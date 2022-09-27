ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
cnsmaryland.org

Maryland educators eye better pay following new Baltimore County deal

ANNAPOLIS- Teachers, their unions and school systems across the state are taking note of the deal to give Baltimore County gives teachers a raise as they consider their own local education systems. Baltimore County’s $76 million compensation package plan looks to improve teacher pay and increase teacher retention rates ,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow

Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her elementary school teachers...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Education
City
Towson, MD
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Towson, MD
Education
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Education
Towson, MD
Government
foxbaltimore.com

Pastor P.M. Smith on School Attendance

Nearly one month into the new school year and more than 1 ,000 Baltimore City School students are being marked missing. The school system is attempting to track down these students. Long time Baltimore resident, Pastor P.M. Smith joins the morning team to provide a look at what is happening.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore City to email water bills for the first time

Baltimore City will move into the 21st century with a new system for residents to pay water bills on Oct. 1. The otherwise archaic system required residents to rely on paper bills in the mail. For the first time, residents can sign up to get all future bills emailed alongside email reminders, auto pay and payment by text message.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Maryland lawmakers say local election officials violated state law by opening fewer polling places

The number of locations where voters could cast their ballots during July’s primary decreased from the last statewide election in 2018, according to state data. It’s unclear how many, if any, counties will bump the number of polling places back up for November’s general election. Though the change statewide was relatively small at about 3%, some counties saw significant declines.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Bcps Superintendent
Wbaltv.com

3 Baltimore violence-intervention programs split $5M in federal funds

Three Baltimore violence-intervention programs will split $5 million from the U.S. Department of Justice. The funding announced Thursday will go to Roca, the Black Mental Health Alliance and to Living Classrooms. The DOJ said it's impressed with the results of the programs and the overall collaborative approach the city is taking to fight crime, so the money will be used to expand their efforts in and around Baltimore City.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

City Council hearing addresses E. coli, officials seek answers about communication

In a push to get answers to the E. coli water contamination in west Baltimore, City Council members continued its series of hearings into the problem. A boil-water advisory was issued on Sept. 5 due to E. coli found in three water samples in the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park neighborhoods. The advisory was partially lifted on Sept. 7 for a portion of the city and areas of concern in southwestern Baltimore County. Then, it was completely lifted on Sept. 9.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Dunbar High School students take up life-saving skills in class

Some Baltimore City high school students are picking up valuable life-saving skills right in their classroom. They are the kind of skills to give them a head-start in a career that's in high demand. These students at Dunbar High School have been enrolled in an EMT program since 10th grade...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
mocoshow.com

7 of Top 10 Public High Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo; All MCPS High Schools In Top Half of Rankings, According to Niche

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 7 of the top 10 public high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Poolesville High School earning the top spot (All MCPS schools listed can be seen below and there are 282 public high schools in the state).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA

Ex-Maryland state park manager accused of raping victim multiple times

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Detectives arrested a former Maryland state park manager Tuesday on rape and assault charges. Investigators say 71-year-old Michael Browning sexually assaulted a woman several times over a six-month period while employed by The Maryland Park Service. Browning is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Juvenile arrested following fight at Perry Hall High School

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A juvenile was arrested following a fight at Perry Hall High School on Wednesday. Police say the fight occurred near dismissal time on September 28th. Additional details have not yet been released, however Julie Henn with the Board of Education of Baltimore County posted the following update on Wednesday evening:
NOTTINGHAM, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy