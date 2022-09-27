ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Are the Milwaukee Bucks be a realistic trade destination for Jae Crowder?

Reports came flying out this weekend after Jae Crowder tweeted (and then deleted) that he would not be attending Phoenix Suns training camp and the rumor mill has begun to churn with the Milwaukee Bucks being listed as a team that should be interested in the veteran forward. Shams Charania has since reported that the Suns will work to find a trade partner for Jae Crowder with a few teams reportedly having shown interest. Rumors are already being floated suggesting the Milwaukee Bucks should call their 2021 NBA Finals opponent and see if they could snag Crowder from Phoenix.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Orleans, LA
msn.com

A concussion expert says Tua Tagovailoa's stiffened hands were 'primitive' response that suggests damage to brain's cortex

Tua Tagovailoa left the Dolphins Week 4 game on a stretcher with a head and neck injury. After Tagovailoa hit the ground, his hands stiffened in an unnatural position. Neurologist and concussion expert Chris Nowinski said Tagovailoa showed signs of "decorticate posturing," a severe, "primitive" brain response that indicates damage to the cortex.
NFL
FanSided

Herschel Walker’s take on Braves nickname is sadly predictably

Former Georgia Bulldogs running back and state senate candidate Herschel Walker weighed in on the Atlanta Braves nickname, and whether it should be removed. Given Walker is running as a Republican, it’s easy to guess which side of the debate he fell. The Braves visited the White House earlier...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans Pelicans#Basketball#Sports#Hoodiebev
FanSided

MLB Insider says Cardinals will pursue star shortstops in offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals have money to spend this offseason, and an MLB insider is reporting they will be in on the superstar shortstop market. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the St. Louis Cardinals are expected to join a number of teams in pursuing the top shortstops on the market this offseason – Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, and Dansby Swanson.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

College football 2022 Week 5 upset pick, lock, bad bet, and strangest thing

College football can be a cruel mistress, and Week 4 in 2022 proved that for some big-time teams and yet another dismissed coach. The 2022 college football season is beginning to take some real shape, and we’re finding out sooner rather than later who some of these teams truly are. It’s gut check time in Week 5 for a few teams who had big expectations (looking at you, Miami).
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

FanSided

288K+
Followers
544K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy