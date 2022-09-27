Read full article on original website
Related
Utkarsh Ambudkar: ‘Once upon a time, they wouldn’t put a brown face on the billboard’
Utkarsh Ambudkar isn’t sure what you know him from. For the longest time, he was fielding falsetto fangirl screams for Donald, the lightning-fast emcee he played in the joyous 2012 college a cappella comedy, Pitch Perfect.Lately, the squeals of delight when someone recognises him are more varied. If he’s in Pacific Palisades, for instance… well, honestly, in the fashionable LA suburbs, they’re still clamouring for Pitch Perfect.“But if I’m in Africa,” says the 38-year-old American, “it’s Barbershop” – the long-running film franchise fronted by Ice Cube. “If I’m at JFK, it’s usually The Mindy Project because the folks working at...
Rap lyrics can't be used as evidence against hip-hop artists in California anymore
The practice of using rap lyrics as evidence in criminal cases has been regarded by some legal experts and advocates as racist.
Comments / 0