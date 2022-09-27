Read full article on original website
These are the best German eateries & delis around Dallas: Yelp
When it comes to food from around the world, Texas is the place to be to eat cuisines from almost every walk of life and every corner of the world. Sure, you've got the staples like barbecue and Mexican cuisine, but international eateries are plentiful across the Lone Star State.
Family-owned Komrai Thai offers Thai food, drinks in Trophy Club
Komrai Thai opened last month in Trophy Club and serves a variety of drinks and food, such as fried rice. (Courtesy Komrai Thai) Komrai Thai is now open at 2550 Bobcat Blvd., Ste. 106, Trophy Club. The family-owned restaurant opened with seven employees last month, serving a variety of drinks such as a Peachy Blast tea or the Arctic Quad, a strawberry, pineapple, mango and kiwi slushy topped with mango jelly. It also offers spring rolls, green curry, pad thai, fried rice and panang curry. 469-209-8206. https://komraithai.godaddysites.com.
North Texas city named second-best place to live for families in America, Fortune reports
Ricky Bobby once said, "If you ain't first you're last." While that's true in racing and other such sports, being one of the best places to live in America is quite the win for any city with such a delegation.
Swig, a Drive-Thru Drink Option, to Open Another DFW Location
Specialty sodas, cookies, and more will soon be available in more locations across North Texas.
This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For
If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
papercitymag.com
9 New Fort Worth Area Restaurants You Need to Know — A Funky New Back Room, Latin Street Food, Fancy Ice Cream and More
VanLeeuwen Ice Cream is churning into Fort Worth's WestBend neighborhood. And it's not the only new Fort Worth restaurant you need to know. Fall is shaping up to be a feeding frenzy with new Fort Worth restaurants popping up all around the city — and beyond. Including the bustling suburbs of Southlake and Mansfield.
Photo studio BPP Film & Fancy opens in Lewisville
BPP Film & Fancy opened a new photo studio at Music City Mall. (Courtesy BPP Film & Fantasy) BPP Film & Fancy in Lewisville held its grand opening Sept. 24. The studio is located in Music City Mall at 2401 S. Stemmons Freeway, Ste. 1280. BPP Film & Fancy is a photo studio for cosplay, fashion, film and more. www.bppfilmfancy.com.
The Mansion: Dallas Icon Changes Hands, Back to Local Ownership
A Dallas landmark property, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, changed ownership Thursday coming home to local and somewhat related hands. The hotel is one of the most luxurious in Dallas, having 142 rooms in nine stories, a bar, the namesake restaurant where Dean Fearing created his famous Lobster Tacos, and meeting rooms. Until Thursday, it was owned by a Hong Kong-based hotel company that still owns the Rosewood brand, but is now in the hands of HN Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm led by Vipin Nambiar. The firm was originally backed by Hunt Consolidated, where Mr. Nambiar worked for several years. Ray Hunt remains a minority partner. Other HN local holdings include the W Hotel in Victory Park and multiple properties in the Dallas Design District. HN was also involved in the planning and development of the Dallas Virgin Hotel in the Design District.
Dallas developer loses ownership of Turtle Creek site once anticipated to house Mandarin Oriental hotel, condo tower
DALLAS — A real estate developer indicted last week on felony fraud charges has lost control of a high-profile site he once planned to turn into a high-rise luxury condo tower and Mandarin Oriental hotel in the exclusive Turtle Creek neighborhood in Dallas. Tim Barton, owner and president of...
Shell Shack opening new seafood restaurant in November at Lake Highlands location
Shell Shack's menu features dishes made with crab, shrimp and crawfish. (Courtesy Shell Shack) Shell Shack is expected to open in November at 6770 Abrams Road, according to company officials. The seafood restaurant offers a menu with dishes made with crab, shrimp and crawfish in a casual dining atmosphere. The company opened its first restaurant in 2013 and now has multiple locations in Texas. This will be its second location in Dallas. 844-588-2722. www.dallas.shellshack.com.
papercitymag.com
A Covert New Deep Ellum Bar and a Unique Dinner Series at One of Dallas’ Most Iconic Restaurants
It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
blackchronicle.com
Best U.S. real estate markets: DFW dominates new list
DALLAS — It’s no secret the real estate market has been sturdy in North Texas, even when meaning a irritating shopping for course of, from booming costs to bidding wars. WalletHub, which produces research and surveys for an array of financial points, launched its newest “Best Real Estate Markets” rankings this week. And 5 of the highest 11 have been right here in North Texas, together with the highest three in Frisco, Allen and McKinney.
Salad and Go location in west Frisco delays opening
Salad and Go's location in west Frisco delayed its opening. (Courtesy Salad and Go) The Salad and Go restaurant located at 355 Lebanon Road in west Frisco had its opening date pushed back, said a spokesperson for Salad and Go in an email. The location experienced delays in construction and is expected to be open by Thanksgiving. Salad and Go’s first location in Frisco opened Sept. 2 at 7310 Preston Road. The restaurant offers nine salads and wraps, hand-crafted lemonades and teas, and breakfast options that combine chef-curated recipes with fast service. www.saladandgo.com/locations.
Dude Perfect will leave Frisco location for new corporate HQ and entertainment destination
FRISCO, Texas — Dude Perfect, the Frisco-based sports/entertainment group that has amassed more than 58 million subscribers on YouTube, revealed plans to leave its current location for a new corporate HQ and entertainment destination that will feature a 330-foot tower. Dude Perfect partnered with San Antonio-based architecture firm Overland...
Premier Pas bringing streetwear to Grapevine Mills
Premier Pas sells apparel and sneakers from brands, such as Nike, Yeezy, Jordan, Supreme and more. (Courtesy Pexels) Streetwear store Premier Pas is opening in October at Grapevine Mills at 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, according to owner and operator Alric Emanuel, Jr. The store will be located between SeVen and Sock Em Sock Emporium. This storefront will be Premier Pas’ second location after its existing location in Cedar Park. Premier Pas sells luxury and designer apparel as well as sneakers from Nike, Adidas, Supreme and more, according to its website. www.thepremierpas.com.
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling.
Viral TikTok Shows 'People Don't Know How To Act' At New Texas H-E-B Store
The new store opened on September 21st.
Here is when Addison’s iconic Vitruvian Lights display kicks off
We have not even made it to October yet and North Texas is already making preparations for the Christmas season.
