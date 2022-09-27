Read full article on original website
WVNews
WVNews
West Virginia governor issues state of preparedness as rain, wind from Ian approach state
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ahead of the rainfall expected as the remnants of Hurricane Ian sweep up from the southern states, Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 West Virginia counties. A Flood Watch and Wind Advisory have been issued for portions of...
WVNews
October 1 marks start of West Virginia fall fire season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Fall fire season starts Saturday, Oct. 1, and continues through the end of the calendar year. The West Virginia the Division of Forestry reminds residents to confine their outdoor burning to the hours of 5 p.m.-7 a.m. according to the West Virginia State Code Chapter 20-3-5. Fires set during that time must be put out before 7 a.m.
WVNews
WVNews
West Virginia auditor J.B. McCuskey visits Morgantown, discusses government transparency
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Two of Monongalia County’s commissioners were given awards by state Auditor JB McCuskey for their efforts in promoting government transparency on Thursday evening. “I don't know that any of this would have happened [without] your energy and your commitment,” McCuskey said of Tom...
WVNews
Maryland court says mail-in ballot count can start Saturday
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland appeals court has rejected a request by Maryland’s Republican gubernatorial nominee to delay counting of mail-in ballots that could start as soon as Saturday. An order Thursday by the Maryland Court of Special Appeals denied an emergency request by lawyers for Dan...
WVNews
10 more COVID deaths in West Virginia, including 2 from Harrison, 1 from Upshur
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ten more COVID deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia, along with 1,233 active cases. The death toll is now 7,416.
WVNews
Marshall Univ. gets state funding boost for baseball stadium
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University is getting a $13.8 million funding boost from the state of West Virginia to help finish construction of a baseball stadium. Gov. Jim Justice announcing the contribution Thursday from the state Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement Grant program.
WVNews
PSD 1 asks state to declare Arthurdale Water a 'failing utility'
ARTHURDALE — Public Service District No. 1 has filed a petition asking the West Virginia Public Service Commission declare that the Arthurdale Water Association is a failing utility under the Distressed and Failing Utilities Improvement Act. The petition was filed Sept. 9 on behalf of PSD 1 by attorneys...
WVNews
WVNews
West Virginia Senate president issues additional comments on Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, on Friday issued another rebuke to comments made by Gov. Jim Justice on Amendment 2. Justice has been hosting a series of “community conversation” events around the state to advocate against the passage of the proposed constitutional amendment and has spoken about the issue during recent press briefings.
WVNews
WVNews
Judge rules against Abrams group in voting rights lawsuit
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Friday found that Georgia election practices challenged by a group associated with Democrat Stacey Abrams do not violate the constitutional rights of voters, ruling in favor of the state on all remaining issues in a lawsuit filed nearly four years ago. “Although...
