Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Westwood vs Woodbury Central football action
Westwood plays Woodbury Central in football action Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Sloan, Iowa. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Sioux City Journal
Point of emphasis: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic posts stop sign on Hull Trinity Christian's offense 3-0
A vice-like defensive effort helped Le Mars Gehlen Catholic squeeze Hull Trinity Christian 3-0 in a shutout performance on September 29 in Iowa girls high school volleyball. Recently on September 22, Hull Trinity Christian squared off with Hinton in a volleyball game . For more, click here. You're reading a...
Sioux City, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Sioux City Journal
University of South Dakota football hopes to use open week to its advantage
VERMILLION, S.D. – It has been a long month for the South Dakota Coyote football program. The Coyotes are 1-3 after facing one of the most difficult schedules in the nation to this point, and have an open week before continuing the Missouri Valley Football Conference grind next week at South Dakota State in Brookings.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic secures a win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 3-2
Riding a wave of production, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic surfed over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 3-2 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High on September 29 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation....
Sioux City Journal
Plans set for Sioux City East High homecoming week
SIOUX CITY – Sioux City Community School District’s East High School will celebrate Homecoming Week, Oct. 3-8. Coronation will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the East High School auditorium. In addition, the following spirit days and events are planned:. • Monday: Royal Ball Day;. •...
kiwaradio.com
Burn Ban Northwest Iowa County Count Hits Five
Northwest, Iowa — Field fires have begun to spring up around northwest Iowa recently, and that has prompted Crawford County to join Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, and O’Brien in instituting a burn ban. A field fire in northwest Iowa this week caused more than half a million dollars in damage and area fire departments were dispatched to battle a blaze in a field being harvested.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City native set to hit 'super' age of 110
SIOUX CITY — Growing up in Sioux City, Rose Mary Rizk and her sisters would sneak onto streetcars in their Morningside neighborhood. Fully aware of their presence, the conductors would play along, dropping the girls off near a candy store, where they would buy divinity before catching another streetcar home.
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
Sioux City Journal
Oto home a "complete loss" after early morning blaze
OTO, Iowa — At about 4:10 a.m., Friday, Woodbury County Deputies responded to a structure fire call at 214 First Ave. No injuries were reported because of the blaze but the home is considered a "complete loss" according to Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan. Oto Fire and Rescue was...
Sioux City Journal
Burn ban initiated in most of Woodbury County
SIOUX CITY – A large portion of Woodbury County was placed under a burn ban at 6 p.m. Friday. The areas included in the ban are: Anthon, Bronson, Correctionville, Cushing, Danbury, Lawton, Moville, Oto, Pierson, Salix, Sergeant Bluff, Sloan and Smithland. This only applies to the portions within Woodbury...
KLEM
KLEM News for Friday, September 30
Summit Carbon Solutions announced Thursday that they have signed easement agreements with 63% of the landowners along their proposed route in Plymouth County. Summit is building a carbon capture pipeline across Iowa, connecting ethanol plants in the state. In Plymouth County, the lines runs across the center of the county,...
Sioux City Journal
Manilla, Iowa woman drowns in rural Deloit pond
DELOIT, Iowa -- A Manilla, Iowa, woman drowned Wednesday in a rural Crawford County pond. Crawford County authorities were alerted at 7:36 a.m. that a woman who was soaked had come to a home at 1475 Boyer Blvd. A Crawford County Sheriff's deputy dispatched to the scene determined that a...
kiwaradio.com
Equipment Failure Gets Blame For Rock Valley Power Outage That Leaves Thousands Without Power
Rock Valley, Iowa — Equipment failure gets the blame for a large power outage in Rock Valley on Wednesday afternoon. MidAmerican Energy spokesperson Tina Hoffman tells us about it. Rock Valley and Hull firefighters and the Rock Valley Ambulance Squad were dispatched to a transformer fire at about 12:40...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland authorities unable to find man who jumped into Missouri River
SIOUX CITY — Rescue personnel spent several hours unsuccessfully searching for a man seen jumping into the Missouri River from a bridge Wednesday. A South Sioux City police officer responded at 11:09 a.m. to a call about a man on the railroad bridge running from the Iowa side of the river to the Nebraska side. As the officer neared the bridge, a man carrying a backpack was seen jumping from the bridge into the river.
more1049.com
Spencer Teen Escapes Injury in Rollover Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer teenager escaped injury after being involved in a single-vehicle rollover east of town Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the 15-year-old female was eastbound on 330th Street a short distance past the east bypass when her vehicle began to fishtail after crossing a bridge.
Sioux City Journal
Woodbury County field fires propelled by harvest, dry conditions
MOVILLE, Iowa -- Dry conditions have led to nearly ideal conditions for harvest to kick off across Siouxland. Those same conditions are also perfect for increased risk of grass and crop fires, as was the case Wednesday in Woodbury County, where rural fire departments spent hours putting out fires sparked by combines.
Sioux City Journal
Everly woman has serious injuries from vehicle rollover in Clay County
SPENCER, Iowa — An Everly, Iowa, woman was seriously injured Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in rural Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Courtney Engeltjes was southbound in a GMC Envoy in the 4700 mile of Clay County Road M27 at about 5:53 p.m., when she left the road, over corrected and entered the east ditch. The vehicle came to rest on the driver's side.
cstoredecisions.com
Love’s Opens Iowa Site
Love’s Travel Stops announced that it opened a new location in Le Mars, Iowa. The store, located off Highway 75, adds 68 truck parking spaces and 70 jobs to Plymouth County. “We’re excited to add our 10th clean and safe location in Iowa,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. Our team members will help get customers back on the road quickly and safely and are excited to serve Plymouth County, professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers.”
kicdam.com
Update: Woman and Newborn Killed in Tuesday Crash Near Peterson
Peterson, IA (KICD)– An Everly woman and a young child have died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Peterson on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tells us the crash happened just before six o’clock on County Road M-27, about three miles north of town when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes overcorrected and rolled.
