Related
WKTV
Man assaulted while waiting for bus outside Sangertown Square; suspect arrested
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of assaulting someone who was waiting at the bus stop outside Sangertown Square in New Hartford Thursday evening. The victim told police he was waiting for a bus around 4:30 p.m. when a man approached and assaulted him. After getting a description of the suspect, officers were able to find him on Commercial Drive. When the officers tried to stop the man he ran away but only made it a short distance before he was taken into custody.
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford PD want to ID suspects in Criminal Investigation
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people in an ongoing criminal investigation. If you can identify the individuals shown in the images here, please contact Investigator Spinella with the New Hartford Police Department at 315-724-7111. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.
whcuradio.com
Cortland man facing two felonies after pawning stolen equipment
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) -A Cortland man faces two felonies. Cortland City Police Officers arrested Matthew Kehn Tuesday in relation to a larceny at a construction site earlier this month. A large ground tamper valued at $1620 was stolen at 11 Church Street and later located at a pawn shop. Authorities say Kehn falsified records and sold it there for $400. He is charged with possession of stolen property and falsifying records. He will appear in City Court at a later date.
Man arrested after officers find loaded handgun outside Syracuse night club, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was arrested outside a Syracuse night club after officers found he had a loaded handgun, police said. The gun had one round in the chamber and 22 rounds in the magazine, police said. Lashawn J. Dixon, 44, of Syracuse, was arrested Sept. 17...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnyhomepage.com
Rome PD investigating Sept 27th vehicle theft
ROME NY. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is investigating an incident in which a man’s car was stolen at gunpoint while he was at home on September 27th. Around 5:30 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at the 1000 block of West Liberty Street to investigate a robbery. On the scene, they found a man at his home. He stated that he was in his driveway next to his vehicle when an unknown African American man suddenly approached him from behind and allegedly “placed a gun to the back of his head.”
cnyhomepage.com
Rome man charged for weapon & narcotic possession
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department has reported a man was given a multitude of felony charges after a traffic stop that led to the discovery of a loaded weapon and over 15 grams of narcotics. Around 2:22 am on Thursday, an officer pulled over a 2012...
If You Find It, Don’t Touch It: Police Say Purse Stolen in Rome Contained ‘Irreplaceable Family Heirlooms’
[EDITOR'S NOTE: Suspect Photos appear at the end of this post. This is an update to a post published on 27 September 2022. A link to that post follows the pictures at the end of this post.]. Police are releasing more information about the alleged robbery in the parking lot...
Otego man accused of breaking into home and setting a fire
New York State Police have arrested an Otego man on burglary and arson charges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Cortland residents arrested after Walmart theft
Two Cortland residents were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing from the Walmart on Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville.
Syracuse Woman Released from Hospital and Immediately Arrested
A Central New York woman was released from the hospital and immediately arrested after the accident that put her into the hospital. Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills of Syracuse allegedly caused the September 12, 2022 crash in Van Buren, New York that resulted in the hospitalization of two others, including a 15-year-old.
informnny.com
Man arrested in connection to 5 thefts at Watertown Walmart
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An arrest has been made in connection to recent thefts at the Watertown Walmart. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year-old Jeffrey P. Jewett of Brownville on September 26. Jewett was accused of allegedly stealing merchandise from the Walmart located on State Route 3...
cortlandvoice.com
Man fined for stabbing woman three times
A City of Cortland man was fined after he stabbed a woman three times over money in December of last year. Lavalle A. Caldwell pleaded guilty to third-degree assault (a Class-A misdemeanor), a charge attached to the incident, at Cortland County Court on Tuesday. “This is a lesser included offense...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Central NY bank employee charged with stealing $14,000 from customer
North Syracuse, N.Y. — A former Solvay Bank employee has been arrested after troopers say he took $14,000 from a customer’s accounts. A 72-year-old customer of the bank branch at 628 S. Main St. in North Syracuse reported the money missing from several accounts on Sept. 15, according to a state police news release Thursday.
Solvay murder suspect claims self-defense: Victim with gun lunged at me
Solvay, N.Y. — A man charged with fatally shooting a man inside a Solvay home told police the man lunged at him during a fight when he shot him several times, according to court documents. He also told detectives the man pulled the gun on him and the two...
iheart.com
Two Arrested After Gun, Money And Drugs Found Inside Vehicle
Syracuse, N.Y. - Two Syracuse men were arrested after Police found a handgun and drugs inside a vehicle. Police say the officers pulled over Shendu Tucker and Bernie Pizarro, both 20 years of age after they noticed the SUV they were in didn't have its headlights on and they ran a stop sign.
2 Syracuse men found with handgun and Taco Bell bag filled with drugs, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two Syracuse men were arrested after a traffic stop during which officers found a handgun and a bag of drugs, police said. The officers found 90 glassine envelopes of fentanyl in a Taco Bell bag along with a stolen handgun, according to a Syracuse Police Department post on its Facebook page Wednesday.
cnyhomepage.com
Marcy man pleads guilty to Mailing Threatening Communication
ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, September 28th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a man from Marcy, NY pled guilty to mailing a threatening communication. According to his guilty plea, on September 3rd, 39-year-old Richard Hileman admitted to sending a letter...
Syracuse woman arrested after three-vehicle crash
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After causing a three-vehicle crash, 38-year-old Heather Wills was released from the hospital on September 28, according to New York State Police. Wills was charged with the following: Assault in the second degree, a class D felony Vehicular Assault in the second degree, a class E felony DWAI-Drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor […]
WKTV
Herkimer County sheriff: Man attacks deputy who was serving him order of protection in Newport
NEWPORT, N.Y. – A man attacked a Herkimer County sheriff’s deputy while he was being served a temporary order of protection, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy was sent to a home on State Route 28 in Newport around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 28 to serve an order of protection to 34-year-old Tony Scialdone.
Two people stabbed in Chenango County
New York State Police are investigating a domestic violence incident in Otselic that sent two people to the hospital.
