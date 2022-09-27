ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Hamilton, OH
State
Delaware State
City
Delaware, OH
City
Springfield, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

Police find suspect for possible explosive found in local high school

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) – Police have released an update about a possible explosive device that was in a local high school bathroom. On Wednesday, Middletown Police responded to a report of a possible explosive in the boys’ bathroom. The unidentified device was found, and the school was evacuated....
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Man indicted for fatal hit-and-run in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A man was indicted for a fatal hit-and-run in Covington. A grand jury charged Howard Sampson with leaving the scene of an accident involving death. Police responded to a call of a pedestrian hit on March 10, 2022. When they arrived, they found the pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene.
COVINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Ne Springfield#Wkrc#Snyders
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Durrell Avenue in Evanston

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Durrell Avenue in Evanston. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Air Care responds to Clermont County dog attack

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A dog attack reported in Clermont County sent the animal’s owner to the hospital in a medical helicopter overnight, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at the owner’s residence in the 800 block of Neville-Penn Schoolhouse Road in Washington Township...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Three pedestrians struck in North Avondale, 1 seriously hurt, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) ) - At least one person went to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a vehicle struck three pedestrians in North Avondale overnight, Cincinnati police confirm. It was reported at 11:54 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Reading Road near Burton Avenue. A witness told police...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery with injuries on Bramble Avenue in Madisonville

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a robbery with injuries on Bramble Avenue in Madisonville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Pedestrian struck in College Hill

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police say a pedestrian has been struck in College Hill Thursday. The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while riding a bike on W. North Bend Road at Collegevue Place around 7 a.m. That person was rushed to the hospital. W. North Bend is...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy