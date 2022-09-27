Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Triple-A Championship
Friday, Sept. 30: El Paso at Reno, 10:05 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1: Durham at Nashville, 9:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2: TBD at TBD, 7:05 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
MLB・
WTOP
Marseille beats Angers 3-0 to lead French league
ANGERS, France (AP) — Jonathan Clauss notched a goal and two assists to help Marseille take the lead in the French league by downing Angers 3-0 on Friday. Marseille remained unbeaten to overtake Paris Saint-Germain by a point, but the defending champion can take the top spot back when it hosts Nice on Saturday.
WTOP
Mansell resists bad weather to lead Dunhill Links by 2
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — English golfer Richard Mansell stood up to bad weather to shoot a stunning 4-under 68 on the Old Course and open a two-shot lead halfway through the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Friday. Mansell carded five birdies and a single bogey to post the...
GOLF・
WTOP
Spain drops rebel female players, coach not resigning
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain has not called up any of the female players who renounced playing for their nation in a decision that the Spanish federation interpreted as a move towards removing their coach. Coach Jorge Vilda on Friday dropped all 15 players who last week sent emails...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Dunn back on US roster for European matches. Morgan injured
Alex Morgan won’t be on the roster when the United States plays England at Wembley Stadium next month because of a knee injury. Crystal Dunn, who trained with the U.S. team for its recent games against Nigeria, will be there. She returns to the active roster for the first...
MLS・
Comments / 0