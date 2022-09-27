Read full article on original website
Homicide: Man found body under I-70 bridge
SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Topeka. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70 Bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
1350kman.com
RCPD arrests two on drug-related charges
A pair from Manhattan are jailed on a host of drug-related charges, following an arrest Thursday afternoon near 14th and Pierre Street. The Riley County Police Department says 38-year-old Benigno Aquino Jr. and 18-year-old Neassa Thomas were arrested after a traffic infraction. Police found meth and drug paraphernalia in their car.
WIBW
Man sentenced to 30+ years for beating, strangling, torturing woman in Manhattan hotel room
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Illinois man has been sentenced to more than 30 years behind bars for repeatedly beating, torturing and strangling his former girlfriend in a Manhattan hotel room. Riley Co. Attorney Barry Wilkerson says Isain Lopez, of Joliet, Ill. was sentenced to a total of 363 months...
Victim identified in deadly shooting that led to police, gunfight
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday morning as Gregory Dean Butts, 55, of Topeka. On Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at approximately 9:32 a.m., TPD Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of S.W. Kerry Ave. in for a shooting. Police said one person died […]
1350kman.com
Illinois man sentenced for 2020 attack at Manhattan hotel
An Illinois man convicted earlier this year for assaulting his former girlfriend two years ago at a Manhattan hotel, to the point she sustained temporary hearing loss, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Isain Lopez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday by Riley County District Court Judge Kendra Lewison to...
Sound of saw leads police to Topeka burglar
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The sound of a reciprocating saw got the attention of Topeka police officers who found a man burglarizing a building. Just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Topeka Police Department were on patrol near 605 S.W. Fairlawn Road when they heard a saw. According to the police department, officers followed […]
WIBW
Family mourning death of 23-year-old killed in shooting at Meadowlark Apartments
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department responded to another deadly shooting 24 hours after Thursday’s homicide. Law enforcement received multiple calls of gunshots on Friday morning around 10:00 at Meadowlark Apartments. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Keith Gaylord Jr., 23, of Topeka, dead and one other individual shot with non-life threatening injuries, who was immediately transported to a local hospital.
UPDATE: Topeka police investigating third murder in 2 days
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating another murder Friday morning in south Topeka. A 27 News reporter on the scene reported Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies, Topeka Police Department officers, Kansas Highway Patrol and airport police are on the scene. Shawnee County dispatch confirms with 27 News the call came in around 10 […]
WIBW
Topeka Police investigating third homicide in two days
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a third homicide in the last two days. Police were called to Meadowlark Apartments at 1621 SW 37th just after 10 a.m. on multiple reports of gunfire. 13 NEWS Photographer Eric Ives reported that he witnessed one person dead on...
KCTV 5
Three adults in custody after vehicle associated with armed kidnapping in Topeka stopped
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Three adults are in custody after a Eudora Police Department officer and members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office located and stopped the vehicle associated with a reported armed kidnapping originating in Topeka. According to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the...
Kansas man sentenced for torturing his girlfriend
RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man who held his girlfriend captive and tortured her in a Manhattan hotel back in August of 2020 was sentenced on Tuesday to 363 months by the Kansas Department of Corrections. Isain Lopez will serve 272 months for aggravated kidnapping, 41 months for robbery, 32 months for aggravated battery, […]
First degree murder charges filed in Topeka against man who fled to Pa.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Criminal charges have been filed against an individual authorities believe killed a man in Topeka before fleeing to Erie, Pennsylvania. Emmanuel Rashad Walker will face several charges including murder in the first degree and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. According […]
Topeka murder suspect caught in shootout with police identified by KBI
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Law enforcement has identified the murder suspect at the center of a police chase through downtown Topeka. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), Eric D. Perkins, 33, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was arrested on Thursday as the primary suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and another […]
Intoxicated man firing gun into ground arrested in south Topeka, sheriff says
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is under arrest for multiple crimes including felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a possible shooting in South Topeka on Wednesday. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Lance E. Fitzmaurice-Bridegroom was taken into custody on Sept. 28 after a domestic disturbance situation and a possible shooting. His […]
WIBW
$1.5K in damages reported after K-State frat egged
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $1,500 in damages was reported after a fraternity house at Kansas State University was egged. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that officers were called to the 1900 block of Huntington Ave. around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, with reports of criminal damage.
LJWORLD
Prosecutor in Topeka seeks 3rd trial for woman accused of killing ex-husband and his girlfriend
TOPEKA — A Kansas prosecutor has indicated that he intends to try a woman for the third time in the killings of her ex-husband and his girlfriend two decades ago. Dana Chandler is accused of killing 47-year-old Mike Sisco and his fiancee, 53-year-old Karen Harkness, in 2002 in Topeka.
Emporia parents take stand as criminal case drags on without explanation
EMPORIA (KSNT) – “I Stand with the Victims.” More than 100 white t-shirts with the words “I Stand with the Victims” have been sold by one Emporia mom who wanted to take a stand after allegations of misconduct by some players on the Emporia Football team emerged in August. Seresa Howe wanted a “good way […]
Officer wounded in shootout in downtown Topeka
At least one police officer was hit by gunfire Thursday during a shootout in downtown Topeka.
WIBW
Topeka man behind bars after officers hear saw inside local business
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers heard the sounds of a reciprocating saw inside a local business. The Topeka Police Department says just before 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers had been checking the area around 605 SW Fairlawn - The Best Western Inn & Suites - when they heard sounds of a reciprocating saw from inside the building.
Dana Chandler set for 3rd trial in Topeka murder case
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Prosecutors will once again bring Dana Chandler to trial following a hung jury decision last month. According to recently released court documents obtained by 27 News, jurors were not able to reach a verdict last month in the second trial of Chandler, despite the court finding sufficient evidence and denying Chandler’s request […]
