Go 419: Fremont museum celebrates former President Hayes' 200th birthday
FREMONT, Ohio — One of Ohio's most famous citizens turns 200 next week. The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museum in Fremont has a full weekend of activities to celebrate the 19th president of the United States. Fremont's Rutherford B Hayes wore a lot of hats in his...
Ohio Means Jobs has stayed busy to help fill industry shortages
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — We're taking a closer look at what jobs are in the highest demand right now in northwest Ohio. It's the same fields that have seen a growing number of shortages over the years, specifically throughout the pandemic: medical industry, public safety and factory or manufacturing jobs.
AAA officials predict electric vehicles will soon pave the way for the auto industry
TOLEDO, Ohio — Electric vehicles could soon be the future of the auto industry. That's the latest from AAA, as the roadside assistance company celebrates National Drive Electric Week. So, it's a good thing that electric vehicle charging stations are popping up everywhere, from rest areas to fast-food restaurants....
Childhood cancer fighter now in remission, remembers twin sister lost 9 years ago
TOLEDO, Ohio — For Averyana and Jenni Monroe, remission of Averyana's Leukemia for the third time is cherished good news. But it comes with some pain, because her identical twin sister Adriyana isn't celebrating with them. "Sunday marks six years for Adriyana, so this week," Jenni said. "From our...
ProMedica agrees to pay UT medical school after AG Yost threatens to sue
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica has agreed to pay $7.6 million to the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences to make up for two outstanding monthly payments related to the health-care company's affiliation agreement with the medical school, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday. Last week,...
Virtual town hall to provide Ohioans Medicare informational session
OHIO, USA — The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) will hold a free, virtual town hall session to inform Ohioans of their health insurance options before the 2023 Medicare enrollment period begins. The virtual session, or webinar, will be held on Oct. 4 at 11:30 a.m. Ohio...
One person arrested, one at large in Monroe County skid steer, trailer theft
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Monroe County Sheriff's deputies recovered a skid steer and trailer stolen by two people in Ash Township, Michigan, on Tuesday. One of the people, a 34-year-old man from River Rouge, Michigan, was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a police chase. A police report said his name is currently being withheld pending formal arraignment in the 1st District Court. He is being held in jail on charges of larceny, receiving and concealing stolen property and fleeing and eluding.
'This is very biased, this is very harmful': TPS board looks at controversial Title IX bill
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio's Board of Education is considering changes some have said would cause discrimination in schools, and now, more people are coming out against a proposal from the Ohio Board of Education that defines gender as being born male or female, and not something that can be assigned or changed.
Volunteers set to clean northwest Ohio waterways Saturday
MAUMEE, Ohio — Clean water is an important issue for many people in northwest Ohio. This weekend, hundreds of volunteers will roll up their sleeves to make our waterways a little bit cleaner. This Saturday is the 26th annual Clean Your Streams event. The clean up happens every September...
Florida woman charged in Ohio after troopers find 33 pounds of cocaine
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Florida woman is facing felony charges after she was found recently with 33 pounds of cocaine in Wood County during a traffic stop. On Sept. 19, members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a 2018 Dodge Ram cargo van with Texas registration for a turn signal violation on I-75 just before 3:30 p.m. "Criminal indicators" were observed by troopers, according to a news release, and a drug-sniffing dog was called to the scene.
As GM moves to 'all EV future,' what does this mean for Jeep? Local political leaders give insight
TOLEDO, Ohio — UAW Local 12 President Bruce Baumhower said earlier this month that he was concerned about Jeep possibly transitioning to electric vehicles because nearly half the workforce would be cut. "People will lose jobs, you have plants that build the exhaust systems right now and people who...
AG Yost orders ProMedica to pay UT at least $3.8 million in 7 days, threatens lawsuit
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost ordered ProMedica on Wednesday to pay at least one of the two $3.8 million monthly payments it owes the University of Toledo's College of Medicine and Life Sciences in seven days, or the state will file a lawsuit. The payments are...
AP report: Ohio GOP House candidate Majewski has misrepresented military service
WASHINGTON — Campaigning for a northwestern Ohio congressional seat, Republican J.R. Majewski presents himself as an Air Force combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, once describing “tough” conditions including a lack of running water that forced him to go more than 40 days without a shower.
