Gold prices holding support above $1,650 as U.S. GDP contracts 0.6% in Q2 in line with expectations
(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing some renewed selling pressure but is largely ignoring an in-line contraction in the U.S. economy during the second quarter. Thursday, Commerce Department said in its third and final reading that U.S. Gross Domestic Product fell 0.6% in the second quarter, unchanged from the previous estimate.
U.S. weekly jobless claims drop to 193,000, gold price ticks down
(Kitco News) The initial weekly jobless claims dropped by 16,000 to 193,000 in the week to Saturday, surprising the market with another unexpected contraction. Economists' consensus calls projected for initial claims to come in at 215,000 following the revised level of 209,000 reported in the previous week. The four-week moving...
Can gold price put an end to its six-month losing streak? Prices are at 'critical juncture' - analysts
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Gold saw a key development mid-week as prices rose from 2.5-year lows and headed towards the $1,700 an...
Price pullbacks in gold, silver as USDX, bond yields on the rise again
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately lower in early U.S. trading Thursday. Bulls could not show the important follow-through buying strength after solid gains posted Wednesday. On Thursday the U.S. dollar index and government bond yields are on the rise again, to put price pressure on the precious metals. December gold was last down $11.70 at $1,658.30 and December silver was down $0.28 at $18.60.
Oncoming gold stock bull
As the proper macro fundamentals for gold mining grind into place…. The real price of gold, as represented on the chart below by gold in relation to commodities, is constructive to have bottomed. As inflation expectations continue to fade with the Fed still in hawk mode this should continue, in order to confirm a bottom.
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Markets in chaos: What's next after gold's 6 months of losses?
With September now behind us, gold has posted six months of consecutive losses. The last time something like that happened was in 2018, which marked the end of a bear market for gold. Could we see the end of a major selloff here?. There were critical price gains this week...
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
Is gold on the cusp of a new bull market?
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The negative sentiment can be seen in recent headlines in the precious metal market. This week commodity analysts...
Market volatility is boosting gold's safe-haven appeal and near term sentiment improves
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The latest Kitco News Gold Survey shows that both Wall Street analysts and Main Street retail investors are...
Metals - Time to start buying?
Miners continue to seemingly carve out a bottom; below is an updated chart of the 2x leveraged Canadian gold miner ETF we first presented in an article on August 12th entitled Gold for the Brave. The opportunity we identified then and that still exists is a mean reversion trade back to the 200-week average. The yellow highlighted areas represent the period when prices were stretched way beyond the moving average and came back.
Bank of Mexico hikes rates to record 9.25%, signals more hikes possible
MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico hiked its key interest rate on Thursday by 75 basis points to a record 9.25%, in line with forecasts and following in the footsteps of the U.S. Federal Reserve's own recent three-quarter of a percentage point increase. The bank's five...
Nasdaq rises with growth stocks, rate hike worries linger
Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq rose on Friday as growth stocks ticked higher on lower Treasury yields, even though resilient core inflation added to worries of big interest-rate hikes denting a rise in consumer spending. Rate-sensitive stocks including Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), Meta Platforms (META.O), Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp...
Zinc gains on potential for further smelter shutdowns
LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Zinc prices climbed on Friday, lifted by fears of further smelter closures owing to high power prices, while some other metals gained after better than expected Chinese factory data. Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange (LME) advanced 1.3% to $2,966 a tonne by 1400 GMT. "The supply side has really deteriorated in zinc, which is one of the few metals that has quite a big production base in Europe," said Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics.
Top 10 largest gold mines in Canada in Q2 2022 - report
(Kitco News) - Kitco ranked the top 10 largest gold mines in Canada in Q2 2022 based on publicly reported production figures. Agnico Eagle’s Detour Lake mine was the largest gold mine in Canada in Q2 2022 with quarterly production of 196 koz, which is an increase of 18% over Q2 2021. The company said that during the period, the Detour Lake mine benefited from positive grade reconciliation. Agnico Eagle acquired the Detour Lake and Macassa mines on February 8, 2022 as a result of the merger with Kirkland Lake Gold.
Gold/Silver: Use options to play a short covering rally
What a volatile week it's been with the month and quarter ending after a downgrade of Apple stock sent retail stock investors scrambling for the exit signs and the British Pound falling to a record low against the Dollar. The U.K. government presented a fiscal spending plan that could put the next round of U.K. inflation through the roof. At the same time, the Bank of England admitted its first policy mistake and is in a state of "panic" that requires the need to deliver 175-200 bps in rate hikes over the next two meetings. Bringing it back to the U.S., Fed Fund futures are pricing in a 50/50 chance of another 50 or 75 bps rate hike at the next Fed meeting. That leaves traders wondering how long before the Fed admits its policy mistake of tightening too far into a recession.
The relationship between the silver price, inventories, and comex positions
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. After providing a brief update on Gold and Silver Markets and discussing the indicators CPM Group is looking at as we approach the end of the year, Jeffrey Christian discusses the relationship between Silver Inventories, Commercial Comex Positions, and Prices, and whether they are as correlated as many have been led to believe. He also discusses why banks take short positions and why it is not the “beginning of the end”
Sterling set for biggest weekly rises since March 2020
LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Sterling rose on Friday and was set for its biggest weekly gains since March 2020 after the Bank of England intervened to calm markets spooked by the government tax cut plans announced on Sept. 23. In a turnaround from the record lows the pound struck...
Fed united on inflation front as Brainard rejects early rate cuts
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's No. 2 official on Friday added her full endorsement of the U.S. central bank's higher-for-longer game plan for interest rates to curb inflation that new data shows is still running at more than three times policymakers' 2% target. In her first...
The Fed is 'doing absolutely the right thing' - Liberty Gold's Cal Everett
Steep interest rate hikes are hard on commodities and the markets, but the move is necessary, said Liberty Gold CEO Cal Everett. On Friday Everett recorded Kitco Roundtable with mining audiences manager Michael McCrae and Kitco correspondent Paul Harris. Liberty Gold is focused on exploring for and developing open-pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the U.S. Everett trained as a geologist and had stints at BMO Nesbitt Burns and PI Finanial before taking the reins at Liberty.
