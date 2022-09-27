ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Toledo, OH
WTOL 11

One person arrested, one at large in Monroe County skid steer, trailer theft

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Monroe County Sheriff's deputies recovered a skid steer and trailer stolen by two people in Ash Township, Michigan, on Tuesday. One of the people, a 34-year-old man from River Rouge, Michigan, was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a police chase. A police report said his name is currently being withheld pending formal arraignment in the 1st District Court. He is being held in jail on charges of larceny, receiving and concealing stolen property and fleeing and eluding.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
WTOL 11

Volunteers set to clean northwest Ohio waterways Saturday

MAUMEE, Ohio — Clean water is an important issue for many people in northwest Ohio. This weekend, hundreds of volunteers will roll up their sleeves to make our waterways a little bit cleaner. This Saturday is the 26th annual Clean Your Streams event. The clean up happens every September...
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Florida woman charged in Ohio after troopers find 33 pounds of cocaine

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Florida woman is facing felony charges after she was found recently with 33 pounds of cocaine in Wood County during a traffic stop. On Sept. 19, members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a 2018 Dodge Ram cargo van with Texas registration for a turn signal violation on I-75 just before 3:30 p.m. "Criminal indicators" were observed by troopers, according to a news release, and a drug-sniffing dog was called to the scene.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Skating#The Toledo Metroparks
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy