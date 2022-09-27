Read full article on original website
Attorney General Alan Wilson announces additional charges against Moncks Corner nurse
(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) has arrested Crystal Marie Olden, 40 years old, of Moncks Corner, SC, on additional charges related to incidents occurring on January 7 and February 9, 2022, at Kingstree Nursing Facility in Kingstree.
8 a.m. update: Nearly 23,000 SC residents without power as Hurricane Ian nears landfall
Residents in South Carolina coastal areas and even farther inland are hunkering down Sept. 30 as Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall in the Palmetto State after devastating Florida. More than 25,000 residents throughout the state were without power as of 10 a.m., according to a database that tracks power...
1 in 5 South Carolinians are spending their savings now to lock in lower prices, before inflation rises, finds study
While Covid dominated headlines for over two years, inflation has now superseded it as the main talking point among concerned Americans. For many, the mere mention of ‘inflation’ can cause a panic, as rising prices and stagnant incomes mean they can’t keep up with the cost of living.
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs
CHARLESTON — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the deaths included...
Ian regains hurricane strength in Atlantic before expected SC landfall
Ian became a hurricane again the afternoon of Sept. 29 as it swirled over the Atlantic Ocean on a path for the Palmetto State. Shortly after 11 a.m., cellphones at the Costco in West Ashley screamed out emergency tones in waves: Charleston was now under a hurricane warning. Shoppers took a break from filling carts with cases of bottled water, sets of lanterns, and packages of paper towels to read the message.
South Carolina declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian; Lowcountry under hurricane watch
Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Sept. 28 as Hurricane Ian battered Florida on a path toward the Atlantic Ocean. The hurricane, which made landfall on Florida's Gulf coast as a Category 4 hurricane, remains stubbornly unpredictable, but forecasters were increasingly confident the storm would cross into the Atlantic before veering into South Carolina's shores by Sept. 30.
State Museum acquires rare Edgefield face vessel
Old Edgefield pottery has become more and more prominent in the art world, and so much so that the coveted face vessels made in the Horse Creek Valley circa the mid-nineteenth century found their way to New York City before they did Columbia. While an exhibit on Edgefield’s Dave Drake...
Tropical Storm Ian not done yet as it heads toward SC coast
Throughout the day on Sept. 28, Hurricane Ian churned a painfully destructive path through the middle of Florida as a powerful category four. Now it’s spinning off Florida’s east coast and heading north towards South Carolina. At 11:30 a.m. Sept. 29, Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties were all...
Walmart, Charleston shopping centers close early ahead of Hurricane Ian
Several large shopping centers and retailers across the Lowcountry are closing early ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 30 on the South Carolina coast. Walmart and Citadel Mall closed at 5 p.m. Sept. 29 while Northwoods Mall will close at 6 p.m. Many retailers at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre closed at 3 p.m.
SC native's four-day Jeopardy win streak comes to an end
When David Sibley was growing up in Camden, a small town outside of Columbia, his home cable system carried two stations that showed long-running trivia show Jeopardy. “I could watch one episode at 7, and then watch the same episode again at 7:30,” Sibley said. “So I would yell all the answers that I knew at the 7 o’clock episode, and then I could watch it again at 7:30 and cheat because I had all the answers from watching it once before.”
Ian's effects on Upstate diminish as storm moves north from Georgetown
Editor's note: This story will be regularly updated with information from the Upstate as Tropical Storm Ian moves over South Carolina. The effects of Hurricane Ian were diminished in the Upstate late by in the day Sept. 30, with cloudy skies and light rain likely remaining for much of the weekend.
Defense saves day for Wolves
The road traveled was rugged in the non-region slate for the Timberland Wolves, but there was a method to the madness for Wolves coach Greg Wright. Wright wanted his bunch to be prepared for the Region 7-AA slate, the most crucial part of the season. The Wolves were ready in the region opener, especially on the defensive side of the ball on Sept. 28.
