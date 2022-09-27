Read full article on original website
Another major brand is discounting its extra inventory
Add Nike to the list of brands and stores discounting excess merchandise to clear it off shelves. Nike said Thursday its inventory levels soared 65% in North America, its largest market, and 44% overall last quarter from a year ago.
GM's Cruise wants to add 5,000 more robotaxis to American streets. This city warns it could backfire
GM's self-driving car subsidiary Cruise said earlier this year that it wants to add as many as 5,000 more robotaxis to American streets, including in San Francisco, where it currently maintains a fleet of fewer than 100 cars. But the city says the robotaxis are already shaping up to be a self-driving nightmare at times and warns that a much larger fleet could worsen safety and traffic.
Helium shortage 4.0 continues, and it's not just bad for party balloons
Toronto, Ontario (CTV Network) -- A global helium shortage that began last year continues today and could continue well into next year and disrupt various helium-reliant industries in different ways, from predicting the weather to making semiconductors and detecting gas leaks in ships. Since 2006, this would be the fourth...
CAR REVIEW: Land Rover Defender V8 is overlanding overkill
The Land Rover Defender’s boxy, rugged-yet-somehow-refined looks and parking lot presence tends to garner a lot of attention, a welcome treat for extroverts or buyers who like to show off their wheels. But its attention-grabbing authority isn’t as appreciated when you are struggling to swing your foot behind the driver’s seat in jeans that are a bit too tight and squeeze into the rear seats in front of a gathered crowd of onlookers at your daughter’s daycare.
Dow suffers worst month since March 2020
September was a horrible month for stocks. The Dow fell nearly 9%, its worst monthly drop since March 2020, when pandemic lockdowns started in the United States. The index ended Friday deeply in the red, too. The Dow, a widely watched barometer of America's stock market that includes corporate giants...
Good Ways to Save on Your Wireless Bill
Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report is rolling out its new iPhone 14 and prices for the new mobile device are about as high as you may expect.
Amazon's $999 dog-like robot is getting smarter
Amazon on Wednesday unveiled a collection of product updates that tie together its vast suite of services and help ensure it remains at the center of peoples' lives and homes. Nearly a year after Amazon was met with criticism over its controversial vision for the future of home security, the company is doubling down on new features for Astro, its dog-like robot, to help it better patrol the household when the owners are away. Amazon also announced a new sleep-tracking device as well as an updated Alexa-powered Fire TV that knows when you're in the room, among a number of other products.
