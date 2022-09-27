Read full article on original website
Related
Best-selling romance author to visit Russell
RUSSELL — Patricia Davids is an internationally published, award-winning, USA Today bestselling author of 50 inspirational and Amish romance novels, primarily published by Harper Collins’ Harlequin imprint. Born and raised in central Kansas, Patricia combines her faith, Midwest values and quirky humor into emotionally rich, sweet romance stories that deal with contemporary issues. She has sold over 3,000,000 books world-wide since her first novel appeared in stores in 2005. A former NICU nurse, Patricia currently resides on a farm near Abilene, with one spoiled dog named Sugar and her special needs cat called Weeble.
Great Bend Middle School dance is Friday
The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be sponsoring a Fall Middle School Dance. The dance will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center located at 2715 18th Street from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. for all Great Bend Middle School students. Admission is...
Great Bend Pilot Club designates Richardson as ambassador
To celebrate Pilot International Founders’ Month, the Pilot Club of Great Bend annually honors one of their members by designating them Pilot International Club Ambassador. Vicki Richardson was chosen as the Great Bend Pilot International (PI) Ambassador for 2022 - 2023. The PI Ambassador is a member who has...
Local Kiwanis looking to improve park on east side of Great Bend
The city of Great Bend is looking to improve the area with its Quality of Life projects. Great Bend Kiwanis Club is eyeing a project of its own. The club would like to help with the installation of new playground equipment and a bathroom in the park located just off 281 Bypass between Broadway and Park streets. Great Bend Kiwanis Board Member Suresh Maharjan said kids on the east side of the city also need a safe place to play.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Bend gearing up for Flatlander Half Marathon, 5K Oct. 15
Exercise breeding exercise. That's one of the primary goals for the Flatlander Half Marathon and 5K runs coming to Great Bend on Oct. 15. Back for a seventh year, the event not only promotes physical well-being, but also raises money for Be Well Barton County. "The initial intent of the...
Great Bend Chamber After Hours event Thursday
Great Bend Chamber of Commerce After Hours with Nex-Tech Wireless is Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5 - 7 p.m. at 2827 10th Street. Enjoy food and beverages exclusively from Kansas (like Dry Lake Brewing beer), hear about their Nex-Tech Wireless' promotions, learn how to get a FREE Apple Watch and register to win door prizes including Bluetooth earbuds and a speaker.
Chamber welcomes Great Bend photography business' new location
From the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce... Congratulations to Chelsea Mitchell Photography for moving to their new location at the Riggs Studio Building. For 14 years, Chelsea has served over hundreds of clients, with many returning yearly for family portraits and other milestones. "I am excited to be the third...
Homecoming candidates for Hoisington High School
The 2022 Fall Homecoming candidates at Hoisington High School are Ava Henry, Kortney Lang, Addy Mason, Addy Guthrie, Sydney Strong, Kanye Cross, Karter Wolf, Leyton Haxton, MJ Aylward and Chase Steinert. The crowing ceremony will take place Friday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the football field prior to the...
RELATED PEOPLE
KWCH.com
Unique bakery opens outside Gorham, Kansas
RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The small Russell County town of Gorham recently got a little sweeter. An area resident recently decided to quit her day job and open a bakery, making cakes, cookies and pies, all from her grandmother’s recipes. Sitting just outside of Gorham, Indulge Sweet Treats...
Park Elementary in Great Bend ready to get back to normal
School board lunch meetings are back in session. With the start of the USD 428 school year last month, the board of education resumed its on-site luncheons with a meeting at Park Elementary School Thursday at noon. Park Principal Kelsey Sciacca highlighted some changes in her school for the upcoming year with an overall theme of getting back to normal.
Cause of bakery fire in Victoria ruled undetermined
The fire marshal has ruled the cause of a fire at Fork That Bakery in Victoria as undetermined. Fire crews were called to the bakery, 201 E. Main, Tuesday night for a report of smoke coming from the roof of the building. Victoria Fire Chief John Weber said fire officials...
Kansas Republican Party bus tour to stop in Great Bend
On Oct. 5, the Kansas Republican Party will kick off a six-day, 27-stop, statewide bus tour. The bus tour will be headlined by Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Republican congressional candidates. Senator Roger Marshall will speak at all stops, and other Republican leaders and candidates will participate along the tour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
🎙 USD 489 to consider rebranding Hays High, Middle schools
Hays USD 489 will be sending surveys soon to the high school and middle school parents on a proposed rebranding of the high school and middle school. As part of a bond issue passed in May, USD 489 will build a new high school and renovate the current high school building into a middle school.
A plan to extend Great Bend’s hike & bike path to the north
The Great Bend Hike & Bike path includes approximately six miles that starts from the west side of town, angles south over Railroad Avenue and then follows the Arkansas River east. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis said there have been talks for years of extending the trail from the...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alex Nunez
There is concern for the mental health of a runaway central-Kansas teenager who appears to be on the move. Alex Nunez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Great Bend. It's believed he is on his way to Wichita, his family shares. Alex was last seen wearing a black...
classiccountry1070.com
Fire danger high for central and south central Kansas
The National Weather Service says there will be a very high risk for grassland fires in areas of central and south central Kansas for the afternoon. Dry conditions and gusty winds have elevated the fire danger for an area west of a line from Russell to Hutchinson to Wellington. That covers Reno, Kingman, Harper, Pratt, Barber and Barton counties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4-H Week: Barton Co. Commission hears from area 4-H ambassadors
It's not just for farm kids. Area 4-H Ambassadors Ailey Williams and Parker Dicks spoke at Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting in preparation for National 4-H Week that runs from Oct. 2-8. The week celebrates the impact 4-H makes by empowering youth with the skills they need throughout life. "4-H...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0