Great Bend, KS

RUSSELL — Patricia Davids is an internationally published, award-winning, USA Today bestselling author of 50 inspirational and Amish romance novels, primarily published by Harper Collins’ Harlequin imprint. Born and raised in central Kansas, Patricia combines her faith, Midwest values and quirky humor into emotionally rich, sweet romance stories that deal with contemporary issues. She has sold over 3,000,000 books world-wide since her first novel appeared in stores in 2005. A former NICU nurse, Patricia currently resides on a farm near Abilene, with one spoiled dog named Sugar and her special needs cat called Weeble.
The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be sponsoring a Fall Middle School Dance. The dance will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center located at 2715 18th Street from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. for all Great Bend Middle School students. Admission is...
The city of Great Bend is looking to improve the area with its Quality of Life projects. Great Bend Kiwanis Club is eyeing a project of its own. The club would like to help with the installation of new playground equipment and a bathroom in the park located just off 281 Bypass between Broadway and Park streets. Great Bend Kiwanis Board Member Suresh Maharjan said kids on the east side of the city also need a safe place to play.
Great Bend Chamber of Commerce After Hours with ﻿Nex-Tech Wireless is Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5 - 7 p.m. at 2827 10th Street. Enjoy food and beverages exclusively from Kansas (like Dry Lake Brewing beer), hear about their Nex-Tech Wireless' promotions, learn how to get a FREE Apple Watch and register to win door prizes including Bluetooth earbuds and a speaker.
The 2022 Fall Homecoming candidates at Hoisington High School are Ava Henry, Kortney Lang, Addy Mason, Addy Guthrie, Sydney Strong, Kanye Cross, Karter Wolf, Leyton Haxton, MJ Aylward and Chase Steinert. The crowing ceremony will take place Friday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the football field prior to the...
RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The small Russell County town of Gorham recently got a little sweeter. An area resident recently decided to quit her day job and open a bakery, making cakes, cookies and pies, all from her grandmother’s recipes. Sitting just outside of Gorham, Indulge Sweet Treats...
School board lunch meetings are back in session. With the start of the USD 428 school year last month, the board of education resumed its on-site luncheons with a meeting at Park Elementary School Thursday at noon. Park Principal Kelsey Sciacca highlighted some changes in her school for the upcoming year with an overall theme of getting back to normal.
On Oct. 5, the Kansas Republican Party will kick off a six-day, 27-stop, statewide bus tour. The bus tour will be headlined by Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Republican congressional candidates. Senator Roger Marshall will speak at all stops, and other Republican leaders and candidates will participate along the tour.
Hays USD 489 will be sending surveys soon to the high school and middle school parents on a proposed rebranding of the high school and middle school. As part of a bond issue passed in May, USD 489 will build a new high school and renovate the current high school building into a middle school.
There is concern for the mental health of a runaway central-Kansas teenager who appears to be on the move. Alex Nunez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Great Bend. It's believed he is on his way to Wichita, his family shares. Alex was last seen wearing a black...
The National Weather Service says there will be a very high risk for grassland fires in areas of central and south central Kansas for the afternoon. Dry conditions and gusty winds have elevated the fire danger for an area west of a line from Russell to Hutchinson to Wellington. That covers Reno, Kingman, Harper, Pratt, Barber and Barton counties.
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

