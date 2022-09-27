Read full article on original website
Capitals’ Joe Snively ready to move past ‘cool story,’ establish himself in NHL
ARLINGTON, Va. — Through the Capitals’ first two preseason games, no skater has seen more time on the ice than forward Joe Snively. The 26-year-old is one of only three Capitals players that have suited up for both of their exhibition contests and he’s taken advantage, scoring a goal Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres and firing off two shots in Wednesday’s win over the Flyers. He led all Capitals forwards with 19:35 of ice time in Philadelphia and his line’s play that night stood out to head coach Peter Laviolette.
Capitals’ offseason additions impress in preseason debuts vs. Flyers
Caps’ new additions impress in preseason debuts vs. Flyers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals pulled out to a 3-1 preseason win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night behind the contributions of three players making their debuts with the team. Goaltender Charlie Lindgren signed with the...
Guerrero homers, wild-card Blue Jays rout Red Sox 9-0
TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer homered, Alek Manoah pitched six innings and the playoff-bound Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday night. Raimel Tapia also connected for the Blue Jays, who clinched an AL wild-card berth Thursday when the Red Sox...
Bears-Giants pits two of the bigger surprises early in 2022
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — First-year coaches Matt Eberflus in Chicago and Brian Daboll in New York have created unexpected excitement for the Bears and Giants early this season. Barring a tie, one of them will improve to 3-1 when they meet at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. A good...
Orlando Magic return to practice, teams donate to Ian relief
At the Orlando Magic training facility on Friday, the lights were on and the water was running. Not everybody in the storm-ravaged state of Florida can say that right now, and some may not be able to for weeks. The Magic aren’t losing sight of that. The team returned...
Jiménez, White Sox win 3-1; Padres' magic number still 3
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez homered and the Chicago White Sox jumped on San Diego ace Yu Darvish in a 3-1 win Friday night that slowed the Padres’ march toward a playoff spot. Darvish was pushed back a day to give him extra rest with an eye toward pitching in the NL wild-card round, but the Padres lost their third straight game. With Milwaukee’s win over Miami, their magic number remained at three for clinching a wild-card berth. The Padres’ lead over Philadelphia for the No. 2 wild card was cut to 1 1/2 games and they’re just two games ahead of the Brewers with five to play. The Padres struck out 15 times.
Bears’ defense refocuses on tackling to stop Giants’ Barkley
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — While the Chicago Bears have experienced more trouble passing the ball than any team in coach Matt Eberflus’ first season, they’ve found playing defense far less frustrating. Despite switching to a 4-3 scheme from a 3-4, the Bears quickly seemed to solve...
Wild Card Glance
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. Boston (Bello 2-7) at Toronto (Stripling 9-4), 3:07 p.m. Oakland (Sears 6-3) at Seattle (Castillo 7-6), 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-7) at Houston (Javier 10-9), 7:20 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger...
