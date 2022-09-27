ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Level Up Your Fall Wardrobe With These 13 Pairs of Chic Leather Pants—Including Zara, Aritzia and AGOLDE

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
 3 days ago

I didn’t get into leather pants until last fall because I had always assumed they would be uncomfortable, squeak with every moment and instantly make my legs sweat. However, after buying and wearing my first and only pair, I completely understand the hype and why they keep cropping up in my feeds season after season. I also now recognize the importance of investing in a high-quality pair that’ll stick around for years to come. Whether you’re a leather pants newbie or have a whole section of your closet dedicated to them, there’s a pair for you that’ll keep you both warm and stylish.

Leather pants are fall wardrobe essentials that are so versatile, you can wear them with anything and to anything. Style them with a chunky sweater, heeled boots and a coat to transition smoothly from a day in the office to happy hour with your besties. For a more laidback look, throw on a basic t-shirt, your most-loved pair of sneakers and a puffer jacket . And when spring has finally sprung, replace all of those bulkier layers with a cropped top and your go-to sandals. See, there is truly an infinite number of ways to wear leather pants across multiple seasons.

The best part about this trend is that your favorite brands likely already carry some incredible options. There’s the iconic Melina Pant from Aritzia , as well as extra chic styles from Zara and Abercrombie & Fitch . And if you’re worried about buying ones made from real leather, there’s no need to stress because all of the picks (except for two) are made from faux leather materials.

Keep scrolling for 13 pairs of the best leather pants to wear on repeat this fall.

RELATED: Baggy Jeans Are The Only Celeb-Approved Pants You Need This Fall—Shop These 16 Pairs

Zara Faux Leather Cargo Pants

Cargo pants are all the rage these days, so it’s only fitting you grab this faux leather pair from Zara . They have the perfect amount of slouch to go with your fave sneaks or chunky boots. They’re also the most affordable option on this list, ringing you up for only $50, which is such a steal for faux leather pants.



Zara Faux Leather Cargo Pants $49.90

Buy Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Criss-Cross Waistband Vegan Leather Pants

Criss-cross waistbands on leggings, jeans and now, leather pants, add an extra oomph to any look. Available in sizes 23W to 37W and various length options, this pair will become a trusty piece in your cold weather going-out uniform.



Abercrombie & Fitch Criss-Cross… $110

Buy Now

AGOLDE Pieced 90’s Pinch Waist Jean

I’m drooling over this jean and leather pant crossover because I’ve never seen anything quite like it before.



AGOLDE Pieced 90’s Pinch Waist Jean $326

Buy Now

AGOLDE Recycled Leather 90’s Pinch Waist Pant

AGOLDE is back at it again with yet another eye-catching pair of leather pants . This one is made from 50 percent recycled leather and gives you a shiny, wet leather look.



AGOLDE Recycled Leather 90’s Pinch… $378

Buy Now

Aritzia The Melina Pant

You are in for such a treat with these leather pants because I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many color options (32, to be exact). The Melina Pant has amassed quite the cult following and that’s probably because it’s made from Aritizia’s innovative vegan leather that’s so good, you wouldn’t even know it’s not real. If you already have a pair, grab another colorway or go for the flared version .



Aritzia The Melina Pant $148

Buy Now

Good American Better Than Leather Wide Leg Pants

Straight-leg leather pants seem to be most on-trend at the moment, but try a wide-leg pair for fun movement and extra breathing room for your legs. Plus, there’s plenty of space to add a layer underneath for those brisk fall days.



Good American Better Than Leather Wide… $149

Buy Now

Stradivarius STR Faux Leather Straight Leg Cargo Pants

I had to include another cargo pant option simply because I have a feeling they’re going to have a moment this fall. With the Y2K revival, it’s basically inevitable.



Stradivarius STR Faux Leather Straight… $63

Buy Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Split-Hem Vegan Leather Slim Flare Pants

I find it so hard to resist split-hem pants . Why? Because they’re a bit more playful and exciting than ones that have ordinary, straight-across hems (though those are, of course, also great).



Abercrombie & Fitch Split-Hem Vegan… $80

Buy Now

Express Super High Waisted Faux Leather Pleated Wide Leg Pant

Leather pants that have pleats are a rare sight to see, so add this pair to your cart ASAP. They feel a bit more dressed-up and could easily earn a spot in your regular office rotation. Style these pants with a matching blazer and you’ll be serving major looks at work.



Express Super High Waisted Faux Leather… $98

Buy Now

Eloquii Patent Faux Leather Pant

These patent leather pants are off the charts sleek and sexy. Jaws may very well drop when you show up in this bold red number.



Eloquii Patent Faux Leather Pant $99.95

Buy Now

Gap High Rise Faux-Leather Vintage Slim Jeans

Chocolate brown might be the chicest and most fall-ready color you could wear. These faux leather jeans have that wow factor that’ll have people constantly asking you where you got your pants from.



Gap High Rise Faux-Leather Vintage Slim… $89.95

Buy Now

Alice + Olivia Dylan Wide-Leg Vegan Leather Pants

These vegan leather pants are another workplace must-have, especially if you’re tired of alternating between the same two pairs of trousers.



