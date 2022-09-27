Read full article on original website
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
Age of Learning Appoints Edtech Veteran as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Growth of Schools Division
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Age of Learning®, leading education technology innovator and creator of the widely popular ABCmouse® Early Learning Academy, today announced it has appointed industry veteran Ty West to the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer, Schools Division. West will lead the expanding division in its next phase of growth, focusing on Age of Learning’s School Solutions, which include the adaptive, personalized mastery learning programs My Math Academy and My Reading Academy. West joins the company’s executive leadership team and will report to Age of Learning Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Doug Dohring. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005239/en/ Ty West, Chief Revenue Officer, Age of Learning, Schools Division (Photo: Business Wire)
Opinion: Well-Trained Teachers, Hands-on Lessons, Quality Tests: Fixing Science Education
Americans are skeptical of science. Public ambivalence has shown itself clearly in concerns over the safety and necessity of vaccines and in the dismissal of public health guidance designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19. None of this is surprising, given the anemic state of science education in the U.S. Far too many young people […]
Creative Biolabs Unveils One-Stop BsAb Solutions at 13th Annual World Bispecific Summit
It’s a great honor for Creative Biolabs to participate and exhibit at the 13th Annual World Bispecific Summit and showcase the one-stop bispecific antibody solutions covering services and products involved in the whole pipeline of antibody discovery. New York, USA – September 28, 2022 – The 13th World Bispecific...
Winning Again! FEELM Max Awarded the Golden Leaf Award for "Most Promising Innovation"
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- FEELM, the flagship atomization technology platform belonging to SMOORE - the world’s largest vape manufacturer, has won the Golden Leaf Award for “Most Promising Innovation” at the 2022 Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (GTNF) in Washington, DC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005491/en/ GTNF event site (Photo: Business Wire)
Leah Thomas of 'Intersectional Environmentalist' Details Her Activism Journey (Exclusive)
As Climate Week recently came to a close on Sept. 25, you may now be looking to step up your activist game. And if you're seeking out inspiration, look no further than Intersectional Environmentalist author Leah Thomas. The author of the 2022 non-fiction title, creator of @GreenGirlLeah, organizer of Intersectional Environmentalist, and longtime TAZO tea partner is constantly exploring the connection between social justice and environmentalism.
IBM to establish Cybersecurity Leadership Centers at 20 HBCUs to address skills gap
IBM has announced a new partnership with 20 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to address the cybersecurity skills gap by setting up Cybersecurity Leadership Centers. According to a recent study by IBM, organizations that don’t have sufficient security teams experience $550,000 more in costs related to data breaches compared...
Origami Solar Wins Grand Prize in U.S. Department of Energy American-Made Solar Prize
Bend, Oregon - September 29, 2022 - Origami Solar, developers of a patent-pending steel frame for solar modules that lowers cost, dramatically reduces carbon emissions, and improves performance and value, has taken the grand prize in the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) American-Made Solar Prize competition. Origami Solar was one of two winners among 10 hardware finalists in the competition's Go! Demo Day that took place at the RE+ event in Anaheim last week.
Prime Video, Citi, Duolingo, Indeed, and Flatiron Health Join Karat’s Brilliant Black Minds Movement to Double the Number of Black Software Engineers in Tech
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Karat, the world’s largest interviewing company, today announced that five leading corporations have joined the Brilliant Black Minds movement to help double the number of Black software engineers in the United States. As the movement’s inaugural Partners of Brilliance, Prime Video, Citi, Duolingo, Indeed, and Flatiron Health are the first organizations to commit to supporting and hiring software engineers directly from the Brilliant Black Minds community. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005432/en/ Brilliant Black Minds senior advisor Anthony Mays and Howard University Computer Science student Taiwo Oriowo during a 1:1 coaching session. (Photo: Business Wire)
Beauty and Personal Care Industry Leaders Gather in Washington DC for Leadership Summit
After more than two years of virtual meetings, the Personal Care Products Council (PCPC) brings together industry executives and thought leaders for its first-ever leadership summit, an in-person gathering in the nation’s capital on September 28-29. Following the tradition of PCPC’s annual meeting, attendees will reflect on the beauty...
Climate Transition Pathways (CTP) strengthens Governance Committee with appointment of RMI
LONDON, September 28, 2022 — WTW (NASDAQ: WTW) today announced the appointment of RMI (formerly Rocky Mountain Institute) as a Governance Committee Member for the Climate Transition Pathways (CTP) accreditation framework. Based in the US, RMI enables the governance committee to have a truly global approach to helping companies transition to a low carbon economy.
Aquapak Funds PhD Students to Study the Problem of Marine Pollution from Plastic Packagaing
Five PhD students, each funded for four years, will soon start exploring the complex problem of marine pollution from plastic packaging. This innovative research programme at the University of Portsmouth is being supported by UK based material technologies company Aquapak. It aims to deliver actions that can be taken to solve a growing problem. It is estimated that five million tonnes of plastic is used in the UK each year, nearly half of which is packaging that ends up in the environment. Plastic waste is accumulating and breaking down in our oceans at an alarming rate, with potentially catastrophic results for both marine and human health.
Vaya Space Wins International Green Award for Sustainability and Environmental Impact
Vaya Space, Inc., the vortex-hybrid rocket engine company and emerging leader in sustainable space access, announced that it has been awarded the International Green Apple Environment Award and named as a Global Green World Ambassador. The International Green World Awards represents the world’s premier recognition for companies and countries for their positive impact on the environment. Established in 1994, The Green Organisation is an international, independent, non-profit, non-political, environment group dedicated to recognizing, rewarding, and promoting environmental best practice around the world. The program is considered the biggest environmental awards campaign worldwide, recognizing governments, ministries, companies, organizations, and communities across the private and public sectors. Previous winners include The Coca-Cola Company, Phillip Morris, DoTERRA, Infosys, BNP Paribas, and the Desalinization Institute in Saudi Arabia.
