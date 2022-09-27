ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

John C. White

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — John C. White, 73, of Fairmont, West Virginia passed away Thursday morning September 22, 2022 at the Louis A. Johnson Veteran’s Administration (VA) Medical Center in Clarksburg, WV. John was born in Fairmont on December 22, 1948 to the son of the late...
West Virginia Inventors Society to meet Oct. 11 in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, — Inventors from across the Mountain State will gather Oct. 11 on the Morgantown campus of West Virginia University for the next meeting of the minds. The fall gathering of the West Virginia Inventors Society will provide a forum for inventors at all stages of the development process to network, evaluate each other’s ideas, connect to entrepreneurial resources and potentially secure investors, officials said.
West Virginia Senate president issues additional comments on Amendment 2

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, on Friday issued another rebuke to comments made by Gov. Jim Justice on Amendment 2. Justice has been hosting a series of “community conversation” events around the state to advocate against passage of the proposed constitutional amendment and has spoken about the issue during press briefings.
Derrick Henley

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — An attorney's motion for bond reduction or modification backfi…
October 1 marks start of West Virginia fall fire season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Fall fire season starts Saturday, Oct. 1, and continues through the end of the calendar year. The West Virginia the Division of Forestry reminds residents to confine their outdoor burning to the hours of 5 p.m.-7 a.m. according to the West Virginia State Code Chapter 20-3-5. Fires set during that time must be put out before 7 a.m.
Saturday Salutes

Editor’s note: The Saturday Salutes feature runs each week to mark the positive efforts of West Virginians. — The new state-of-the-art, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital and all of the many, many, many people who made it into such an amazing reality.
Longtime Glenville State Physical Plant worker retires

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Jim Tatman, a Glenville State University staff member for over 40 years, has retired. His employment began in 1981 as a groundskeeper for the main campus. He served as a mechanic for a time, servicing vehicles in the campus motor pool, and also worked as a landscaper. During that time, he assisted with carpentry, electrical, plumbing, welding, concrete work and door locks — adding more skills along the way. Eventually he was promoted to trades specialist, a title he would hold until his recent retirement.
Auditor JB McCuskey

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Two of Monongalia County’s commissioners were given awards by …
Maryland court says mail-in ballot count can start Saturday

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland appeals court has rejected a request by Maryland’s Republican gubernatorial nominee to delay counting of mail-in ballots that could start as soon as Saturday. An order Thursday by the Maryland Court of Special Appeals denied an emergency request by lawyers for Dan...
Clarksburg-Harrison Library celebrates its new mobile library

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg-Harrison Public library will celebrate the facility's new mobile library in an event Oct. 7. A ribbon cutting will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library’s entrance plaza. The event also will feature tours of the mobile library, games and activities, and arts and crafts.
Attorney's gambit to get client released sees bail skyrocket instead

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — An attorney’s motion for bond reduction or modification backfired Friday when the court cited the defendant’s criminal history and the seriousness of the allegation in increasing bail exponentially. Until Friday’s hearing, Derrick Emanuel Henley, 42, of Clarksburg, would have needed to post...
Portion of book sales to benefit HART for Animals

ACCIDENT, Md. — A portion of sales from a new book will be given to HART for Animals Inc. in Accident. The book is about Bentley, one of the competitors in the “Skyhoundz” Classic World Canine Disc Championship Series held in Accident in July.
