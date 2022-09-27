Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Related
Blazer Buzz: UAB vs. Rice TV info, key matchups
LINE: UAB at -10.5. If UAB can avenge last year’s home loss to Rice while flexing its muscle in the first conference matchup of the season. 1. I’m Still Standing. The Blazers were outgained 2-to-1 in time of possession against Rice last year, an element that led to the eventual loss. The Owls currently lead the league in time of possession (35:40 avg) this season but the Blazers are also capable of keeping the ball in their hands, ranking third in the league (31:05) and sixth in the nation in the running game (253.3 ypg). An essential key for UAB is limiting opportunities for the Owls while maintaining control of the game flow.
‘He’s a guy’: How UAB’s Michael Fairbanks II earned starter status at SAM linebacker
Michael Fairbanks II has earned a nickname among his UAB football teammates. Not only a student of academics and art but a highly intelligent tactician that spends countless hours dissecting film and tendencies of upcoming opponents before spreading the gospel to his fellow defenders like a sermon on the mount.
Alabama in for a fight; USA and UAB out for revenge
Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
wvtm13.com
Alabama college football TV, live stream schedule for week 5
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Week five of the college football season kicks off Thursday night. Check out the TV listings and schedule of games involving teams in theAP Top 25 rankings, the SEC and the state of Alabama. Check out the video above!. — ALABAMA TEAMS. Alabama will battle Arkansas on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama football fan guide to Tide’s road game at Arkansas
Alabama fans, this is a big one. The Crimson Tide will roll into Fayetteville this weekend, set to play Arkansas for their second SEC game of the 2022 season. The series has been one-side, to say the least, with Nick Saban winning his last 15 games against the Hogs. But Sam Pittman’s squad gave the Tide all they could handle in 2021 and will look to finish the job at home on Saturday, with both teams still having everything to play for.
What you need to know about Alabama at Arkansas
Alabama is back on the road this week for its first road SEC game. Here’s what to know as these teams look to top the 77-point thriller from last season. More Tide-Hogs: The Arkansas Report: Alabama players and coaches preview road battle. Nick Saban previews Arkansas game on ‘Hey...
Hueytown puts on offensive show in victory over Paul W. Bryant
Hueytown’s statistics from Friday’s 75-7 victory over Paul W. Bryant sound like something from a video game. The Golden Gophers scored 11 touchdowns, with senior quarterback and Mr. Football candidate Earl Woods accounting for seven touchdowns. Woods had 216 all-purpose yards. Jabron Ellington added two rushing touchdowns and...
What confident Arkansas players said about No. 2 Alabama
It’s been 16 years since Arkansas walked off the field satisfied after a game with Alabama. There have been a few close calls -- 2010 and 2014 -- come to mind for games played in Fayetteville whole the Razorbacks gave Alabama a scare with a 42-35 final in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama Crimson Tide has 2 robots, known as Turf Tanks, paint athletic fields
The Alabama Crimson Tide has become such a college football powerhouse that it is even cutting edge in field maintenance. The grounds crew in Tuscaloosa has two line-painting robots, invented in Denmark, known as Turf Tanks. According to SI, the robots - which are 3 feet tall, are set up...
AL.com recruiting: Analyzing Alabama’s 2023 WRs
We’ve covered the quarterbacks and the running backs, you could guess what was coming next. On this week’s edition of the AL.com Recruiting Show, we’re analyzing Alabama’s future wide receivers. Sponsored by Inline Lighting, reporter Nick Alvarez and social media producer Patrick Greenfield break down the...
Thompson holds off Hewitt-Trussville 14-12 in slugfest
For the second week in a row, Thompson was on the ropes late in the fourth quarter, and for the second week in a row it didn’t matter as the Warriors held off Hewitt-Trussville 14-12. Thompson gave up a pair of field goals in the first half, but quarterback...
Hoover overcomes injuries, rolls to 7A, Region 3 win over Oak Mountain
Class 7A No. 4 Hoover was already without star running back Ahamari Williams due to a foot injury, and lost starting quarterback Brewer Smith to a shoulder injury early on against Oak Mountain. It was no problem, as backup quarterback Brody Stacey stepped in and led the Bucs to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shelby Reporter
Three local teams to represent the Magic City in new tournament
BIRMINGHAM – A new basketball tournament is joining the Magic City’s basketball schedule this winter. Knight Eady is hosting the first 256 versus 205 basketball tournament this January, and three local teams are preparing to represent Shelby County in the event. Knight Eady hosted a media day for...
Tremell Washington lifts Ramsay over Wenonah in first start at QB
Ramsay’s defense forced three turnovers in the first quarter and Ashton Ashford scored three times as the sixth-ranked Class 5A Rams drubbed Wenonah 41-6 on Thursday night in Birmingham. Ramsay (5-2, 4-0 in Region 5) got the rout started on the first possession of the game as Marquel Patterson...
The old-school fix for Alabama’s false-start issue
It took just two plays at Texas before Alabama got its first false start flag. Second-and-four became five yards harder when the noise of Darrell K Royal Stadium made things difficult for the Crimson Tide offensive line. The first of three false start flags that day in Austin continued a...
Center Point cruises to victory over Shades Valley
Center Point scored all its points in the first half and cruised to a 36-20 victory over Shades Valley in Class 6A, Region 6 play, clinching a playoff berth. The Eagles (6-1, 3-1) were led by senior running back Troy Bruce, who rushed for 225 yards on 13 carries and accounted for all 5 Center Point touchdowns.
Hewitt-Trussville grad Brent Key takes helm of the Ramblin’ Wreck
From The Tribune staff reports ATLANTA — Hewitt-Trussville Graduate Brent Key was named interim head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets on Tuesday, September 27. Key’s appointment was announced shortly after the firing of Head Coach Geoff Collins and the resignation of Athletics Director Todd Stansbury. Now in his fourth season on the coaching staff, […]
How Alabama football signs the highest-rated recruiting class in history
Last week brought the latest recruiting wins for Alabama among the class of 2023. Four-stars Jordan Renaud and Jalen Hale announced as Alabama addressed a few positions of need. The Crimson Tide also brought itself one step closer to history. Nick Saban’s group ranks first per 247Sports Composite team rankings....
Vestavia Hills rolls past Chelsea 52-10 to even season record
Junior quarterback John Paul Head ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as Vestavia Hills evened its record with a 52-10 win over Chelsea in the Class 7A, Region 3 game at Buddy Anderson Field at Reynolds Stadium. The Rebels, 3-3 on the year and 2-2 in region play,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Robert Griffin III explains why he ranked Ohio State above Alabama
Robert Griffin III has Georgia No. 1 in his ranking, and Ohio State ahead of Alabama as the Crimson Tide get set for a game at Arkansas this week. During an interview with The Spun, Griffin explained his reasoning. “Just because Alabama has struggled at times this year,” he said....
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
198K+
Followers
59K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0