Wisconsin State

WVNews

State of Preparedness

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ahead of the rainfall expected as the remnants of Hurricane Ia…
ENVIRONMENT
WVNews

October 1 marks start of West Virginia fall fire season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Fall fire season starts Saturday, Oct. 1, and continues through the end of the calendar year. The West Virginia the Division of Forestry reminds residents to confine their outdoor burning to the hours of 5 p.m.-7 a.m. according to the West Virginia State Code Chapter 20-3-5. Fires set during that time must be put out before 7 a.m.
ENVIRONMENT
WVNews

COVID report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ten more COVID deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia, a…
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Maryland court says mail-in ballot count can start Saturday

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland appeals court has rejected a request by Maryland’s Republican gubernatorial nominee to delay counting of mail-in ballots that could start as soon as Saturday. An order Thursday by the Maryland Court of Special Appeals denied an emergency request by lawyers for Dan...
MARYLAND STATE
WVNews

Marshall Univ. gets state funding boost for baseball stadium

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University is getting a $13.8 million funding boost from the state of West Virginia to help finish construction of a baseball stadium. Gov. Jim Justice announcing the contribution Thursday from the state Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement Grant program.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNews

PSD 1 asks state to declare Arthurdale Water a 'failing utility'

ARTHURDALE — Public Service District No. 1 has filed a petition asking the West Virginia Public Service Commission declare that the Arthurdale Water Association is a failing utility under the Distressed and Failing Utilities Improvement Act. The petition was filed Sept. 9 on behalf of PSD 1 by attorneys...
ARTHURDALE, WV
WVNews

Auditor JB McCuskey

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Two of Monongalia County’s commissioners were given awards by …
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Senate president issues additional comments on Amendment 2

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, on Friday issued another rebuke to comments made by Gov. Jim Justice on Amendment 2. Justice has been hosting a series of “community conversation” events around the state to advocate against the passage of the proposed constitutional amendment and has spoken about the issue during recent press briefings.
POLITICS
WVNews

Judge rules against Abrams group in voting rights lawsuit

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Friday found that Georgia election practices challenged by a group associated with Democrat Stacey Abrams do not violate the constitutional rights of voters, ruling in favor of the state on all remaining issues in a lawsuit filed nearly four years ago. “Although...
GEORGIA STATE

