Read full article on original website
Related
Schumer Breaks With Pelosi, Says House Democrats 'In Trouble': Report
Chuck Schumer was overheard telling Senate colleagues his party was in trouble during dinner at a D.C. restaurant. But is his pessimism warranted?
POLITICO
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
After Hurricane Ian, MSNBC analyst predicts Ron DeSantis is ‘about to become a big government Republican’
MSNBC political analyst David Jolly claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., will hypocritically turn into a “big government Republican" following Hurricane Ian.
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kamala Harris says she 'can't wait' to end Senate filibuster if Democrats win seats in midterms
Vice President Kamala Harris said over Saturday that she "can't wait" to cast her vote to end the "archaic" Senate filibuster in order to advance measures that protect abortion at a federal level and implement voting reform legislation. Harris' remarks came during a speech at the Democratic National Committee's summer...
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
203 Republicans try to vote down bill to make it harder to overthrow election
All but 11 Republicans voted down a measure in the House of Representatives to reform the Electoral Count Act to make sure that the presidential election results cannot be overthrown. Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming co-sponsored the legislation with Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren. Both members sit on the House...
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kevin McCarthy and the Republicans are looking to counter recent Democratic wins by proposing an agenda for next year that harkens back to the Trump era
House GOP leaders are hoping the midterm agenda scheduled for release September 19 will be the vibe shift they need to cruise to victory in November.
Sinema in speech at McConnell Center says 60-vote Senate threshold should be restored
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Monday said the Senate should reinstate the 60-vote threshold for all judicial and executive branch nominees. Sinema made the comments during a Q&A session following a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) introduced the Arizona moderate at the event.
11 Senate races will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the chamber after midterm elections
With just under nine weeks to go until November’s midterm elections, the top non-partisan political handicappers point to a toss-up between the Democrats and Republicans in the battle for the Senate majority. The Senate is currently split 50/50 between the two major parties, but the Democrats control the majority...
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five things Republicans would do in a House majority
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
Democrats brace for life with a House GOP majority
Senate Democrats are bracing for the possibility for life under a divided government, with President Biden in office and a strong possibility of a Republican-controlled House. Democrats hope they can retain their majority in the Senate, where a number of political handicappers say the party is favored. That would give Democrats more leverage and congressional support for Biden over the next two years.
White House declines to call Mitch McConnell a 'MAGA' Republican
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will no longer provide examples of so-called "Make America Great Again" Republicans from the podium after naming and shaming Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) last week.
New Polls Confirm August Mid Term Projections Were Inaccurate | Opinion
Polls that once tried to convince America that Biden and Dems were surging are now walking back those proclamations. The most recent poll taken by ABC News and The Washington Post, suggests Republicans are gaining ground on Democrats after a difficult summer just weeks before the midterm elections.
MySanAntonio
Ted Cruz votes against bipartisan bill to prevent another Jan. 6
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, broke from his own party in voting against a bipartisan bill that would bar him from singlehandedly objecting to presidential election results, as he did on Jan. 6, 2021. The bill, dubbed the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act, aims to prevent a...
House GOP calls for ‘no’ vote on CR
House Republican leadership is urging its members to oppose a stopgap funding bill to avoid a shutdown in Washington. Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) sent a memo to House GOP offices Tuesday night recommending that members vote against the continuing resolution (CR), which would keep the government funded at last year’s fiscal levels until Dec. 16.
CNBC
GOP billionaire donors direct cash to Senate leaders as Trump candidates lag Dems in fundraising
Billionaire financiers such as Paul Singer, Dan Loeb and Larry Ellison have avoided donating directly to some or all of Donald Trump's staunchest allies running for Senate in the midterms. One GOP fundraiser said, "They would be lighting their money on fire if they got totally swayed by these candidates."
Comments / 0