fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Irma: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Irma. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
wfla.com
Are supernatural forces protecting Tampa Bay from hurricanes? Probably not
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay was bracing for a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, as experts predicted, before the storm shifted and barreled through Lee County, leaving a path of destruction. Although there were tragically two deaths in the Sarasota area, and reports of damage and power outages...
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
995qyk.com
Was A Shark Swimming Through A Flooded Florida Neighborhood During Hurricane Ian?
The fury of Hurricane Ian brought more than water ashore in Southwest Florida. The question of the hour is: “Was a shark swimming through a flooded Florida neighborhood?”. No, it’s not a deleted scene from the Sharknado movies. Dominic Cameratta captured what looked like a four-foot shark swimming through his Ft. Myers neighborhood. “I didn’t know what it was, it just looked like a fish or something,” said Cameratta. “I zoomed in, and all my friends are like: ‘It’s like a shark, man!’”
Ian aftermath | Some bridges remain closed in the Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian, several roads and bridges closed due to high winds and flooding. Many residents are understandably concerned about getting around, so 10 Tampa Bay has gathered a list of bridges that are currently closed as of noon Thursday. Below is...
WE'RE OPEN: Here's what's reopening in the Tampa Bay area after Ian impact
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian, which was a Category 4 hurricane when it hit near the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, shut down multiple businesses and airports in the area this week. Officials and businesses have started announcing when they will reopen. Here is a list of places that...
Florida Native Slams Critics of People Who Didn't Evacuate: It's 'HARD'
"Would they rather go be even poorer in a different state or be dead in Florida?" one critic tweeted.
floridapolitics.com
As Hurricane Ian batters Southwest Florida, nearly 125K are without power in Tampa Bay
Thousands are already without power. As the Tampa Bay region begins feeling the early effects of Hurricane Ian, thousands of power outages are already being reported. Duke Energy is reporting about 77,000 outages in and around Pinellas County, as of 4 p.m. Outages are most widespread in south county, with...
995qyk.com
Florida Man Rescues Cat During Hurricane Ian
Going into harms way, a Florida Man rescues a cat during Hurricane Ian. This incredible footage comes to us from Bonita Springs. What does a Florida Man do when he sees a frightened feline clinging to the top of an air conditioner while a hurricane rages all around him? He takes action! The hero of the hour, Mike Ross, braved fierce winds and raging flood waters to save the orange and white feline. Here’s the video of the heroics:
Help for the hardest hit counties of Lee, Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte now available
TAMPA, Fla. — Video and photos from the several counties in the Tampa Bay area show the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian when it hit the coast of Florida. Lee, Sarasota, Manatee, and Charlotte counties are among the hardest hit, with widespread damage. High speed winds and flooding have...
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
Hurricane Ian tracker: What Tampa Bay counties can expect
Hurricane Ian is making its way through the Gulf of Mexico with its sight set on Florida, and people all along the coast are concerned about how it will impact them.
995qyk.com
Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida
As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
Longboat Observer
FPL customers in Sarasota, Manatee counties face power outages
57,440 FPL customers without power in Sarasota County. 25,420 FPL customers without power in Manatee County. 285,523 FPL customers without power across the state. For Florida Power & Light outage information across the state, visit FPLMaps.com. For personalized outage information, visit FPL.com/my-account/web-outage.html. Noon Wednesday, Sept. 28. 39,250 FPL customers without...
995qyk.com
Polk County Updates Residents On Hurricane Ian Operations
As the track has shifted over the past few days, it’s become clear that Polk County will see more of an impact than our listeners along the water in Tampa Bay. County officials are updating the public on precautions to take and what services are still available. Wednesday Morning...
wflx.com
Here's how many FPL customers are without electricity
Hurricane Ian's impacts are being felt across Florida as strong winds and tornadoes caused by the storm have knocked out electricity to portions of the state. Florida Power & Light has vowed to restore electricity to its customers as quickly as possible. WATCH: FPL gives update on Hurricane Ian. FPL...
click orlando
4 Central Florida counties now eligible for FEMA individual assistance after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As federal, state and local assets respond to areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian in Florida, the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday announced four Central Florida counties were added to a list of those eligible for FEMA Individual Assistance. According to a news release, individuals...
WESH
DeSantis, officials give update on fatalities and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Friday morning on the state's recovery from Hurricane Ian. Many areas of Florida experienced flooding and structural damage. In addition to the immediate rescues that have been underway, DeSantis says crews are assessing the damage and getting an idea of...
fox13news.com
Recovering from Hurricane Ian: When will Florida airports reopen?
TAMPA, Fla. - Several airports across Florida closed because of the threat from Hurricane Ian. Hundreds of aircraft were cleared out ahead of the storm and will now need to be brought back. Many airports are reopening as soon as Friday. Some airlines may also add relief flights over the...
Florida’s Turnpike shut down in Orange County due to ‘significant flooding’ from Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Florida’s Turnpike is shut down Thursday in both directions in Orange County. Troopers said they shut down both directions of the highway from mile markers 254 through 267 near the Millenia area. The highway was shut down due to...
