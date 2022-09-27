ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Cena Makes Guinness World Records By Granting 650 Wishes For Make-A-Wish Foundation

HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

We may not be seeing John Cena on any WWE programming these days, but that isn’t keeping the fan favorite wrestler from paying visits to children who ask for a portion of his valuable time.

According to NPR , John Cena just made history and made the Guinness World Records by granting a record 650 wishes for the Make-A-Wish foundation. Making his 650th granted wish this past July 19th, Cena has been very active with the foundation ever since he was rapping his way to the wrestling ring back in 2002. Though many in the Hip-Hop culture found his whole “Professor of Thuganomics” shtick hella corny (yet entertaining), children loved it and have been asking to meet him for decades. Requests that Cena has happily made and we’re all for it.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate John Cena and his involvement with the Make-A-Wish foundation,” The Guinness Book of World Records told NPR in a statement.

In 2015, Cena fulfilled his 500th wish. “I can’t say enough how cool it is to see the kids so happy, and their families so happy, I truly want to show them that it’s their day,” he said in a video produced for WWE’s YouTube channel. “I just drop everything. I don’t care what I’m doing,”

For those who aren’t too familiar with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, it’s a foundation that helps grant the wishes of children between the ages of 2 1/2 and 18 years old who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.

No celebrity has granted more than 200 wishes, yet Cena has more than tripled that amount in his time in the spotlight.

Props to John Cena for accomplishing the record-setting feat and spreading joy with his young fans.

What do y’all think of John Cena’s record-setting feat? Let us know in the comments section below.

Photo: Getty

The post John Cena Makes Guinness World Records By Granting 650 Wishes For Make-A-Wish Foundation appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

John Cena
