Madison, AL

AL.com

Huntsville residents voice concerns about Village of Providence expansion

An expansion of the Village of Providence is proceeding despite concerns about the extension of a sewer line to serve the subdivisions and the number of access points in case of an emergency. At its meeting on Tuesday, the Huntsville Planning Commission approved the re-layout of 104 lots, gave preliminary...
bjhspatriotpages.com

Madison Street Festival: It’s Fall, Y’all!

It’s finally fall, the cooler weather is starting to roll in, the trees’ leaves are starting to change to warm colors, but best of all, we have the Madison Street Festival! The community is excited for the festival’s return after it was canceled in recent years. The...
MADISON, AL
Madison, AL
Government
City
Athens, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Business
Madison, AL
Real Estate
Madison, AL
Business
City
Madison, AL
State
Alabama State
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Rattlesnake Saloon

Dinner with a view takes on a whole new meaning at the Rattlesnake Saloon in Tuscumbia. It's a place where the song "She'll be coming 'round the Mountain" really is appropriate. Maybe it's because you literally come down a mountain when you head to your table. "Next thing you know,...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
madisonal.gov

Madison Street Festival Road Closures

Madison Street Festival will be celebrated in Historic Downtown Madison on October 1st. Expect road and traffic delays in the area. Main Street will close at 5pm on Friday, September 30th for vendor set up and remain closed until the festival wraps. Vehicles without authorization will not be permitted to pass. Madison Police Department along with Public Works will also be shutting down roads before the Street Festival parade Saturday morning. Drivers should expect Mill Rd, Sullivan St, along with the auxiliary roads surrounding the festival to close at 8:45am. As the parade passes, officials will reopen Mill and Sullivan to through traffic. Main Street and auxiliary roads within Historic Downtown will reopen at 4pm following the end of the festival.
MADISON, AL
AL.com

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets opening day for Huntsville

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse has set an Oct. 20 date for its grand opening in Huntsville, with live music from Country Music Association award nominees LoCash to accompany the smoked brisked, chicken and pork. The first-of-its-kind “premier barbecue and country-western dining destination” brings together two established chains. The PBR part refers...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man alleges he was forced “to work against” prison strike

Doyle Lebron Gregory being interviewed by Robert Earl Council about his forced transport to Limestone to work producing sack lunches for other incarcerated individuals. ROBERT EARL/FREE ALABAMA MOVEMENT. An incarcerated individual formerly at North Alabama Work Release Center alleges that he was transported to Limestone County Correctional facility to work...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Two Birmingham men indicted with possession of stolen mail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Birmingham men were indicted by a grand jury for possessing stolen mail and unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. A two-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, both of Birmingham, with one count of possession of stolen mail.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
