agupdate.com
Do the ‘4Rs’ apply to manure management?
Editor’s note: The following was written by Melissa Wilson, University of Minnesota Extension manure management specialist, and Chryseis Modderman, Extension manure management educator for the Minnesota Crop News website on Sept. 20. Writer Carol Bishop Hipps spoke of fall as “the mellow, messy, leaf-kicking, perfect pause between the opposing...
agupdate.com
Home-heating costs expected to soar
For a second year in a row Wisconsin residents will likely spend hundreds of dollars more to heat their homes, thanks to skyrocketing fuel prices. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association estimates it will cost more than $1,200 to heat an average home this winter, an increase of more than 17 percent compared to the previous winter.
agupdate.com
Norwood focuses on long-term sustainability goals for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — John Norwood knows he has his work cut out for him. He is a Democrat running for secretary of agriculture in a state that is trending Republican. He wasn’t born in Iowa and who didn’t grow up on a farm. And he is running against an incumbent. But he is upbeat.
agupdate.com
Weather trends challenge beef producers
BAYLIS, Ill. — Some ongoing weather patterns will pose challenges to beef producers in the future, but there will likely also be opportunities for Midwest farmers, Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford told producers at the Orr Beef Research Center Field Day Sept. 1. It is warmer and wetter in...
agupdate.com
Coalition gets family message to consumers
It’s true that farming is family business. But that message doesn’t always make its way to the public. Illinois Farm Families was formed to change that, and the group believes it has had success. “Our goal is to maintain farmers’ social license to farm,” said Gracie Pierson, consumer...
agupdate.com
Learn how to help others in trouble
COMET™ is a short two-hour program offered by University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension educators for agricultural and rural communities in Wisconsin. COMET stands for “Changing Our Mental and Emotional Trajectory.” The program can be offered in-person as a standalone workshop, attached to a larger conference or on a virtual platform. The maximum number of participants for any of the formats is 30.
agupdate.com
What is agritourism and is it for you?
Today my mind is on agritourism opportunities as I prepare for some upcoming educational and networking opportunities for those who are interested in agritourism. And with the first day of fall quickly approaching, I am also thinking of opportunities to squeeze in some last-minute vacation time. Maybe an agritourism location will be on that list!
agupdate.com
Midwest to promote clean hydrogen
Wisconsin is banding together with five other Midwestern states to promote development of a “clean hydrogen” economy. The states – Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana – will work together with Wisconsin to identify opportunities for advancing sustainably produced hydrogen. It can be a carbon-free energy source, according to a non-binding agreement signed by the six governors. According to a memorandum of understanding, the states view clean hydrogen as an opportunity to leverage existing industry and infrastructure to promote economic growth and energy independence while reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.
agupdate.com
Quality seed is key to boosting home lawns
Homeowners have many options when it comes to planting a lawn. The region is known for such cool-season grasses as tall fescue and bluegrass, and warm-season favorites zoysia and bermuda. “But,” says Dennis Patton, a horticulture agent with K-State Research and Extension’s office in Johnson County, “they all struggle at...
agupdate.com
$2 billion in Iowa soybeans, corn destined for Taiwan
DES MOINES — More than $2.6 billion of Iowa soybeans and corn will be purchased by Taiwan, according to letters of intent signed during a ceremony at the Iowa Capitol Sept. 20. A trade delegation from Taiwan joined Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa agriculture secretary Mike Naig in signing...
agupdate.com
Honoree heeds call to service
MADISON, Wis. – Liz Henry’s continuing dedication to Wisconsin agriculture and the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences embodies has earned her the college’s Honorary Recognition Award. Henry said she’s humbled by the award, and feels fortunate to have had many mentors and advisers in...
