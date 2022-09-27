The fury of Hurricane Ian brought more than water ashore in Southwest Florida. The question of the hour is: “Was a shark swimming through a flooded Florida neighborhood?”. No, it’s not a deleted scene from the Sharknado movies. Dominic Cameratta captured what looked like a four-foot shark swimming through his Ft. Myers neighborhood. “I didn’t know what it was, it just looked like a fish or something,” said Cameratta. “I zoomed in, and all my friends are like: ‘It’s like a shark, man!’”

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO