Anyone curious about all-original music that might become tomorrow’s hit songs will find Alpharetta the place to be listening Oct. 7-9. The ninth annual Wire & Wood Alpharetta Songwriters Festival is the largest ever in the city, featuring 50 musical acts performing at six city stages, nine restaurants/stores and – new this year – at Avalon over three days. Avalon has signed on as a Wire & Wood participant and will open the songwriter festival from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, with Cat Ridgeway & and The Tourists and Mark Miller performing on Avalon’s outdoor stage.

ALPHARETTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO