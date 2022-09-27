There has been a lot of hype leading up to the 2022 Worlds Song as there always is. This is because the standard for excellence has been set by what Riot Games Music has done in the past. Well, it looks like they have done it again with the 2022 Worlds song. “STAR WALKIN'” is another banger and yet again Riot Games partnered with a big name in Lil Nas X to bring this song to life. Here is a look at “STAR WALKIN'” below.

