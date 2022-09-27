Wisconsin is banding together with five other Midwestern states to promote development of a “clean hydrogen” economy. The states – Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana – will work together with Wisconsin to identify opportunities for advancing sustainably produced hydrogen. It can be a carbon-free energy source, according to a non-binding agreement signed by the six governors. According to a memorandum of understanding, the states view clean hydrogen as an opportunity to leverage existing industry and infrastructure to promote economic growth and energy independence while reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.

