10 more COVID deaths in West Virginia, including 2 from Harrison, 1 from Upshur
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ten more COVID deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia, along with 1,233 active cases. The death toll is now 7,416.
Elkins (West Virginia) DMV regional office not testing road skills Oct. 7
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Elkins Division of Motor Vehicles Regional Office will not give driver’s license road skills tests on Friday, Oct. 7, due to road closures for the Mountain State Forest Festival. All other business transactions and written testing will continue as normal, and road...
Clarksburg (West Virginia) VAMC employee recognized as National HeRO Award winner
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs honored an employee of Clarksburg's Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center as a Veterans Health Administration National HeRO Awardee. Marie Fazzini earned the honor for her contributions to VHA’s Journey to High Reliability.
COVID report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ten more COVID deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia, a…
John C. White
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — John C. White, 73, of Fairmont, West Virginia passed away Thursday morning September 22, 2022 at the Louis A. Johnson Veteran’s Administration (VA) Medical Center in Clarksburg, WV. John was born in Fairmont on December 22, 1948 to the son of the late...
State of Preparedness
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ahead of the rainfall expected as the remnants of Hurricane Ia…
West Virginia auditor J.B. McCuskey visits Morgantown, discusses government transparency
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Two of Monongalia County’s commissioners were given awards by state Auditor JB McCuskey for their efforts in promoting government transparency on Thursday evening. “I don't know that any of this would have happened [without] your energy and your commitment,” McCuskey said of Tom...
West Virginia Inventors Society to meet Oct. 11 in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, — Inventors from across the Mountain State will gather Oct. 11 on the Morgantown campus of West Virginia University for the next meeting of the minds. The fall gathering of the West Virginia Inventors Society will provide a forum for inventors at all stages of the development process to network, evaluate each other’s ideas, connect to entrepreneurial resources and potentially secure investors, officials said.
Marshall Univ. gets state funding boost for baseball stadium
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University is getting a $13.8 million funding boost from the state of West Virginia to help finish construction of a baseball stadium. Gov. Jim Justice announcing the contribution Thursday from the state Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement Grant program.
Groundbreaking for Mylan Park Action Sports & Bike Complex held in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN — Tuesday was a good day to be a mountain biker in the Mountain State. Three bike-related celebrations were held in Morgantown, including two ribbon cuttings and a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Action Sports and Bike Complex at Mylan Park.
Longtime Glenville State Physical Plant worker retires
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Jim Tatman, a Glenville State University staff member for over 40 years, has retired. His employment began in 1981 as a groundskeeper for the main campus. He served as a mechanic for a time, servicing vehicles in the campus motor pool, and also worked as a landscaper. During that time, he assisted with carpentry, electrical, plumbing, welding, concrete work and door locks — adding more skills along the way. Eventually he was promoted to trades specialist, a title he would hold until his recent retirement.
West Virginia Senate president issues additional comments on Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, on Friday issued another rebuke to comments made by Gov. Jim Justice on Amendment 2. Justice has been hosting a series of “community conversation” events around the state to advocate against the passage of the proposed constitutional amendment and has spoken about the issue during recent press briefings.
Remnants of Ian could make for danger in West Virginia's Mon National Forest, officials warn
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Visitors recreating on Monongahela National Forest over the weekend may see impacts from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, officials said. The National Weather Service is predicting heavy rain and high winds in some areas through Monday. The southern half of the national forest has the most potential for flooding.
Morgantown High School (West Virginia) gets surprise visit from hot air balloon
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — An unexpected visitor dropped in on Morgantown High School on Friday morning. The Snap Dazzle, a hot air balloon, landed on Pony Lewis Field after taking part in the Friday morning launch as part of the 2022 Balloons over Morgantown.
Marion Co., West Virginia, Chamber of Commerce holds annual golf outing for members
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Friday afternoon, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce held its annual golf outing at the Green Hills Country Club, where participants could network, raise money for the Chamber and play for a chance to win a variety of prizes. Marion County Chamber of Commerce...
Preston among counties with higher radon concentrations
KINGWOOD — Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas you can’t smell, taste or see. It forms naturally when uranium, thorium or radium (radioactive metals) break down in rocks, soil and groundwater, according to Joe Lawson, registered sanitarian at the Monongalia County Health Department. Lawson is also certified...
Auditor JB McCuskey
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Two of Monongalia County’s commissioners were given awards by …
PSD 1 asks state to declare Arthurdale Water a 'failing utility'
ARTHURDALE — Public Service District No. 1 has filed a petition asking the West Virginia Public Service Commission declare that the Arthurdale Water Association is a failing utility under the Distressed and Failing Utilities Improvement Act. The petition was filed Sept. 9 on behalf of PSD 1 by attorneys...
Attorney's gambit to get client released sees bail skyrocket instead
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — An attorney’s motion for bond reduction or modification backfired Friday when the court cited the defendant’s criminal history and the seriousness of the allegation in increasing bail exponentially. Until Friday’s hearing, Derrick Emanuel Henley, 42, of Clarksburg, would have needed to post...
Kingwood Blueprint Community updates holiday plans
KINGWOOD — The Kingwood Blueprint Community team updated Kingwood Council this week about plans for the holidays and other projects. Business trick or treat will be 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 27, said Alyssa Kilkenny, the group’s part-time director.
