TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,645 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 21, to Wednesday September 28, for a total of 878,499 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 476 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on September 21, for a total of 9,555. The large increase in deaths is attributed to OVS death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths, according to the KDHE.
TOPEKA — Enrollment at state universities, community colleges and technical colleges in Kansas this fall semester dwindled 1% to accentuate a five-year decline in student headcount of more than 9%, officials said Thursday. The Kansas Board of Regents, which has oversight roles among seven universities, 19 community colleges and...
TOPEKA — A Kansas mother struggling to balance treating her cancer with caring for her disabled children urged lawmakers Monday to provide more support for people like her. Kathy Keck, a mother of five kids, three of whom have developmental and medical disabilities, said she left the workforce more than five years ago to care for her children. Now, with a mastectomy scheduled, Keck said she doesn’t know who will watch them while she is recovering.
LAWRENCE — Tish Cobb figures she lost about $15,000 in the spring of 2020 when state and local health orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus shut down her hair salon. “I lost business,” she said, “for eight weeks.”. Subsequent orders that limited the number...
State emergency officials have confirmed a death in central Polk County and 20 more deaths are being investigated following Ian’s devastation in Florida. Meanwhile, 1.9 million homes and business are still without power, according to information from a news conference Friday morning. President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak...
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday announced that her administration has begun the process of distributing $51 million in bonuses for direct care workers at Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS) providers, according to a statement from her office. Governor Kelly announced the bonus payments early this year.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden addressed the nation Friday afternoon, focusing on uniting the country as Florida begins to survey the damage left by a Category 4 hurricane, while states further up the coast prepare for the impact from Hurricane Ian. “As you all know, the situation in Florida...
KANSAS CITY (AP) —A Missouri judge on Tuesday allowed a Christian boarding school to remain open for now, scheduling two days of hearings in October to determine its fate after multiple current and former students alleged widespread abuse. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle's ruling came a day...
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Republicans redrew Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids ' suburban Kansas City, Kansas-area district this year to make a third term harder for her to win, adding rural areas where former President Donald Trump did well and removing urban areas that Davids had carried handily. But...
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a police recruit in connection with an alleged criminal threat. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday the Wichita Police Department responded to a domestic violence disturbance in the 1700 block of South Beech Street in Wichita, according to Office Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on...
TOPEKA — Former Republican Gov. Mike Hayden endorsed Tuesday the reelection of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Hayden, who served as the state’s governor from 1987 to 1991, joined former GOP Gov. Bill Graves and former Democratic Govs. Kathleen Sebelius and John Carlin in urging Kansans to vote for Kelly on Nov. 8.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A constitutional question is on the ballot in November that, if approved, would give the Kansas Legislature the power to overturn administrative regulations. "Right now, in Kansas, there is a missing puzzle piece to making sure that Kansas is as efficient as possible when it comes...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a short-term spending bill on Thursday that would avert a partial government shutdown when the current fiscal year ends at midnight Friday and provide another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine as it seeks to repel Russia's brutal invasion. The bill...
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman accused in connection with the August 2020 deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Wichita made her first court appearance Tuesday. Autumn Metcalf, 31 of Wichita, is charged with solicitation to commit murder in the 1st degree, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged animal cruelty and seized dozens of dogs. On September 23, Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to check the welfare of several dogs located at 1076 West 120th Avenue in rural Conway Springs, according to the sheriff's office. The...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Pieter Miller with the Hutchinson Airport told Hutch Post Tuesday they are going to apply again for federal dollars to get the air traffic control tower replaced. "There was money specifically set aside to update federal contract control towers," Miller said. "Towers that were built by...
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A child was injured in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Monday in Shawnee County. According to Deputy Abigail Christian. A Kia Optima driven by 64-year-old was westbound in the 8100 block of SE U.S 40 and struck a 12-year-old child in the road. American Medical Response transported the...
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack and have a suspect in custody. Just before 6:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a stabbing that occurred in the 400 block of West Central in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While en route to the call, officers learned a...
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a vehicle accident with a disturbance at Murdock and West Street in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. At the scene, officers locate several citizens providing...
