AL.com

Blazer Buzz: UAB vs. Rice TV info, key matchups

LINE: UAB at -10.5. If UAB can avenge last year’s home loss to Rice while flexing its muscle in the first conference matchup of the season. 1. I’m Still Standing. The Blazers were outgained 2-to-1 in time of possession against Rice last year, an element that led to the eventual loss. The Owls currently lead the league in time of possession (35:40 avg) this season but the Blazers are also capable of keeping the ball in their hands, ranking third in the league (31:05) and sixth in the nation in the running game (253.3 ypg). An essential key for UAB is limiting opportunities for the Owls while maintaining control of the game flow.
AL.com

Alabama in for a fight; USA and UAB out for revenge

Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
wvtm13.com

Alabama college football TV, live stream schedule for week 5

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Week five of the college football season kicks off Thursday night. Check out the TV listings and schedule of games involving teams in theAP Top 25 rankings, the SEC and the state of Alabama. Check out the video above!. — ALABAMA TEAMS. Alabama will battle Arkansas on...
AL.com

Alabama football fan guide to Tide’s road game at Arkansas

Alabama fans, this is a big one. The Crimson Tide will roll into Fayetteville this weekend, set to play Arkansas for their second SEC game of the 2022 season. The series has been one-side, to say the least, with Nick Saban winning his last 15 games against the Hogs. But Sam Pittman’s squad gave the Tide all they could handle in 2021 and will look to finish the job at home on Saturday, with both teams still having everything to play for.
AL.com

What you need to know about Alabama at Arkansas

Alabama is back on the road this week for its first road SEC game. Here’s what to know as these teams look to top the 77-point thriller from last season. More Tide-Hogs: The Arkansas Report: Alabama players and coaches preview road battle. Nick Saban previews Arkansas game on ‘Hey...
AL.com

Hueytown puts on offensive show in victory over Paul W. Bryant

Hueytown’s statistics from Friday’s 75-7 victory over Paul W. Bryant sound like something from a video game. The Golden Gophers scored 11 touchdowns, with senior quarterback and Mr. Football candidate Earl Woods accounting for seven touchdowns. Woods had 216 all-purpose yards. Jabron Ellington added two rushing touchdowns and...
AL.com

AL.com recruiting: Analyzing Alabama’s 2023 WRs

We’ve covered the quarterbacks and the running backs, you could guess what was coming next. On this week’s edition of the AL.com Recruiting Show, we’re analyzing Alabama’s future wide receivers. Sponsored by Inline Lighting, reporter Nick Alvarez and social media producer Patrick Greenfield break down the...
Shelby Reporter

Three local teams to represent the Magic City in new tournament

BIRMINGHAM – A new basketball tournament is joining the Magic City’s basketball schedule this winter. Knight Eady is hosting the first 256 versus 205 basketball tournament this January, and three local teams are preparing to represent Shelby County in the event. Knight Eady hosted a media day for...
AL.com

The old-school fix for Alabama’s false-start issue

It took just two plays at Texas before Alabama got its first false start flag. Second-and-four became five yards harder when the noise of Darrell K Royal Stadium made things difficult for the Crimson Tide offensive line. The first of three false start flags that day in Austin continued a...
AL.com

Center Point cruises to victory over Shades Valley

Center Point scored all its points in the first half and cruised to a 36-20 victory over Shades Valley in Class 6A, Region 6 play, clinching a playoff berth. The Eagles (6-1, 3-1) were led by senior running back Troy Bruce, who rushed for 225 yards on 13 carries and accounted for all 5 Center Point touchdowns.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Robert Griffin III explains why he ranked Ohio State above Alabama

Robert Griffin III has Georgia No. 1 in his ranking, and Ohio State ahead of Alabama as the Crimson Tide get set for a game at Arkansas this week. During an interview with The Spun, Griffin explained his reasoning. “Just because Alabama has struggled at times this year,” he said....
