Kansas State

KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,500

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,645 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 21, to Wednesday September 28, for a total of 878,499 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 476 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on September 21, for a total of 9,555. The large increase in deaths is attributed to OVS death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths, according to the KDHE.
Parents of disabled Kan. kids: Expand aid, fix health care system issues

TOPEKA — A Kansas mother struggling to balance treating her cancer with caring for her disabled children urged lawmakers Monday to provide more support for people like her. Kathy Keck, a mother of five kids, three of whom have developmental and medical disabilities, said she left the workforce more than five years ago to care for her children. Now, with a mastectomy scheduled, Keck said she doesn’t know who will watch them while she is recovering.
IAN: 1.9M without power in Florida; 20+ possible deaths

State emergency officials have confirmed a death in central Polk County and 20 more deaths are being investigated following Ian’s devastation in Florida. Meanwhile, 1.9 million homes and business are still without power, according to information from a news conference Friday morning. President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak...
Kansas police recruit officer accused of criminal threat

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a police recruit in connection with an alleged criminal threat. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday the Wichita Police Department responded to a domestic violence disturbance in the 1700 block of South Beech Street in Wichita, according to Office Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on...
Former Kan. GOP governor endorses Kelly's re-election

TOPEKA — Former Republican Gov. Mike Hayden endorsed Tuesday the reelection of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Hayden, who served as the state’s governor from 1987 to 1991, joined former GOP Gov. Bill Graves and former Democratic Govs. Kathleen Sebelius and John Carlin in urging Kansans to vote for Kelly on Nov. 8.
Woman charged in Kansas gentlemen’s club killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman accused in connection with the August 2020 deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Wichita made her first court appearance Tuesday. Autumn Metcalf, 31 of Wichita, is charged with solicitation to commit murder in the 1st degree, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
Hutchinson Airport to seek control tower replacement

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Pieter Miller with the Hutchinson Airport told Hutch Post Tuesday they are going to apply again for federal dollars to get the air traffic control tower replaced. "There was money specifically set aside to update federal contract control towers," Miller said. "Towers that were built by...
Police: Kansas felon stabbed victim 30 times

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack and have a suspect in custody. Just before 6:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a stabbing that occurred in the 400 block of West Central in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While en route to the call, officers learned a...
