from Moraine is hit, killed by car; Her roommate, also hit, is stable, police say
CINCINNATI — UPDATE @ 9:55 p.m.:. The second of the two University of Cincinnati students hit by a car Wednesday as they crossed a street near campus has been identified by police as 18-year-old Namiya Russell. Russell is listed in stable condition at a hospital, the Cincinnati Police Traffic...
Comments / 0