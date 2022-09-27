Read full article on original website
Euro zone bond yields rise as German inflation flares; UK gilts flag
LONDON/MILAN Sept 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Thursday, unwinding most of the previous day's gains, after German inflation data reignited investor concerns over yet more interest-rates rises. Meanwhile, UK bond holders resumed their selling of gilts after the Bank of England (BoE) stepped in on...
India govt cuts its 2022/23 planned borrowing marginally
NEW DELHI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Indian government cut its 2022/23 planned borrowing marginally despite higher spending on food and fertiliser due to the Ukraine crisis, partly helped by buoyant tax collections. The government cut its 2022/23 gross borrowing plan to 14.21 trillion rupees ($173.91 billion) from 14.31 trillion...
UK's Kwarteng tells bankers: we are committed to fiscal discipline
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng told investment bank executives on Wednesday that the government was committed to fiscal discipline and that he was working closely with the Bank of England and budget forecasters. "The Chancellor underlined the government's clear commitment to fiscal discipline and reiterated...
ECB eyes jumbo rate hike to fight inflation even as debtors suffer
VILNIUS/FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - ECB policymakers voiced more support on Thursday for another big interest rate hike as inflation in the euro zone's biggest economy hit double digits, blasting past expectations and heralding another record reading for the bloc as a whole. The European Central Bank has raised rates...
ECB policymakers back jumbo rate hike as German inflation soars above 10%
VILNIUS/FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - ECB policymakers continued to line up on Thursday behind another big interest rate hike as inflation in the euro zone's biggest economy hit double digits, blasting past expectations and heralding another record reading for the bloc as a whole. The European Central Bank has raised...
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Gold prices holding support above $1,650 as U.S. GDP contracts 0.6% in Q2 in line with expectations
(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing some renewed selling pressure but is largely ignoring an in-line contraction in the U.S. economy during the second quarter. Thursday, Commerce Department said in its third and final reading that U.S. Gross Domestic Product fell 0.6% in the second quarter, unchanged from the previous estimate.
Bank of England seeks to stem bond market turmoil after tax cut storm
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of England sought to quell a fire-storm in Britain's bond markets, saying it would buy as much government debt as needed to restore order after new Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax cut plans triggered financial chaos. Having failed to cool the sell-off with...
Germany agrees 200 bln euro package to shield against surging energy prices
BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz set out a 200 billion euro ($194 billion) "defensive shield" on Thursday to protect companies and consumers against the impact of soaring energy prices. Europe's biggest economy is trying to cope with surging gas and electricity costs caused largely by a...
Sterling turns positive as dollar wavers and PM Truss defends economic plans
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sterling fell as much as 1% on Thursday before cutting losses and turning positive as the dollar wavered and British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended the government's economic plans. Truss said big tax cuts were the right path for Britain and refused to consider reversing...
Sterling, euro rally against dollar after BoE buys UK bonds
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - After tumbling earlier, sterling rallied against the dollar on Wednesday following the Bank of England's (BOE) purchase of UK government bonds, letting some air out of the greenback's progress broadly after it had touched a fresh 20-year high. The BoE said it received 2.587...
UK's Truss sticks with tax cuts as she breaks silence after market rout
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she would stick to her controversial plan to reignite economic growth, breaking her silence after nearly a week of financial market chaos triggered by the government's push for huge tax cuts. A day after the Bank of...
Fed's Bullard doesn't see UK situation affecting U.S. economy
Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is mostly insulated from turmoil in UK markets, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday, a day after the Bank of England resumed its bond-buying in an emergency move to protect pension funds from partial collapse. "We certainly saw some...
European shares pare losses as BoE seeks to stabilise markets
Sept 28 (Reuters) - European shares rallied from session lows on Wednesday led by UK's blue-chip index after the Bank of England said it would purchase bonds to stabilise the market shaken by British government's mini-budget. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) was down 0.7% by 1100 GMT, after falling...
Fed's Evans: expect to reach top Fed policy rate by March
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates expeditiously to address very high, persistent inflation, and will likely get U.S. short-term borrowing costs to where they need to be by early next year, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Wednesday. Most Fed policymakers...
Moody's flags Oct 21 as crucial date for UK rating
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Moody's top European analyst has flagged Oct. 21 as the next crucial date for Britain's credit rating following the firm's negative assessment this week of the government's new debt-fuelled spending plans. Rating firms set out when they intend to review European governments' creditworthiness before the...
Zambia plans to acquire "golden shares" in mining sector, finmin says
LUSAKA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Zambian government plans to enhance its participation in the country's mining sector by acquiring "golden shares" in mining companies, finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Friday. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Fed's Daly: do not want to tip economy into downturn
Sept 27 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank is "resolute" about bringing down high inflation but also wants to do so "as gently as possible" so as not to drive the economy into a downturn. It is important,...
Bank of Mexico hikes rates to record 9.25%, signals more hikes possible
MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico hiked its key interest rate on Thursday by 75 basis points to a record 9.25%, in line with forecasts and following in the footsteps of the U.S. Federal Reserve's own recent three-quarter of a percentage point increase. The bank's five...
