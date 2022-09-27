ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 5

Related
995qyk.com

Was A Shark Swimming Through A Flooded Florida Neighborhood During Hurricane Ian?

The fury of Hurricane Ian brought more than water ashore in Southwest Florida. The question of the hour is: “Was a shark swimming through a flooded Florida neighborhood?”. No, it’s not a deleted scene from the Sharknado movies. Dominic Cameratta captured what looked like a four-foot shark swimming through his Ft. Myers neighborhood. “I didn’t know what it was, it just looked like a fish or something,” said Cameratta. “I zoomed in, and all my friends are like: ‘It’s like a shark, man!’”
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cantore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Evacuation#Mobile Homes#Power Lines#Hurricane Preparedness#Power Outage#Water Energy Supply#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance#Teco#Florida Power Light#Lakeland Electric#Wrec
995qyk.com

Florida Man Rescues Cat During Hurricane Ian

Going into harms way, a Florida Man rescues a cat during Hurricane Ian. This incredible footage comes to us from Bonita Springs. What does a Florida Man do when he sees a frightened feline clinging to the top of an air conditioner while a hurricane rages all around him? He takes action! The hero of the hour, Mike Ross, braved fierce winds and raging flood waters to save the orange and white feline. Here’s the video of the heroics:
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
995qyk.com

Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida

As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

FPL customers in Sarasota, Manatee counties face power outages

57,440 FPL customers without power in Sarasota County. 25,420 FPL customers without power in Manatee County. 285,523 FPL customers without power across the state. For Florida Power & Light outage information across the state, visit FPLMaps.com. For personalized outage information, visit FPL.com/my-account/web-outage.html. Noon Wednesday, Sept. 28. 39,250 FPL customers without...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Polk County Updates Residents On Hurricane Ian Operations

As the track has shifted over the past few days, it’s become clear that Polk County will see more of an impact than our listeners along the water in Tampa Bay. County officials are updating the public on precautions to take and what services are still available. Wednesday Morning...
POLK COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Here's how many FPL customers are without electricity

Hurricane Ian's impacts are being felt across Florida as strong winds and tornadoes caused by the storm have knocked out electricity to portions of the state. Florida Power & Light has vowed to restore electricity to its customers as quickly as possible. WATCH: FPL gives update on Hurricane Ian. FPL...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Recovering from Hurricane Ian: When will Florida airports reopen?

TAMPA, Fla. - Several airports across Florida closed because of the threat from Hurricane Ian. Hundreds of aircraft were cleared out ahead of the storm and will now need to be brought back. Many airports are reopening as soon as Friday. Some airlines may also add relief flights over the...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy