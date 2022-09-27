Reports came flying out this weekend after Jae Crowder tweeted (and then deleted) that he would not be attending Phoenix Suns training camp and the rumor mill has begun to churn with the Milwaukee Bucks being listed as a team that should be interested in the veteran forward. Shams Charania has since reported that the Suns will work to find a trade partner for Jae Crowder with a few teams reportedly having shown interest. Rumors are already being floated suggesting the Milwaukee Bucks should call their 2021 NBA Finals opponent and see if they could snag Crowder from Phoenix.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO