Manhattan, KS

Hutch Post

Homicide: Man found body under I-70 bridge

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Topeka. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70 Bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

RCPD arrests two on drug-related charges

A pair from Manhattan are jailed on a host of drug-related charges, following an arrest Thursday afternoon near 14th and Pierre Street. The Riley County Police Department says 38-year-old Benigno Aquino Jr. and 18-year-old Neassa Thomas were arrested after a traffic infraction. Police found meth and drug paraphernalia in their car.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Victim identified in deadly shooting that led to police, gunfight

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday morning as Gregory Dean Butts, 55, of Topeka. On Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at approximately 9:32 a.m., TPD Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of S.W. Kerry Ave. in for a shooting. Police said one person died […]
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

Illinois man sentenced for 2020 attack at Manhattan hotel

An Illinois man convicted earlier this year for assaulting his former girlfriend two years ago at a Manhattan hotel, to the point she sustained temporary hearing loss, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Isain Lopez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday by Riley County District Court Judge Kendra Lewison to...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Sound of saw leads police to Topeka burglar

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The sound of a reciprocating saw got the attention of Topeka police officers who found a man burglarizing a building. Just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Topeka Police Department were on patrol near 605 S.W. Fairlawn Road when they heard a saw. According to the police department, officers followed […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Family mourning death of 23-year-old killed in shooting at Meadowlark Apartments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department responded to another deadly shooting 24 hours after Thursday’s homicide. Law enforcement received multiple calls of gunshots on Friday morning around 10:00 at Meadowlark Apartments. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Keith Gaylord Jr., 23, of Topeka, dead and one other individual shot with non-life threatening injuries, who was immediately transported to a local hospital.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: Topeka police investigating third murder in 2 days

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating another murder Friday morning in south Topeka. A 27 News reporter on the scene reported Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies, Topeka Police Department officers, Kansas Highway Patrol and airport police are on the scene. Shawnee County dispatch confirms with 27 News the call came in around 10 […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police investigating third homicide in two days

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a third homicide in the last two days. Police were called to Meadowlark Apartments at 1621 SW 37th just after 10 a.m. on multiple reports of gunfire. 13 NEWS Photographer Eric Ives reported that he witnessed one person dead on...
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Kansas man sentenced for torturing his girlfriend

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man who held his girlfriend captive and tortured her in a Manhattan hotel back in August of 2020 was sentenced on Tuesday to 363 months by the Kansas Department of Corrections. Isain Lopez will serve 272 months for aggravated kidnapping, 41 months for robbery, 32 months for aggravated battery, […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

First degree murder charges filed in Topeka against man who fled to Pa.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Criminal charges have been filed against an individual authorities believe killed a man in Topeka before fleeing to Erie, Pennsylvania. Emmanuel Rashad Walker will face several charges including murder in the first degree and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. According […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Topeka murder suspect caught in shootout with police identified by KBI

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Law enforcement has identified the murder suspect at the center of a police chase through downtown Topeka. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), Eric D. Perkins, 33, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was arrested on Thursday as the primary suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and another […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Intoxicated man firing gun into ground arrested in south Topeka, sheriff says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is under arrest for multiple crimes including felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a possible shooting in South Topeka on Wednesday. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Lance E. Fitzmaurice-Bridegroom was taken into custody on Sept. 28 after a domestic disturbance situation and a possible shooting. His […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

$1.5K in damages reported after K-State frat egged

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $1,500 in damages was reported after a fraternity house at Kansas State University was egged. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that officers were called to the 1900 block of Huntington Ave. around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, with reports of criminal damage.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka man behind bars after officers hear saw inside local business

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers heard the sounds of a reciprocating saw inside a local business. The Topeka Police Department says just before 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers had been checking the area around 605 SW Fairlawn - The Best Western Inn & Suites - when they heard sounds of a reciprocating saw from inside the building.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Dana Chandler set for 3rd trial in Topeka murder case

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Prosecutors will once again bring Dana Chandler to trial following a hung jury decision last month. According to recently released court documents obtained by 27 News, jurors were not able to reach a verdict last month in the second trial of Chandler, despite the court finding sufficient evidence and denying Chandler’s request […]
TOPEKA, KS

