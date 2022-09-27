ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Attorney General files lawsuit against Pink Energy/Power Home Solar, wants company to reimburse damaged customers

By David Hodges
WBTV
 3 days ago
WBTV

NC Attorney General announces formal investigation into Pink Energy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has officially launched a formal investigation into Pink Energy/Power Home Solar. The solar company based out of Mooresville previously laid off its employees after thousands of complaints and significant lost revenue. Less than a week later, the Ohio Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Pink Energy, alleging they used deceptive and unconscionable tactics on Ohio consumers and poorly installed solar panel systems.
