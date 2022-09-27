Read full article on original website
West Virginia auditor J.B. McCuskey visits Morgantown, discusses government transparency
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Two of Monongalia County’s commissioners were given awards by state Auditor JB McCuskey for their efforts in promoting government transparency on Thursday evening. “I don't know that any of this would have happened [without] your energy and your commitment,” McCuskey said of Tom...
John C. White
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — John C. White, 73, of Fairmont, West Virginia passed away Thursday morning September 22, 2022 at the Louis A. Johnson Veteran’s Administration (VA) Medical Center in Clarksburg, WV. John was born in Fairmont on December 22, 1948 to the son of the late...
Clarksburg (West Virginia) VAMC employee recognized as National HeRO Award winner
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs honored an employee of Clarksburg's Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center as a Veterans Health Administration National HeRO Awardee. Marie Fazzini earned the honor for her contributions to VHA’s Journey to High Reliability.
West Virginia Inventors Society to meet Oct. 11 in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, — Inventors from across the Mountain State will gather Oct. 11 on the Morgantown campus of West Virginia University for the next meeting of the minds. The fall gathering of the West Virginia Inventors Society will provide a forum for inventors at all stages of the development process to network, evaluate each other’s ideas, connect to entrepreneurial resources and potentially secure investors, officials said.
West Virginia Senate president issues additional comments on Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, on Friday issued another rebuke to comments made by Gov. Jim Justice on Amendment 2. Justice has been hosting a series of “community conversation” events around the state to advocate against passage of the proposed constitutional amendment and has spoken about the issue during press briefings.
West Virginia governor issues state of preparedness as rain, wind from Ian approach state
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ahead of the rainfall expected as the remnants of Hurricane Ian sweep up from the southern states, Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 West Virginia counties. A Flood Watch and Wind Advisory have been issued for portions of...
Derrick Henley
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — An attorney's motion for bond reduction or modification backfi…
October 1 marks start of West Virginia fall fire season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Fall fire season starts Saturday, Oct. 1, and continues through the end of the calendar year. The West Virginia the Division of Forestry reminds residents to confine their outdoor burning to the hours of 5 p.m.-7 a.m. according to the West Virginia State Code Chapter 20-3-5. Fires set during that time must be put out before 7 a.m.
Salem Apple Butter Festival returning for first time since 2019 starting Thursday in Salem, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Salem Apple Butter Festival will return Oct. 6-9 after two years off due to COVID-19 concerns. Christy Howell, the Apple Butter Festival’s new chairperson, believes that everything is finally in order and the festival should go off without a hitch.
Saturday Salutes
Editor’s note: The Saturday Salutes feature runs each week to mark the positive efforts of West Virginians. — The new state-of-the-art, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital and all of the many, many, many people who made it into such an amazing reality.
Longtime Glenville State Physical Plant worker retires
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Jim Tatman, a Glenville State University staff member for over 40 years, has retired. His employment began in 1981 as a groundskeeper for the main campus. He served as a mechanic for a time, servicing vehicles in the campus motor pool, and also worked as a landscaper. During that time, he assisted with carpentry, electrical, plumbing, welding, concrete work and door locks — adding more skills along the way. Eventually he was promoted to trades specialist, a title he would hold until his recent retirement.
Auditor JB McCuskey
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Two of Monongalia County’s commissioners were given awards by …
Jacquelyn 'Jackie' K. Blankenship Hammond
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Jacquelyn “Jackie” K. Blankenship Hammond, 69, passed away on Fr…
Maryland court says mail-in ballot count can start Saturday
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland appeals court has rejected a request by Maryland’s Republican gubernatorial nominee to delay counting of mail-in ballots that could start as soon as Saturday. An order Thursday by the Maryland Court of Special Appeals denied an emergency request by lawyers for Dan...
Clarksburg-Harrison Library celebrates its new mobile library
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg-Harrison Public library will celebrate the facility's new mobile library in an event Oct. 7. A ribbon cutting will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library’s entrance plaza. The event also will feature tours of the mobile library, games and activities, and arts and crafts.
Attorney's gambit to get client released sees bail skyrocket instead
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — An attorney’s motion for bond reduction or modification backfired Friday when the court cited the defendant’s criminal history and the seriousness of the allegation in increasing bail exponentially. Until Friday’s hearing, Derrick Emanuel Henley, 42, of Clarksburg, would have needed to post...
Marion Co., West Virginia, Chamber of Commerce holds annual golf outing for members
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Friday afternoon, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce held its annual golf outing at the Green Hills Country Club, where participants could network, raise money for the Chamber and play for a chance to win a variety of prizes. Marion County Chamber of Commerce...
Arlene Cody 'Ginga' Bashnett, sister of comedy team 'Gramma and Ginga,' passes
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Arlene Cody Bashnett, a lifelong resident of Clarksburg, West Virginia. Arlene, who was affectionately known to the world as “Ginga,” passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 103 on September 28, 2022.
Morgantown High School (West Virginia) gets surprise visit from hot air balloon
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — An unexpected visitor dropped in on Morgantown High School on Friday morning. The Snap Dazzle, a hot air balloon, landed on Pony Lewis Field after taking part in the Friday morning launch as part of the 2022 Balloons over Morgantown.
Portion of book sales to benefit HART for Animals
ACCIDENT, Md. — A portion of sales from a new book will be given to HART for Animals Inc. in Accident. The book is about Bentley, one of the competitors in the “Skyhoundz” Classic World Canine Disc Championship Series held in Accident in July.
