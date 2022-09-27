ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

KDAF

These are the best German eateries & delis around Dallas: Yelp

When it comes to food from around the world, Texas is the place to be to eat cuisines from almost every walk of life and every corner of the world. Sure, you've got the staples like barbecue and Mexican cuisine, but international eateries are plentiful across the Lone Star State.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Family-owned Komrai Thai offers Thai food, drinks in Trophy Club

Komrai Thai opened last month in Trophy Club and serves a variety of drinks and food, such as fried rice. (Courtesy Komrai Thai) Komrai Thai is now open at 2550 Bobcat Blvd., Ste. 106, Trophy Club. The family-owned restaurant opened with seven employees last month, serving a variety of drinks such as a Peachy Blast tea or the Arctic Quad, a strawberry, pineapple, mango and kiwi slushy topped with mango jelly. It also offers spring rolls, green curry, pad thai, fried rice and panang curry. 469-209-8206. https://komraithai.godaddysites.com.
TROPHY CLUB, TX
Awesome 98

This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For

If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
TEXAS STATE
CandysDirt

The Mansion: Dallas Icon Changes Hands, Back to Local Ownership

A Dallas landmark property, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, changed ownership Thursday coming home to local and somewhat related hands. The hotel is one of the most luxurious in Dallas, having 142 rooms in nine stories, a bar, the namesake restaurant where Dean Fearing created his famous Lobster Tacos, and meeting rooms. Until Thursday, it was owned by a Hong Kong-based hotel company that still owns the Rosewood brand, but is now in the hands of HN Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm led by Vipin Nambiar. The firm was originally backed by Hunt Consolidated, where Mr. Nambiar worked for several years. Ray Hunt remains a minority partner. Other HN local holdings include the W Hotel in Victory Park and multiple properties in the Dallas Design District. HN was also involved in the planning and development of the Dallas Virgin Hotel in the Design District.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Shell Shack opening new seafood restaurant in November at Lake Highlands location

Shell Shack's menu features dishes made with crab, shrimp and crawfish. (Courtesy Shell Shack) Shell Shack is expected to open in November at 6770 Abrams Road, according to company officials. The seafood restaurant offers a menu with dishes made with crab, shrimp and crawfish in a casual dining atmosphere. The company opened its first restaurant in 2013 and now has multiple locations in Texas. This will be its second location in Dallas. 844-588-2722. www.dallas.shellshack.com.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

A Covert New Deep Ellum Bar and a Unique Dinner Series at One of Dallas’ Most Iconic Restaurants

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge

FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
ARLINGTON, TX
blackchronicle.com

Best U.S. real estate markets: DFW dominates new list

DALLAS — It’s no secret the real estate market has been sturdy in North Texas, even when meaning a irritating shopping for course of, from booming costs to bidding wars. WalletHub, which produces research and surveys for an array of financial points, launched its newest “Best Real Estate Markets” rankings this week. And 5 of the highest 11 have been right here in North Texas, together with the highest three in Frisco, Allen and McKinney.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Salad and Go location in west Frisco delays opening

Salad and Go's location in west Frisco delayed its opening. (Courtesy Salad and Go) The Salad and Go restaurant located at 355 Lebanon Road in west Frisco had its opening date pushed back, said a spokesperson for Salad and Go in an email. The location experienced delays in construction and is expected to be open by Thanksgiving. Salad and Go’s first location in Frisco opened Sept. 2 at 7310 Preston Road. The restaurant offers nine salads and wraps, hand-crafted lemonades and teas, and breakfast options that combine chef-curated recipes with fast service. www.saladandgo.com/locations.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Premier Pas bringing streetwear to Grapevine Mills

Premier Pas sells apparel and sneakers from brands, such as Nike, Yeezy, Jordan, Supreme and more. (Courtesy Pexels) Streetwear store Premier Pas is opening in October at Grapevine Mills at 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, according to owner and operator Alric Emanuel, Jr. The store will be located between SeVen and Sock Em Sock Emporium. This storefront will be Premier Pas’ second location after its existing location in Cedar Park. Premier Pas sells luxury and designer apparel as well as sneakers from Nike, Adidas, Supreme and more, according to its website. www.thepremierpas.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
FMX 94.5

Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain

I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
LUBBOCK, TX
