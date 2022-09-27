ARLINGTON, Va. — Through the Capitals’ first two preseason games, no skater has seen more time on the ice than forward Joe Snively. The 26-year-old is one of only three Capitals players that have suited up for both of their exhibition contests and he’s taken advantage, scoring a goal Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres and firing off two shots in Wednesday’s win over the Flyers. He led all Capitals forwards with 19:35 of ice time in Philadelphia and his line’s play that night stood out to head coach Peter Laviolette.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 HOURS AGO