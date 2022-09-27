Read full article on original website
Related
Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing Goes “Full Throttle” into Rocket League Esports with Launch of Two Professional Teams
Gen.G joins hands with the world’s leading synthetic motor oil company of Mobill 1. Today they announced their joint venture in a Rocket League Program. This project will create two competitive teams, one male and the other female. On top of the competitive teams, two Rocket League content creators will join the program to elevate the experience for fans on and off the field. Gen.G and Mobil 1 combine industry expertise in motorsports and esports with an innovative partnership.
Worlds 2022 Play-In Predictions
Worlds 2022 PLay-Ins are starting soon. The first round of Worlds is where fans will see most of the minor region teams along with the least strong major region teams. It is normally one of the more exciting rounds as there are very spicy upsets. With the stage setup the way it is, there is certainly a chance that the upsets could come in bunches. That being said, here are the Worlds 2022 Play-In Predictions.
Options for Most Picked Champions for LoL Worlds 2022
The League of Legends World Championship is starting soon. The over one month-long tournament will feature the best of the best battling it out to finish the 2022 year on top. For many fans, the enjoyment of the games will be enough. But for others, they want the glory of doing well in the Worlds 2022 Pick’Em. This year, Riot Games did the Crystal Ball a bit differently. Here are some options for the most picked champions at LoL Worlds 2022 for people’s Pick’ems.
Buccaneers-Chiefs to be Played in Tampa Despite Hurricane
The Sunday Night Football game between the Buccaneers and Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium on time despite Hurricane Ian hitting the Tampa Bay area. It was unclear whether the game would have to be moved due to damage to the area and stadium itself. The NFL Network’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA 2K23 Classic Quest Trivia Answers
As NBA 2K23 players progress through the story mode they will encounter Herschel and Edgar. Solidifying the takeover of all 3 main districts, gamers must answer a series of trivia questions about all things NBA. Here are all the NBA 2K23 Classic Quest answers and questions. Classic Quest Trivia. To...
NBA・
What Patch is Worlds 2022 On?
League of Legends is one of the most patched games in the world. This is in order to keep players on their toes with changes and make sure the meta in the game is never stale. Another major positive for it is for pro players to have to change how they play as well. This includes what is happening at the World Championships. Here is the answer for what Patch is Worlds 2022 On?
Top 10 Tips for Warzone Beginners in 2022
Warzone cannot be called a game that is easy to play. Of course, it’s not very demanding in terms of knowledge and skills if you would like to simply enjoy the game without anything else. This guide will not provide you with all possible strategies needed for survival in the game, but it will share some of the most important Warzone tips and tricks that will help you hone your skills. Enjoy your read!
2022 Worlds Song STAR WALKIN’ Released
There has been a lot of hype leading up to the 2022 Worlds Song as there always is. This is because the standard for excellence has been set by what Riot Games Music has done in the past. Well, it looks like they have done it again with the 2022 Worlds song. “STAR WALKIN'” is another banger and yet again Riot Games partnered with a big name in Lil Nas X to bring this song to life. Here is a look at “STAR WALKIN'” below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
When is E3 2023?
After taking almost a 3-year hiatus from the gaming community E3 makes its return. The Electronic Entertainment Expo makes a comeback for E3 2023. Starting June 13 E3 will be launching with a new revamped format. The gaming expo will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center running from June 13-June 16. While all things gaming will still be in the spotlight it won’t be conducted in its traditional way. E3 will be separated into two different sets of days. These are the business and consumer days. In simpler terms the industry and gamer days.
MultiVersus 1.03 Overall Patch Notes
MultiVersus drops its brand new update bringing long-awaited characters, balance tweaks, and more. Here is the full list of the MultiVersus Season 1.03 overall patch notes. Rick Sanchez joins MultiVersus! Rick is a new Mage character joining the roster. The XP required to go from level 3 – 15 on...
Wiglett Revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
It seems as though the Pokemon company really wants Diglett to be more popular. While clearly not just a regional form, Wiglett seems to be related to Diglett in some capacity. This was shown in a strange fashion, as if people in the Pokemon world were discovering it for the first time. With that, here is a look into Wiglett in Pokemon Scarlett and Violet.
MultiVersus 1.03 Character Updates
With the arrival of the MultiVersus 1.03 update comes another set of character adjustments and balances. Here are all of the MultiVersus 1.03 character updates. Fixed issues where Arya could deal much more damage than intended. Fixed issues that were causing hitboxes on stolen attacks to not hit reliably. Bugs...
Pokemon Unite Zoroark Moveset
A fan-favorite Pokemon from Gen 5 will be making their way to Pokemon Unite. Zoroark, the Baneful Fox Pokemon is on its way and could be coming very soon. Fans are used to new Pokemon coming out pretty often with Pokemon Unite, so they will hopefully be used to adapting quickly to new Pokemon and their moves. Here is the Pokemon Unite Zoroark Moveset.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0