Harrison County, WV

Elkins (West Virginia) DMV regional office not testing road skills Oct. 7

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Elkins Division of Motor Vehicles Regional Office will not give driver’s license road skills tests on Friday, Oct. 7, due to road closures for the Mountain State Forest Festival. All other business transactions and written testing will continue as normal, and road...
COVID report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ten more COVID deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia, a…
John C. White

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — John C. White, 73, of Fairmont, West Virginia passed away Thursday morning September 22, 2022 at the Louis A. Johnson Veteran’s Administration (VA) Medical Center in Clarksburg, WV. John was born in Fairmont on December 22, 1948 to the son of the late...
State of Preparedness

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ahead of the rainfall expected as the remnants of Hurricane Ia…
West Virginia Inventors Society to meet Oct. 11 in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, — Inventors from across the Mountain State will gather Oct. 11 on the Morgantown campus of West Virginia University for the next meeting of the minds. The fall gathering of the West Virginia Inventors Society will provide a forum for inventors at all stages of the development process to network, evaluate each other’s ideas, connect to entrepreneurial resources and potentially secure investors, officials said.
Marshall Univ. gets state funding boost for baseball stadium

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University is getting a $13.8 million funding boost from the state of West Virginia to help finish construction of a baseball stadium. Gov. Jim Justice announcing the contribution Thursday from the state Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement Grant program.
Longtime Glenville State Physical Plant worker retires

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Jim Tatman, a Glenville State University staff member for over 40 years, has retired. His employment began in 1981 as a groundskeeper for the main campus. He served as a mechanic for a time, servicing vehicles in the campus motor pool, and also worked as a landscaper. During that time, he assisted with carpentry, electrical, plumbing, welding, concrete work and door locks — adding more skills along the way. Eventually he was promoted to trades specialist, a title he would hold until his recent retirement.
West Virginia Senate president issues additional comments on Amendment 2

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, on Friday issued another rebuke to comments made by Gov. Jim Justice on Amendment 2. Justice has been hosting a series of “community conversation” events around the state to advocate against the passage of the proposed constitutional amendment and has spoken about the issue during recent press briefings.
Preston among counties with higher radon concentrations

KINGWOOD — Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas you can’t smell, taste or see. It forms naturally when uranium, thorium or radium (radioactive metals) break down in rocks, soil and groundwater, according to Joe Lawson, registered sanitarian at the Monongalia County Health Department. Lawson is also certified...
Auditor JB McCuskey

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Two of Monongalia County’s commissioners were given awards by …
PSD 1 asks state to declare Arthurdale Water a 'failing utility'

ARTHURDALE — Public Service District No. 1 has filed a petition asking the West Virginia Public Service Commission declare that the Arthurdale Water Association is a failing utility under the Distressed and Failing Utilities Improvement Act. The petition was filed Sept. 9 on behalf of PSD 1 by attorneys...
Attorney's gambit to get client released sees bail skyrocket instead

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — An attorney’s motion for bond reduction or modification backfired Friday when the court cited the defendant’s criminal history and the seriousness of the allegation in increasing bail exponentially. Until Friday’s hearing, Derrick Emanuel Henley, 42, of Clarksburg, would have needed to post...
Kingwood Blueprint Community updates holiday plans

KINGWOOD — The Kingwood Blueprint Community team updated Kingwood Council this week about plans for the holidays and other projects. Business trick or treat will be 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 27, said Alyssa Kilkenny, the group’s part-time director.
