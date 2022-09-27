Read full article on original website
cnsmaryland.org
Maryland educators eye better pay following new Baltimore County deal
ANNAPOLIS- Teachers, their unions and school systems across the state are taking note of the deal to give Baltimore County gives teachers a raise as they consider their own local education systems. Baltimore County’s $76 million compensation package plan looks to improve teacher pay and increase teacher retention rates ,...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her elementary school teachers...
weaa.org
Town hall scheduled to address ongoing violence in Baltimore County Public Schools
(Towson, MD) -- The Baltimore County Parent Student Coalition is scheduled to hold a town hall meeting to address the rash of school violence that has marred the start of the new school year. The group says the intent of the meeting is to discuss ongoing problems within Baltimore County...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County prepares to build new $154M Lansdowne High School
LANSDOWNE, Md. — Baltimore County's aging Lansdowne High School will be replaced with a new, $154 million structure. Baltimore County Public Schools planned a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to announce its plans to replace the school that was built in the early 1960s and is showing its age. The new...
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor P.M. Smith on School Attendance
Nearly one month into the new school year and more than 1 ,000 Baltimore City School students are being marked missing. The school system is attempting to track down these students. Long time Baltimore resident, Pastor P.M. Smith joins the morning team to provide a look at what is happening.
'It's been pretty bad': Families share concerns at BCPS coalition meeting
BCPS parents say enough is enough, and they want to see change, which is why they formed the Baltimore County Parent and Student Coalition.
wypr.org
Baltimore City to email water bills for the first time
Baltimore City will move into the 21st century with a new system for residents to pay water bills on Oct. 1. The otherwise archaic system required residents to rely on paper bills in the mail. For the first time, residents can sign up to get all future bills emailed alongside email reminders, auto pay and payment by text message.
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers say local election officials violated state law by opening fewer polling places
The number of locations where voters could cast their ballots during July’s primary decreased from the last statewide election in 2018, according to state data. It’s unclear how many, if any, counties will bump the number of polling places back up for November’s general election. Though the change statewide was relatively small at about 3%, some counties saw significant declines.
Wbaltv.com
3 Baltimore violence-intervention programs split $5M in federal funds
Three Baltimore violence-intervention programs will split $5 million from the U.S. Department of Justice. The funding announced Thursday will go to Roca, the Black Mental Health Alliance and to Living Classrooms. The DOJ said it's impressed with the results of the programs and the overall collaborative approach the city is taking to fight crime, so the money will be used to expand their efforts in and around Baltimore City.
CBS News
Six indicted in large drug ring spanning over Howard and Baltimore counties, Baltimore City
Six people are facing multiple drug and criminal charges that span over multiple counties within the WJZ viewing area, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Thursday in Baltimore. Those charges including participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute and firearm-related counts in Howard...
Wbaltv.com
City Council hearing addresses E. coli, officials seek answers about communication
In a push to get answers to the E. coli water contamination in west Baltimore, City Council members continued its series of hearings into the problem. A boil-water advisory was issued on Sept. 5 due to E. coli found in three water samples in the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park neighborhoods. The advisory was partially lifted on Sept. 7 for a portion of the city and areas of concern in southwestern Baltimore County. Then, it was completely lifted on Sept. 9.
Wbaltv.com
Dunbar High School students take up life-saving skills in class
Some Baltimore City high school students are picking up valuable life-saving skills right in their classroom. They are the kind of skills to give them a head-start in a career that's in high demand. These students at Dunbar High School have been enrolled in an EMT program since 10th grade...
Off-duty DC police officer shopping with mother hit by car, critically hurt in Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. said that one of its off-duty officers had critical injuries after a car hit the officer in Prince George’s County, Md. Friday monring. MPD said it happened at 10501 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., which is where Shoppers grocery store […]
mocoshow.com
7 of Top 10 Public High Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo; All MCPS High Schools In Top Half of Rankings, According to Niche
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 7 of the top 10 public high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Poolesville High School earning the top spot (All MCPS schools listed can be seen below and there are 282 public high schools in the state).
WUSA
Ex-Maryland state park manager accused of raping victim multiple times
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Detectives arrested a former Maryland state park manager Tuesday on rape and assault charges. Investigators say 71-year-old Michael Browning sexually assaulted a woman several times over a six-month period while employed by The Maryland Park Service. Browning is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
Nottingham MD
Juvenile arrested following fight at Perry Hall High School
NOTTINGHAM, MD—A juvenile was arrested following a fight at Perry Hall High School on Wednesday. Police say the fight occurred near dismissal time on September 28th. Additional details have not yet been released, however Julie Henn with the Board of Education of Baltimore County posted the following update on Wednesday evening:
Feds indict former Baltimore prosecutor for using position to stalk ex's
A former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney faces up to 100 years in federal prison for allegedly using his position of power to stalk his former romantic partners.
Maryland Man Working IT For Fairfax County Busted For Elaborate Embezzlement Scheme, Police Say
A Maryland man who worked in the IT department for Fairfax County in Virginia is facing charges for an elaborate embezzlement scheme that saw him walk away with more than 150 Wi-Fi routers, authorities announced. Kevin Jefferson, 43, was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department following a two-week investigation...
Wbaltv.com
Towson U students learn about the effects of Tropical Storm Ian in meteorology class
TOWSON, Md. — Tropical storm Ian Is a textbook topic for students studying geography and meteorology at Towson University. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. A professor is helping students make the connection between what's happening in...
Washington Examiner
Virginia students walk out of school in protest of Youngkin's transgender policies
Students at nearly 100 different Virginia public schools are staging walkouts Tuesday to protest new policies from Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) that require schools to obtain parental consent before allowing students to adopt new gender identities at school. The protests are being organized by the Fairfax County -based Pride Liberation...
