Fontana man accused of killing wife, kidnapping daughter shot and killed by deputies

FONTANA, Calif. (KNX) – A Fontana man accused of killing his wife and kidnapping his teenage daughter was shot and killed in Hesperia following a pursuit, according to multiple reports.

On Monday, an Amber Alert was issued for 15-year-old Savanna Graziano after she and her father, 45-year-old Anthony Graziano, disappeared following the shooting death of his wife earlier that morning. Police called the deadly shooting “a domestic violence incident.”

Around 11:23 a.m. Tuesday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced heavy police activity on the 15 Freeway between Bear Valley Road and Joshua Road and asked residents to avoid the area.

San Bernardino County deputies received a call that morning about a car that matched the description of Graziano's car. Deputies caught up with the car at the Main Street exit where the outlet said gunfire was exchanged.

Shortly after the shooting, CHP canceled the Amber Alert for the teenage girl.

Deputies said the man was pronounced dead at the scene while the teenager was taken to an area hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

CBS L.A. received confirmation from the Fontana Police Department that the man involved in the pursuit was Graziano.

Officials said I-15 at Main St is shut down for scene processing.