Alice + Olivia Dylan Wide-Leg Vegan… $221.25 (was $295)

Buy Now

Akris Punto Frey Faux Leather Pants

Who knew paperbag waist pants also came in leather? This Akris Punto pair carries a hefty price tag, but they’ll remain a staple in your wardrobe for years to come.



Akris Punto Frey Faux Leather Pants $695

Buy Now

StyleCaster

Marilyn Monroe Was Pregnant 3 Times in Her Final Years of Life—Here’s if She Had Any Children

Since her death more than 60 years ago, fans have wondered if Marilyn Monroe had children and whether she wanted a family with any of her three husbands. Marilyn, whose real name was Norma Jeane Mortenson, was born on June 1, 1926, in Los Angeles, California. Her mother, Gladys Pearl Monroe, placed her into the foster care system when she was a child. (Marilyn never knew her father, though a 2022 test revealed that her biological father was Charles Stanley Gifford, her mother’s co-worker whom she had an affair with in 1925.) Marilyn moved from home to home throughout her childhood until her marriage to her first husband, James Dougherty, when she was 16 years old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Stay Tuned, Pisces—Your October Horoscope Says Life Is About to Get Much More Interesting

A lot is happening in your Pisces horoscope for October 2022, so hang on tight! It all begins on October 1, when Venus opposes Jupiter in your second house of money and paves the way for so much financial growth. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to splurge on a big purchase or ask for that raise you deserve, the time is now! Either way, you’re beginning this month with a deeper understanding of the beauty that surrounds you, so make your universe that much more pleasing to your eye. Because Mercury retrograde will also come to an end...
TRAVEL
SPY

The Best Men’s Boots in 2022: Our Icons and Must-Knows

Table of Contents Work Boots Dress Boots Rain Boots Western Boots Hiking Boots Chukka Boots Combat Boots Despite popular opinion, the “most wonderful time of the year” is not the holiday season, it’s boot season, and there’s never been a better time to shop for the best boots for men. Boot season opens late summer and lasts until deep into spring, so we’re just starting out here. There’s no better feeling than opening up, smelling (trust us on this) and slipping on a new pair of leather boots to celebrate the changing season. Seasoned boot wearers may be keen on the ins and outs of what looks good, but...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC

Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You to Step Into Your Power & Take Control of Your Life

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

Katie Holmes is Chicly Fall-Ready in Chanel Cardigan, Jeans & Flats for Women’s Filmmaker Luncheon

Katie Holmes brought her effortlessly relaxed style to New York City for the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca CHANEL Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon. Arriving at the event at Locanda Verde, the “Alone Together” star wore a pair of high-waisted Chanel jeans. Featuring a wide-leg silhouette and indigo-hued denim, the retro-inspired pair was cinched with a pearl-topped button and layered over a white ribbed scoop-neck tank top. Holmes gave the set an autumn-ready spin with an oversized tan knit cardigan from the French brand’s Fall 2022 collection, featuring dark brown trim, gold camellia-shaped buttons and a swirling pattern of brown, red and cream acorns. Completing her outfit was a quilted metallic gold Chanel crossbody bag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
WWD

Tibi RTW Spring 2023

Tibi designer Amy Smilovic celebrated 25 years in business — no small feat in fashion — with a blowout runway show Saturday afternoon for 800 people. Smilovic has carved out a niche for smart, beautiful basics-with-a-twist and one of the best parts of the show was seeing how her customers styled their own Tibi pieces in such a personal way — the Stella crispy cargo pants with white tank top, Bottega Veneta bag and strappy heels; the asymmetric Tibi denim shirtdress buttoned just so, with one sleeve on and one off to reveal a sexy shoulder; the whisper soft Tibi shrunken cashmere cardigan, artfully twisted and tied into a kind of scarf over a button-down and jeans, or the oversize Liam blazer worn as a dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Billboard

Fall Fashion: The 11 Best Sales on Women’s Sweaters & Cardigans

Sweater weather! The fall equinox arrived last week, which means it’s time to stock up on fall essentials. No matter what your weather predicament looks like, there’s no harm in stocking up on seasonal must-haves, and we’re here to help make the search easier and more affordable. Below, find a list of nearly a dozen of the best sales on women’s sweaters and cardigans starting at just $8. For more fall essentials, read our roundup of cozy UGG boots. Pilcro Micro Fisherman Sweater $69.95 $130 46% OFF Buy Now 1 This fisherman sweater from Anthropologie can be dressed up with a leather skirt like the photo above,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Masters Color Blocking in a Puma Midi Dress & Red Patent Leather Boots on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Set

Heidi Klum arrived on set for “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif. today looking extremely vibrant. A lover of expressive hues, the model wore a midi-length color blocked Puma dress fitted with sturdy shoulder straps. With bright yellow on top and dark purple on the bottom, Klum’s garment was striped and stitched in red, making for a whimsical pairing of colors. The former “Victoria’s Secret” Angel wore futuristic mirrored sunnies, also in purple, and carried around a red purse with gold hardware to match the zig-zag stitching in her ensemble. Beyond that, Klum accessorized minimally, popping on a few silver rings and...
PASADENA, CA
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

