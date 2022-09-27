Read full article on original website
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack Love
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
Related
WAAY-TV
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Huntsville metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Huntsville, AL metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Huntsville residents voice concerns about Village of Providence expansion
An expansion of the Village of Providence is proceeding despite concerns about the extension of a sewer line to serve the subdivisions and the number of access points in case of an emergency. At its meeting on Tuesday, the Huntsville Planning Commission approved the re-layout of 104 lots, gave preliminary...
Huntsville prepares to celebrate 10 years of Rocket City Pride
Rocket City Pride is planning to celebrate its 10th birthday with every color in the rainbow at Pridefest – an all-day festival celebrating the local LGBTQ+ community.
bjhspatriotpages.com
Madison Street Festival: It’s Fall, Y’all!
It’s finally fall, the cooler weather is starting to roll in, the trees’ leaves are starting to change to warm colors, but best of all, we have the Madison Street Festival! The community is excited for the festival’s return after it was canceled in recent years. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAAY-TV
What's that boom? Residents near Redstone Arsenal say loud explosions are damaging their homes
Residents near Redstone Arsenal are voicing concerns over large explosions shaking the entire neighborhood. Some residents say the explosions in the past week have started to damage their homes. "So the last two weeks, every day about 2 to 3 times a day there's a large explosion," said Mike, who...
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops Service
The City of Huntsville announces a construction contract for its new transit transfer station, and the Greyhound Bus inter-city stops service abruptly stops without notice. Bus Leaving the StationPhoto by Сергей Велов on Pexels.
Decatur seeing changes in retail, restaurant market
New businesses in Decatur aim to meet demand for everything from cookies to physical fitness to spiritual fulfillment, but as new retailers open some have also relocated or closed.
The Rocket City is celebrating classic cars this weekend with Octane Auto Show, pre-party cruise-in
Are you ready to envy all the best classic cars in the Rocket City? This is the weekend to catch a glimpse of some cherry rides and maybe check under the hood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Rattlesnake Saloon
Dinner with a view takes on a whole new meaning at the Rattlesnake Saloon in Tuscumbia. It's a place where the song "She'll be coming 'round the Mountain" really is appropriate. Maybe it's because you literally come down a mountain when you head to your table. "Next thing you know,...
Huntsville Weekend Roundup September 30 – October 2
Fall is officially happening this Huntsville Weekend with pumpkin patches, festivals, and more to enjoy together. Find our top picks below or check out our full event calendar for even more family fun!. We’ve made it easy to find Fall Fun. When it comes to Fall Farms, North Alabama...
2 Birmingham men accused of stealing mail in Madison County
Two Birmingham men have been indicted by a federal Grand Jury for having stolen mail in Madison County.
madisonal.gov
Madison Street Festival Road Closures
Madison Street Festival will be celebrated in Historic Downtown Madison on October 1st. Expect road and traffic delays in the area. Main Street will close at 5pm on Friday, September 30th for vendor set up and remain closed until the festival wraps. Vehicles without authorization will not be permitted to pass. Madison Police Department along with Public Works will also be shutting down roads before the Street Festival parade Saturday morning. Drivers should expect Mill Rd, Sullivan St, along with the auxiliary roads surrounding the festival to close at 8:45am. As the parade passes, officials will reopen Mill and Sullivan to through traffic. Main Street and auxiliary roads within Historic Downtown will reopen at 4pm following the end of the festival.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greyhound temporarily suspends service to Huntsville
As of Monday, when attempting to purchase a ticket on the Greyhound website, Huntsville no longer shows.
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets opening day for Huntsville
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse has set an Oct. 20 date for its grand opening in Huntsville, with live music from Country Music Association award nominees LoCash to accompany the smoked brisked, chicken and pork. The first-of-its-kind “premier barbecue and country-western dining destination” brings together two established chains. The PBR part refers...
AT&T holds hiring event in Huntsville with $5k incentive
AT&T will host a hiring event on Wednesday, September 28 to help fill some specific positions, and they're offering a sweet sign-on bonus.
Huntsville father says he will be fired if busing issues continue
A parent in Huntsville's Green Cove community says he is on the verge of losing his job because his child's school bus is late.
Limestone County resident: New homes to overcrowd 1-lane road
ATHENS — A resident on a narrow Limestone County road worries new homes approved in the neighborhood will create traffic hazards, but a county official said options for improving Bluebird Lane are limited and under current regulations the county would not accept responsibility for substandard roads.
These Alabama BBQ joints made Southern Living’s list of ‘The South’s Top 50’
This week, Southern Living released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” and two Alabama restaurants are on the rundown: Archibald’s Bar-B-Q in Northport and Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur. Southern Living ranked Archibald’s number 7 on its list. The publication started...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man alleges he was forced “to work against” prison strike
Doyle Lebron Gregory being interviewed by Robert Earl Council about his forced transport to Limestone to work producing sack lunches for other incarcerated individuals. ROBERT EARL/FREE ALABAMA MOVEMENT. An incarcerated individual formerly at North Alabama Work Release Center alleges that he was transported to Limestone County Correctional facility to work...
wvtm13.com
Two Birmingham men indicted with possession of stolen mail
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Birmingham men were indicted by a grand jury for possessing stolen mail and unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. A two-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, both of Birmingham, with one count of possession of stolen mail.
