Man assaulted while waiting for bus outside Sangertown Square; suspect arrested

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of assaulting someone who was waiting at the bus stop outside Sangertown Square in New Hartford Thursday evening. The victim told police he was waiting for a bus around 4:30 p.m. when a man approached and assaulted him. After getting a description of the suspect, officers were able to find him on Commercial Drive. When the officers tried to stop the man he ran away but only made it a short distance before he was taken into custody.
New Hartford PD want to ID suspects in Criminal Investigation

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people in an ongoing criminal investigation. If you can identify the individuals shown in the images here, please contact Investigator Spinella with the New Hartford Police Department at 315-724-7111. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.
Cortland man facing two felonies after pawning stolen equipment

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) -A Cortland man faces two felonies. Cortland City Police Officers arrested Matthew Kehn Tuesday in relation to a larceny at a construction site earlier this month. A large ground tamper valued at $1620 was stolen at 11 Church Street and later located at a pawn shop. Authorities say Kehn falsified records and sold it there for $400. He is charged with possession of stolen property and falsifying records. He will appear in City Court at a later date.
Rome PD investigating Sept 27th vehicle theft

ROME NY. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is investigating an incident in which a man’s car was stolen at gunpoint while he was at home on September 27th. Around 5:30 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at the 1000 block of West Liberty Street to investigate a robbery. On the scene, they found a man at his home. He stated that he was in his driveway next to his vehicle when an unknown African American man suddenly approached him from behind and allegedly “placed a gun to the back of his head.”
Rome man charged for weapon & narcotic possession

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department has reported a man was given a multitude of felony charges after a traffic stop that led to the discovery of a loaded weapon and over 15 grams of narcotics. Around 2:22 am on Thursday, an officer pulled over a 2012...
Syracuse Woman Released from Hospital and Immediately Arrested

A Central New York woman was released from the hospital and immediately arrested after the accident that put her into the hospital. Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills of Syracuse allegedly caused the September 12, 2022 crash in Van Buren, New York that resulted in the hospitalization of two others, including a 15-year-old.
Man arrested in connection to 5 thefts at Watertown Walmart

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An arrest has been made in connection to recent thefts at the Watertown Walmart. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year-old Jeffrey P. Jewett of Brownville on September 26. Jewett was accused of allegedly stealing merchandise from the Walmart located on State Route 3...
Man fined for stabbing woman three times

A City of Cortland man was fined after he stabbed a woman three times over money in December of last year. Lavalle A. Caldwell pleaded guilty to third-degree assault (a Class-A misdemeanor), a charge attached to the incident, at Cortland County Court on Tuesday. “This is a lesser included offense...
Two Arrested After Gun, Money And Drugs Found Inside Vehicle

Syracuse, N.Y. - Two Syracuse men were arrested after Police found a handgun and drugs inside a vehicle. Police say the officers pulled over Shendu Tucker and Bernie Pizarro, both 20 years of age after they noticed the SUV they were in didn't have its headlights on and they ran a stop sign.
Marcy man pleads guilty to Mailing Threatening Communication

ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, September 28th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a man from Marcy, NY pled guilty to mailing a threatening communication. According to his guilty plea, on September 3rd, 39-year-old Richard Hileman admitted to sending a letter...
Syracuse woman arrested after three-vehicle crash

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After causing a three-vehicle crash, 38-year-old Heather Wills was released from the hospital on September 28, according to New York State Police. Wills was charged with the following: Assault in the second degree, a class D felony Vehicular Assault in the second degree, a class E felony DWAI-Drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor […]
