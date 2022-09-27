Three Baltimore violence-intervention programs will split $5 million from the U.S. Department of Justice. The funding announced Thursday will go to Roca, the Black Mental Health Alliance and to Living Classrooms. The DOJ said it's impressed with the results of the programs and the overall collaborative approach the city is taking to fight crime, so the money will be used to expand their efforts in and around Baltimore City.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO